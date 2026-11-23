MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chengdu,China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZZZK today announced the official launch of the OPC post-level agent (One Person Capacity Agent), the knowledge parts methodology, and the Knowledge Parts Library. The core of this announcement is to move the“one-person company” beyond a legal label and toward industrial infrastructure that can be certified, assembled, and delivered: the OPC agent is a post-level agent that takes the post as its unit of delivery, covers the full closed loop of a job, and passes L4“plug-and-play” certification; the knowledge parts methodology decomposes post knowledge into reusable, composable, and verifiable knowledge parts; and the Knowledge Parts Library provides standardized knowledge components for post-level agents, supporting rapid assembly and independent onboarding. ZZZK says this marks the transition of OPC from an individual entrepreneurial strategy into a new stage of enterprise organizational restructuring and macroeconomic measurement.









Within the framework of ZZZK's OPC Research Institute, the“one-person company” is no longer merely a legal label for sole proprietors or freelancers. It is a new organizational form for the digital age: the individual as the decision-making core, knowledge as the vehicle of output, and networks as the boundary of expansion. In the words of the preface to its white paper, a one-person company“is not 'small' in scale, but 'sharp' in decision-making, 'specialized' in assets, and 'one' in soul.” From this redefinition, ZZZK has built a complete chain of argument running from individual survival strategies to trillion-dollar economic forecasts and on to the restructuring of traditional enterprises.

2050: An Economy Measured in“Households.”

The Global OPC Economy Development White Paper (2026), released in March 2026, was the first to systematically put forward the concept of the“OPC economy,” and it offered a startling forecast: by 2050, more than one billion people worldwide will work in the one-person company mode; OPCs will number one billion; and they will contribute 65% of global GDP, roughly 350 trillion US dollars. The penetration path is set at about 4% in 2026, 11% in 2030, 19.5% in 2035, and 65% in 2050 under the baseline scenario. The premise of this forecast is a redefinition of what a one-person company is: in the AI era it“has broken through the traditional legal definition to become a human-machine collaborative lean organization with AI as its productivity infrastructure and a single natural person or micro-team as its decision-making core.” One billion OPCs are not one billion legal entities but one billion economic units whose center is individual judgment and whose executing extremities are clusters of agents. The white paper also introduces GODI 1.0, the Global OPC Development Index, which assesses each country's ecosystem along five dimensions: individual empowerment, policy support, factor supply, economic output, and social well-being.









The OPC Agent: A Post-Level Capability System.

What underpins that forecast is ZZZK's distinctive definition of the“OPC agent.” In common usage OPC stands for One Person Company; ZZZK reinterprets it, in the context of agents, as One Person Capacity Agent. It is not“an AI assistant that chats better,” but a post-level capability system that covers the full closed loop of a job, passes L4 certification, and carries a human-machine division-of-labor protocol. Its core question is not what AI can do, which is what general agents answer, but whether a given job can be handed to AI to run independently. To make“independent onboarding” measurable rather than rhetorical, ZZZK established an L1–L5 maturity certification. L4,“plug and play,” is the hard threshold for taking a post, with five criteria: full coverage of the post's functions; accuracy of no less than 95% in high-frequency scenarios; contingency plans for edge cases; complete and traceable audit trails; and an automatic escalation mechanism.“Below L4, you are not on duty.” Methodologically it proposes a four-step path of job decomposition, OPC-ization, agentization, and business encapsulation, in which job decomposition is defined as“the step that decides whether the whole project succeeds,” requiring structured separation across four layers: knowledge, process, decision, and output. The accompanying CFDE five-step method, covering identification, extraction, structuring, injection, and verification, aims to turn the veteran's“it depends” into live IF-THEN rules, case libraries, and decision trees, and to deposit them as reusable knowledge parts in the Knowledge Parts Library. The Knowledge Parts Library launched this time is precisely the engineering vehicle of this methodology.

The key consequence of this definition is that the OPC agent was never a“tool for one-person companies only.” It serves the job as the unit of delivery: a one-person company needs one person to run a post independently, while a traditional enterprise needs a post to be undertaken independently by an agent, with humans making the exception judgments. The same architecture is therefore both the infrastructure of individual entrepreneurship and the operating unit of corporate restructuring.









OPC-izing the Traditional Enterprise: Tearing Down Department Walls, Building Self-Referential Units.

On the enterprise side, OPC-ization does not point to layoffs or flattening. The diagnosis is that the real problem is not how many layers exist, but that functional departments“each carry only one link in the business loop.” Sales takes orders, R&D builds, service handles after-sales, and“no unit is accountable for the full customer result.” The solution is to break the enterprise into multiple OPC self-referential units, each holding a complete demand–process–delivery–feedback loop, deciding and allocating resources on its own, and answering for the final result. The five-step rollout runs as follows: map the value chain to identify independent loops; draw responsibility boundaries and appoint unit leaders; design standardized interface protocols between units; build an exception-management dashboard; and redesign profit sharing, with 30% to 50% of unit profit going to team bonuses. Disclosed figures include a 40% average shortening of delivery cycles, more than 300% growth in employee-initiated proposals, and a rise in change success rates from about 30% to 75%. At one 150-person software company split into 15 self-referential units, new-product launch time fell from six months to two, complaints dropped 60%, and attrition fell from 25% to 8%. On relations with external OPCs, ZZZK draws a clear line: OPC embedding is not outsourcing but“an extension of organizational capability.” Outsourcing means“do a project, deliver a result, then end”; embedding means“becoming part of the organization's capability, collaborating and iterating continuously.” It sets out four roles, namely gap-filler, capability amplifier, new-business scout, and standard-setter, with this premise: internal capability is“reinforced concrete,” OPCs are“add-on modules,” and modules do not replace concrete but slot in when needed. Both sides gain: OPC founders find a sustainable niche, and enterprises fill, at variable cost, a capability gap where“hiring takes two to four months and skills go obsolete in twelve to eighteen.”









Knowledge Parts Library, High-Energy Organizations, and the SOE Reform Pathway.

ZZZK further stresses that the Knowledge Parts Library is the knowledge base of the OPC agent: it decomposes post knowledge into reusable, composable, and verifiable knowledge parts, which post-level agents can call on demand, assemble quickly, and pass L4 certification to achieve independent onboarding. Accordingly, the one-person company is further defined as a“high-energy organization”-not a small entity measured by headcount, but a high-energy-density organization with individual decision-making at its core, knowledge parts as assets, OPC agents as executing extremities, and networks as expansion boundaries. ZZZK proposes that this high-energy organizational form is the ultimate pathway for deepening the reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs): SOE reform should not stop at optimizing departmental collaboration or cutting layers, but should decompose business loops into self-referential units that can be independently accounted for, decide autonomously, and answer for final results, using post-level agents and the Knowledge Parts Library to rebuild capability supply and organizational operation, so that the organization shifts from“departmental assembly” to“high-energy unit collaboration.”

A“Strong Proposition” Worth Taking Seriously.

ZZZK's OPC argument has a pronounced“strong proposition” style: 65% of GDP coming from one-person companies by 2050; agents delivered as posts rather than as tasks; and the right transformation for traditional enterprises being not better departmental collaboration but decomposition into self-referential units. Every one of these claims can be challenged and should be tested empirically. What deserves attention is not the precision of the numbers but the categorical shift the argument attempts: recoding the one-person company from a career choice into a basic grammar of industrial organization. When posts can be undertaken independently by agents, when the basic unit of the firm shifts from department to self-referential loop, and when the unit of economic measurement slides from enterprise to capability holder, what ZZZK is betting on is a whole set of definitional rights over work, organization, and value creation. Whether that definition earns enough institutional recognition and market validation before 2050 arrives will be the touchstone of the proposition's ultimate worth.









About ZZZK

ZZZK is a professional think tank focused on data elements and intellectual property. Its research network is built on the theory of“self-referential residual practice” (zizhi yuxing lun) and comprises the Self-Referential Research Center, the OPC Research Institute, the Strategic Research Center, and the Data Scenario Lab. It provides research, standard-setting, maturity assessment, and strategic consulting to enterprises, industry associations, and public institutions. Its operating entity is Chengdu Zhuanzhi Lihu Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information, visit our official website: Zhuanzhi Kechuang - Enterprise R&D Investment and Innovation Data Platform | ZZZK | Institute for New Quality Productive Forces | ZZZK OPC Research Institute | OPC Globalization Development Alliance | ZZZK R&D Growth System | Custom OPC Agents -

CONTACT: Zhiyong Xing,...