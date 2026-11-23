MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Apple's first foldable iPhone enters the market, accessory makers face a new design challenge: protecting the hinge without compromising folding functionality. BENKS responds with a new three-piece protection set featuring magnetic hinge coverage and its ArmorKeysTM Camera Control Button.

Shenzhen,China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple's first foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, officially arrived at Apple Store locations worldwide on October 23, 2026, following the opening of pre-orders on October 16. Its launch has brought renewed attention to the specific protection needs of foldable devices, including how to protect the hinge while preserving the phone's folding experience.

Responding to these requirements, BENKS has introduced the ArmorGrid Air Grand Combo with Hinge Protection for iPhone Duo, a three-piece protection set featuring a Kevlar® back case with dedicated hinge protection, a front frame case, and a tempered glass screen protector. The set also retains BENKS' ArmorKeysTM Camera Control Button, bringing hinge protection and everyday functionality together in one coordinated design.









A Dedicated Approach to Hinge Protection

Most protective cases are designed around the familiar vulnerable areas: the back panel, corners, and camera lenses. Foldable phones change that equation. Their hinges are constantly involved in the opening and closing experience, making them an important consideration in any protection strategy.

BENKS addresses this with a dedicated full-coverage hinge structure designed to shield against everyday scratches and impacts.

The real question for any hinge-protective case is how well it maintains that balance over time. Coverage is important, but so is preserving the natural folding experience.

ArmorKeysTM Maintains Access to Essential Camera Controls

Beyond hinge coverage, the new design retains BENKS' ArmorKeysTM Camera Control Button, addressing another practical consideration in protective case design.

Physical controls remain an important part of everyday smartphone use, particularly when accessing camera functions. Protective cases need to provide coverage without making these controls difficult to reach or operate.

ArmorKeysTM features a dedicated button designed to maintain access to the camera control function after the case is installed. Together with the integrated hinge-protection structure, it brings mechanical coverage and everyday functionality into the same design.









Kevlar® Gets a More Expressive Finish

The ArmorGrid Air series continues BENKS' use of genuine licensed Kevlar® fiber, bringing its material approach into the new hinge-protection configuration.

Known for its strength-to-weight characteristics, Kevlar® is used as the exterior material of the back case. The choice supports the product's focus on protective construction while maintaining a relatively streamlined design.

BENKS also incorporates its Fluxure Weaving technique, featuring a geometric surface pattern inspired by diamond-shaped grids, sharp edges and clean lines.

Rather than treating the exterior as purely functional, the design gives the case a more distinctive visual identity through its woven texture.

The hinge-protection version is offered in Obsidian Black, Beyond Blue and Cherry Purple, providing different finishes within the ArmorGrid Air design language.









A Three-Piece Protection Set for iPhone Duo

The ArmorGrid Air Grand Combo with Hinge Protection extends its focus beyond the hinge through a coordinated three-piece configuration.

The package brings together:

Kevlar® Back Case with Hinge Protection: Combines the ArmorGrid Air exterior with an integrated magnetic sliding hinge structure.

Front Frame Case: Adds coverage around the front of the device.

Air Shield Clear-Edge Screen Protector: Provides an additional protective layer for the display.

Other design details include a raised camera frame and precisely aligned cutouts intended to maintain access to the phone's functional areas. The overall configuration reflects the need to consider the front, rear, camera area and hinge as interconnected parts of a foldable device's protection requirements.

Explore the ArmorGrid Air Grand Combo with Hinge Protection in Cherry Purple.







Rethinking Protection for Foldable Devices

The arrival of foldable smartphones brings new considerations to mobile accessory development. Hinge movement, magnetic alignment, folding clearance, and access to physical controls all play a role in how a protective case is designed.

With its latest ArmorGrid Air Grand Combo with Hinge Protection, BENKS brings these considerations together in a device-specific solution for iPhone Duo. By combining an integrated magnetic sliding hinge structure, Kevlar® construction, ArmorKeysTM Camera Control Button, and a three-piece configuration, the product reflects a more comprehensive approach to foldable phone protection.

For more information about the ArmorGrid Air Grand Combo with Hinge Protection for iPhone Duo, visit the official BENKS website or explore BENKS products on Amazon.

CONTACT: BENKS Team,...