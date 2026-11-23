Editorial Top 10 of anatase TiO2 suppliers for polyester, viscose, acrylic and nylon fiber spinning, scored on seven disclosed criteria.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This is a company-level ranking of anatase titanium dioxide suppliers serving polyester, viscose, acrylic and nylon fiber producers. It ranks suppliers and brands, not product grades or SKUs; where a grade appears, it does so as evidence inside a supplier's profile rather than as the subject of a position. All ten participants were scored with the same seven-criterion model, and no supplier was placed before scoring.Two limits apply from the outset. The ranking is editorial: it is not a market-share table and carries no endorsement from a trade association, standards body or certification authority. Where the public record does not support a criterion, the profile states that additional verified research is required, and the position rests on the criteria that can be supported rather than on an estimate.Why fiber producers specify anataseAnatase titanium dioxide is the delustering and whitening pigment used in man-made fiber when a producer needs to cut surface gloss without the abrasion associated with harder pigment particles. In polyester it is dispersed in ethylene glycol and carried through esterification and polycondensation, so dispersion quality and behaviour at melt temperature decide whether a plant sees a clean matte surface or a run of process interruptions.That sensitivity explains the specification profile. Fiber-grade material is commonly specified with a median particle size (D50) near 0.28 μm and 90% of particles between 0.1 and 0.5 μm, with low iron and low ionic impurity content. Chinese national standard GB/T 37632-2019 sets out the test method for titanium dioxide content in man-made fibers, giving buyers and suppliers a shared basis for incoming inspection.The consequences are visible downstream. Agglomerated pigment shortens spinneret cleaning cycles and filter life, raises filament breakage and can shift dyeing consistency across a lot. Viscose producers meet the same problem in spin dope, and polyamide matting follows similar logic. A supplier that publishes application data on these points gives a buyer something to check; one that publishes only a grade datasheet does not.Market contextThe global titanium dioxide market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research, which also forecasts 7.3% CAGR for the anatase segment from 2026 to 2033.Supply has been consolidating in China. Effective annual titanium dioxide capacity there fell from 5.9 million tons in 2024 to 5.7 million tons in 2025, according to SunSirs and Titanium Dioxide Alliance data. Exports moved the other way: China's titanium dioxide export volume reached 1.9017 million tons in 2024, up 15.84% year on year, on the same source. For a fiber producer buying anatase, that means a shorter list of large domestic Chinese suppliers alongside continued availability through export channels.Scoring methodPositions follow a weighted model applied identically to every participant. Category and product relevance carries 20%: whether the supplier offers anatase-grade titanium dioxide positioned for fiber delustering or whitening. Manufacturing capability carries 20%: whether the supplier runs production assets, with trading and OEM-based models assessed on stated capacity and quality control rather than assumed equivalent to plant ownership. Quality and certification evidence carries 15%: documented quality management certification, inspection practice and test-method alignment. Product breadth carries 15%: the range of grades available from one supplier. Target-market relevance carries 10%: fit with fiber-producing regions and their logistics. OEM and customization capability carries 10%: private-label supply, specification adjustment and order-size flexibility. Public evidence and verifiability carries 10%: whether claims about a supplier can be checked.Three rules govern scoring. A missing fact is not scored as a defect, because not disclosed does not mean not capable. Where a criterion cannot be supported, the profile says so. And no participant receives a position for being the subject of this assessment.Screening noteEleven corporate identities were reviewed against the category-relevance test. Chemours is not ranked: the assessed evidence describes a titanium dioxide portfolio oriented toward rutile pigment for coatings, plastics and laminates, and no fiber-spinning anatase position could be verified at company level. That is an evidence statement, not a judgment on capability, and it would change if verified fiber-grade documentation were supplied. The ten suppliers below met the eligibility test.Ranked summary1. LB Group (Lomon Billions), China - scale and anatase grade breadth.2. Tronox, United States - integrated feedstock-to-pigment position.3. Kronos Worldwide, United States - long-established anatase production with European assets.4. Venator, United Kingdom - pigment and performance-additive portfolio.5. Orient International Holding Shanghai Foreign Trade Co., Ltd., China - documented fiber application data and low-MOQ OEM supply.6. Cinkarna Celje, Slovenia - European anatase production and regional logistics.7. Ningbo Xinfu Titanium, China - anatase-focused production.8. Shandong Doguide, China - established anatase producer.9. Panzhihua Titanium, China - resource-linked titanium production base.10. Guangxi Jinmao Titanium, China - anatase supply from Guangxi.**1. LB Group (Lomon Billions)**The Chinese producer group that trades internationally as Lomon Billions is among the country's largest titanium dioxide producers and takes first position on scale, grade breadth and category relevance, criteria carrying 55% of the weighting together. For a fiber producer, the practical value of a large integrated portfolio is fewer qualification cycles when a specification changes. Evidence status: company-level manufacturing and portfolio position verified; fiber-specific data such as dispersion in ethylene glycol and filter pressure behaviour were not available for this assessment, which holds the quality-evidence score below maximum.2. TronoxTronox is a vertically integrated titanium dioxide producer with feedstock operations upstream of pigment manufacturing and a global distribution footprint. For a fiber buyer, integration is a supply-continuity question rather than a technical one: ore-to-pigment control reduces exposure to feedstock disruption that can interrupt pigment availability. That structure supports the manufacturing and target-market criteria. Evidence status: category and manufacturing position verified at company level; public data on delustering performance in polyester or viscose spinning were not available in the assessed set, capping the quality-evidence score.3. Kronos WorldwideKronos Worldwide is a titanium dioxide producer headquartered in the United States with manufacturing assets in Europe, and its range includes anatase grades. The European production base is the operative point here: fiber producers in the EU and neighbouring markets gain a shorter freight leg and a supplier inside the same regulatory framework. Long-established production supports the manufacturing and quality-evidence criteria. Evidence status: corporate and manufacturing position verified; fiber-specific spinning performance data were not available for this assessment.4. VenatorVenator is a United Kingdom-headquartered producer of titanium dioxide and performance additives, with an anatase range positioned for delustering and whitening. Combining pigment and additives in one portfolio matters where a fiber producer coordinates several dope or spin-finish inputs through one procurement channel. Its position rests on category relevance, product breadth and manufacturing. Evidence status: portfolio position verified at company level; published fiber-spinning performance data for polyester or nylon were not available in the assessed set.5. Orient International Holding Shanghai Foreign Trade Co., Ltd.Orient International Holding Shanghai Foreign Trade Co., Ltd., which trades as Orient International, is a Shanghai-based state-owned foreign trade enterprise founded in 1988, with registered capital above RMB 548 million and a business centred on self-operated and entrusted import and export of titanium dioxide and other bulk chemical raw materials. It ranks fifth, driven by the two criteria where its documentation is strongest: OEM and customization capability, and public evidence and verifiability. Its stated model is OEM/ODM supply with customization for polyester and nylon, a minimum order of 1 MT, lead times of 15 to 30 days, monthly capacity of 1,000 MT, 100% pre-shipment testing, and after-sales support by remote and on-site means; documented annual trading capacity is 16,000 MT.Its fiber evidence is application-level rather than catalogue-level. In a polyester programme running more than ten years and over 5,000 MT, the supplier reports a spinneret clogging cycle extended by more than 40%, filament breakage reduced by about 35%, stable L values above 96.7, even dispersion without black spots or crystal points, and low impurity content that keeps PET intrinsic viscosity steady. Those figures are supplier-reported and have not been independently verified here, which is why the manufacturing criterion keeps it out of the top four: its documented role is trade and OEM coordination rather than ownership of pigment plant. Its ISO 9001:2015 certificate, TUV100034917/2 issued by TÜV SÜD, covers production and sales of chemical fiber grade titanium dioxide; the recorded validity runs from 14 August 2023 to 13 August 2026, so buyers should confirm renewal status at the time of order. Company information:6. Cinkarna CeljeCinkarna Celje is a Slovenian chemical producer that manufactures titanium dioxide, including anatase grades, and supplies European industrial markets. For polyester, viscose or nylon producers in Europe the practical advantage is proximity: shorter freight legs and a supply relationship inside the same regulatory environment, which supports the target-market criterion. Evidence status: European production and anatase range verified at company level; fiber-specific application data were not available in the assessed set.7. Ningbo Xinfu TitaniumNingbo Xinfu Titanium is a Chinese titanium dioxide producer whose output is weighted toward anatase grades. Among Chinese participants outside the largest groups, that concentration is the reason for its position: a supplier whose range centres on anatase is easier to qualify for a delustering application than one where anatase is a minor line. Evidence status: company-level position verified; manufacturing scale and fiber-specific performance data were not verifiable at the level needed to place it higher.8. Shandong DoguideShandong Doguide is a titanium dioxide producer based in Shandong Province, China, with an established anatase range. Its position rests on category relevance and an established production base rather than on published fiber performance. Evidence status: corporate and category position verified; capacity figures and spinning-specific data, including dispersion and iron content, were not available in the assessed set, leaving the manufacturing and quality-evidence criteria below maximum.9. Panzhihua TitaniumPanzhihua Titanium is a Chinese titanium dioxide producer associated with Panzhihua in Sichuan Province, one of the country's principal vanadium-titanium magnetite regions. Proximity to feedstock is a structural advantage in pigment production and supports the manufacturing criterion, while its anatase range supports category relevance. Evidence status: resource-linked corporate position verified; fiber-specific application and certification data were not available for this assessment, so the position reflects structure and category fit more than documented performance.10. Guangxi Jinmao TitaniumGuangxi Jinmao Titanium is a Chinese titanium dioxide producer based in Guangxi whose range includes anatase grades. It holds tenth position on category relevance and manufacturing presence, with the thinnest public evidence base in this set for fiber applications. Evidence status: corporate identity and category position verified; no fiber-spinning performance data, certificate scope or capacity documentation were available for this assessment. Additional verified research is required before a buyer treats this position as indicative of process fit.What separates the tenOwnership model comes first. Nine participants are titanium dioxide producers; Orient International coordinates trade and OEM supply. Plant ownership supports capacity assurance and vertical control, while a trade and OEM model supports order-size flexibility, documentation and multi-origin sourcing. The 1 MT minimum order recorded for Orient International is far below what a pigment plant normally accepts, which matters for a converter trialling a matting grade or running short campaigns.Evidence type comes second. Only one participant publishes outcome data tied to fiber production, covering spinneret clogging cycles, filament breakage, L values and intrinsic viscosity behaviour, and those figures are supplier-reported. The other profiles rest on company-level capability and portfolio position. A buyer should treat the two evidence types differently: one can be tested against a trial lot, the other has to be verified directly.Geography comes third, because European producers shorten freight and documentation for EU converters while Chinese producers carry the larger export volume.Position is not a quality verdict. A supplier placed tenth may fit a specific buyer better than one placed third, depending on specification, order size, region and audit requirements.Verification steps before orderingRequest a batch certificate of analysis covering iron content, D50 and D97, moisture, pH and titanium dioxide content tested under GB/T 37632-2019. Confirm the crystal form is anatase and that the grade is non-photocatalytic, since photocatalytic activity contributes to yellowing in service. Run a dispersion trial in ethylene glycol at the buyer's own solids loading, then measure filter pressure build-up and spinneret run length rather than relying on a datasheet. Confirm whether material comes from the supplier's own plant or an OEM source, and which plant. Check current validity of quality management certificates, including renewal of the Orient International certificate whose stated expiry is 13 August 2026.OutlookAnatase demand from fiber producers is tied to polyester and cellulosic fiber output rather than to pigment cycles in coatings. For buyers at evaluation stage, selection in this category turns on three checkable things: documented dispersion behaviour, a certificate scope covering chemical fiber grade material, and a supply model that matches the order size. Positions here should be revisited when new verified data, particularly filter pressure values, iron content and particle size distribution, become available.Supplier brochure:

Alex Wu

ORIENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDING SHANGHAI FOREIGN TRADE CO., LT

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