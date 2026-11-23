MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) The investigation into the cancer drug racket has revealed that the accused, led by alleged kingpin R. Prashanth Babu, sold free cancer medicines given by Karnataka government and private companies, to patients at exorbitant prices, cheating more than 15,000 patients across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The racket, operated through private hospitals and multiple pharmaceutical outlets, primarily across South India.

Investigators have found that medicines supplied free of cost by the Karnataka government and private companies were allegedly diverted and sold to cancer patients at high prices, generating crores of rupees for the accused.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly exploited a scheme under which patients purchasing two cancer injections worth around Rs 5 lakh were entitled to receive one additional dose free of cost. However, the accused allegedly concealed this benefit and sold even the free injections to patients at the original market price.

The investigation has also revealed that when a patient died before using the medicines, the accused allegedly bought back the unused injections at cheaper rates and resold them to other patients at their original prices.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the racket, is now focussing on establishing the total volume of cancer injections diverted and sold illegally, besides identifying the number of patients affected and the financial transactions involved.

Investigators are examining all aspects of the racket, including the supply chain, the involvement of private hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, and the extent of the alleged illegal trade. Preliminary findings indicate that more than 15,000 patients may have been supplied medicines through the network.

Meanwhile, in another development, the alleged kingpin Prashanth Babu has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police in connection with a separate cheating case registered at the Moti Bagh police station in the national Capital.

According to sources, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Prashanth Babu for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 2 crore on the promise of supplying medicines. Following the registration of the case, the police had launched a search to trace and arrest him.

However, after the Karnataka SIT arrested him in connection with a fake medicine racket, the Delhi Police approached a court seeking his custody. Following the submission of a petition, he was taken into custody through a body warrant.

The latest development has brought another alleged dimension of Prashanth Babu's activities under the scanner, even as the Karnataka SIT continues its investigation into the cancer drug racket and the alleged large-scale exploitation of patients.

It can be noted that following an August 18, 2026 raid on an unlicenced Bidadi facility that seized roughly Rs 5 crore in repackaged, expired, and spurious medicines bearing forged labels, a SIT arrested accused R. Prashanth at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in late September 2026 alongside earlier arrests such as associate Veeresh Kumar Jain. Authorities also cancelled or suspended dozens of pharmacy and firm licences.

Police have carried out multiple operations against drug suppliers and peddlers in the city, including a January 2026 Amruthahalli police bust that arrested 10 members of an international trafficking ring and seized narcotics valued at around Rs 4 crore, as well as wider citywide narcotics crackdowns targeting peddlers and foreign suppliers.