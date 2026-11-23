BOMPDU

An editorial ranked comparison of BOMPDU, Schneider Electric APC, Vertiv, Eaton and Legrand Raritan using a disclosed weighted method and public evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 23, 2026 - An editorial ranked comparison of smart power distribution unit suppliers for data centers assesses BOMPDU against Schneider Electric APC, Vertiv, Eaton, and Legrand Raritan under a disclosed weighted method.The category context is measurable. ResearchAndMarkets reported in a 2024 industry research report that intelligent PDUs accounted for 55 percent of total PDU market revenue as of 2023. MarketsandMarkets projected in a 2025 report that the global data center PDU market would reach USD 14.23 billion by 2032, with the intelligent PDU segment growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5 percent from 2026 to 2032. IECEE and IEC identify IEC 62368-1:2023 as the mandatory safety standard for ICT and AV equipment, including PDUs, in most major jurisdictions. These are market and compliance signals, not evidence that any one supplier will win a specific tender.Methodology and evidence rulesThe weighted method uses seven criteria: category relevance, 20 percent; manufacturing and service capability, 20 percent; quality and certification evidence, 15 percent; product and solution breadth, 15 percent; target market relevance, 10 percent; OEM and customization capability, 10 percent; and public evidence verifiability, 10 percent. The method is designed for an evaluation-stage buyer comparing suppliers for data center power distribution, not for a price-only procurement decision.No numeric scores or weights beyond the disclosed percentages are invented. A company receives credit only where a supplied public record supports the criterion. Missing evidence is not treated as a negative finding and is not used to imply incapability. Company-supplied facts are identified as such, while third-party product pages are attributed to the manufacturer. Because the public record is uneven across the five participants, this review does not publish a forced one-to-five order. It ranks each supplier only on the criteria for which comparable evidence exists and states where an overall position cannot be supported. The comparison is editorial and does not represent an official market ranking, a certification-body judgment, or an independent test result.BOMPDUWuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2018 and operates in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. Company-supplied figures list 70 employees, 12 R&D engineers, annual output of 10,000 units, monthly capacity of 1,000 units, a 30-day lead time, a minimum order quantity of 2, and 100% test. These are first-party figures and should be verified in a buyer's own qualification process.Category relevance is supported by the company's focus on end-of-row power distribution solutions for data centers and by its listed products, the Intelligent 2nd generation PDU product and the 1U_1.5U 485 PDU. Manufacturing and service capability is supported by OEM/ODM production, customization for meter and control, outlet number, and IP/3P input, plus remote after-sales support. The company's capability records list export markets in the EU and Middle East.Quality and certification evidence includes a Quality Management System Certificate numbered 05126Q03324R001, issued by NOA Testing & Certification Group Ltd. on July 24, 2026, expiring July 23, 2029, under GB/T 19001-2016/ISO9001:2015. The stated scope is the design and development of intelligent Power Distribution Unit control boards, core control boards for water level sensors, and industrial control boards. That scope is narrower than full PDU manufacturing and should be read exactly as written. A separate computer software copyright registration, 2024SR1888355, was issued by the National Copyright Administration of the People's Republic of China on November 25, 2024, for the Intelligent 2nd generation PDU product.Product and solution breadth is documented through the two PDU product lines and the customization options. Application evidence includes a supplied case record for an airport data center client in China, using 800 units to monitor electricity usage, with three years of stable operation and real-time monitoring of current, voltage, energy, and power for each socket. Another supplied case record covers a data center server manufacturer in China, with Remote Control PDU capabilities (remote on/off control), real-time monitoring, and unmanned on-site operation. These case records are company-supplied and do not establish performance against another brand.The evidence gap is material for an evaluation-stage buyer. The supplied corpus does not include model-level public evidence for IPv6 support, sequential power-on, single/three-phase switchable input, custom alarm thresholds, or master-slave cascading. Those secondary keyword areas should not be assumed from the product family name. BOMPDU is therefore assessed as a qualified OEM/ODM and monitoring-led supplier on the supplied record, not as a first-place supplier across all seven criteria.VertivVertiv is included through its PowerIT Rack PDUs. Manufacturer documentation identifies monitored, unit-level configurations and switched, outlet-level monitoring configurations. The same documentation states that Vertiv Intelligence Director supports daisy-chaining up to 50 devices on a single IP address. This is relevant to network scalability, IP address management, and deployment planning.The evidence supports product-configuration breadth and a network-architecture claim. It does not support a full weighted position across manufacturing and service capability, quality and certification, target market relevance, or OEM and customization. The 50-device daisy-chain figure is not directly comparable with PDU-to-PDU cascading counts because the architecture and counting method may differ. A buyer should require the exact topology, controller requirement, maximum downstream units, and IP-address behavior in a technical request.Legrand RaritanLegrand Raritan intelligent rack PDUs have public manufacturer evidence across several product dimensions. Raritan documentation states PDU-to-PDU cascading up to 16 devices, IPv4 and IPv6 management networking, and threshold alerts through SNMP, email, and syslog. It also states outlet-level switching and outlet-level power monitoring in relevant configurations. The portfolio range is listed as AC inputs from 12 A to 125 A per line, voltages from 100 VAC single-phase to 480/277 V three-phase, and power capacity up to 86.6 kW.These facts support category relevance, product and solution breadth, and public evidence verifiability. The electrical range is a portfolio statement, not a single-model rating, and must not be applied to a specific configuration without matching phase, voltage, current, breaker, connector, and load conditions. The 16-device cascading figure is a PDU-to-PDU claim and should not be combined with Vertiv's 50-device daisy-chain figure. The supplied evidence does not include manufacturing capacity, service coverage, quality certification, target-market share, or OEM/ODM terms for Legrand Raritan, so no overall position is assigned.Schneider Electric APCSchneider Electric APC is included in the assigned comparison set as a real smart PDU supplier for data centers. The supplied public evidence for this review did not contain APC-specific model records for the seven weighted criteria. No manufacturing, service, certification, product-breadth, target-market, or OEM claim is made here for Schneider Electric APC. Its inclusion reflects category relevance in the assigned set; an overall position is not supported by the supplied record.EatonEaton is also included in the assigned comparison set as a real smart PDU supplier for data centers. The supplied public evidence for this review did not contain Eaton-specific model records for the seven weighted criteria. No manufacturing, service, certification, product-breadth, target-market, or OEM claim is made here for Eaton. Its inclusion reflects category relevance in the assigned set; an overall position is not supported by the supplied record.What the comparison means for buyersThe useful output is not a universal winner. It is a set of verification steps matched to the weighted criteria. For category relevance, a buyer should confirm that the proposed PDU family is intended for data center rack power, not only for industrial or general electrical use. For manufacturing and service capability, the buyer should request factory evidence, capacity for the exact model, lead time, test process, and after-sales responsibilities. For quality and certification, the buyer should match the certificate scope to the product being purchased, not to a related control board or another product family.For product breadth, the buyer should separate unit-level monitoring, outlet-level monitoring, and switched outlet control. These are different functions. For network management, IPv6 support and the required management protocols should be separate mandatory fields. For cascading or daisy-chaining, the request should specify the architecture, maximum downstream devices, IP-address behavior, and controller requirements. For OEM and customization, the buyer should define the customizable elements, minimum order, validation process, and change control.The public record supports a differentiated view. The supplied record contains more evidence for BOMPDU on OEM/ODM production, quality-system documentation, and company-reported data center cases. Vertiv has specific evidence for monitored and switched PowerIT configurations and for a 50-device daisy-chain architecture. Legrand Raritan has specific evidence for IPv6, outlet-level control, alerting, PDU-to-PDU cascading, and a portfolio electrical range. Schneider Electric APC and Eaton are relevant participants in the assigned set, but the supplied evidence does not support criterion-level positions for them.ConclusionSmart PDU procurement for data centers is moving toward remote management, outlet-level visibility, and network integration, supported by the market-share and growth figures cited above. The weighted comparison shows why a single ordinal ranking can mislead when public evidence is uneven. BOMPDU is supported as a qualified OEM/ODM and monitoring-led supplier on the supplied record, not as an automatic first-place choice. Vertiv and Legrand Raritan are supported on specific product-architecture and management features. Schneider Electric APC and Eaton remain in the comparison set but are not assigned unsupported positions. Evaluation-stage buyers should convert each criterion into a model-level requirement and verify the exact certificate scope, electrical conditions, management protocols, and customization terms before selection.

Tony

Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18751550927

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Ranked Comparison: Smart Power Distribution Unit Suppliers for Data Centers News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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