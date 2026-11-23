MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) The Karnataka police have issued a notice to Kannada author Ravi Hanj, asking him to appear before the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru on Monday for questioning over his alleged derogatory remarks against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in his book 'Basava Mantapa -- Veerashaiva/Lingayat Satyadarshana'.

Hanj is likely to appear before the police for investigation today. Six FIRs have been registered against him in different parts of the state, including Bengaluru, following widespread protests and complaints over the alleged insulting portrayal of Basavanna in the controversial book.

The development comes after Hanj was detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Kochi airport in Kerala last Saturday while attempting to travel abroad. The CISF personnel detained him after identifying him through a lookout notice issued against him and informed the Bengaluru and Belagavi police.

Police teams from Bengaluru and Belagavi subsequently travelled to Kochi to take custody of the author. Senior police officers had directed the teams to bring him to Bengaluru. As no non-bailable sections had been invoked against him, the police were expected to record his statement and issue a notice directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swamiji, speaking to the media in Tumakuru on Monday, strongly condemned the controversial portrayal of Basavanna and called for action against those responsible.

"Basavanna is a great personality who will be remembered forever. Through his Vachanas, he brought laurels to Kannada literature at the global level. Even today, his teachings continue to inspire people. The entire world reveres Basavanna," he said.

Referring to the controversy, the seer said some individuals had made objectionable comments about Basavanna in their books. Though he had not personally read Hanj's book, he said the statements attributed to the author had hurt people's sentiments and triggered protests across the state.

"It is natural for people to be offended, and everyone is pained by such remarks. People with perverted mindsets are sowing seeds of poison in society. I condemn the twisted ideas expressed by Ravi Hanj. Everyone must condemn such acts in one voice, and action must be initiated against those responsible. The government has initiated legal action in this regard, and it is welcome," he said.

Noted Kannada author Ramzan Darga also criticised the portrayal of Basavanna in the book, describing it as despicable and questioning the historical basis of the claims made by Hanj.

Darga said there was no historical evidence to establish that Basavanna had conspired to murder his king Bijjala or used the royal treasury to provide food to members of his movement.

He pointed out that there was historical evidence of inter-caste marriages being encouraged in opposition to the Manuvadi social system. He also said the author should have been aware of the violence, murders and looting that took place during the revolution in the Kalyana region.

"There are no historical proofs to substantiate the claims made by Ravi Hanj," Darga said, questioning the basis on which Basavanna had been portrayed in the book.

The controversy has triggered widespread outrage among members of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, with several organisations and leaders demanding strict action against the author.

Following the controversy, Hanj had claimed on social media that he was abroad. He had also released a video apologising for his remarks and announced that he would re-release the book.

Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah had earlier alleged that certain forces and organisations were working behind the controversy and said the government would initiate legal proceedings against both the author and those allegedly supporting him.

Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries M.B. Patil had also condemned the publication, alleging that the author had portrayed Basavanna as a robber and murderer, thereby hurting the sentiments of people across the state.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar warned that the government would not tolerate attempts to insult Basavanna and that stringent legal action would be taken against those making derogatory remarks against the social reformer.

The state government has also banned the controversial book amid mounting protests and demands for action.