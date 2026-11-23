MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Controversial stone trader Tulu Mandal has been summoned by two police stations in West Bengal's Birbhum district for questioning in separate cases, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Mandal has been asked to appear at Mohammadbazar police station on Monday in connection with the recovery of gold and cash from the house of his relative, Minar Mandal. He has also been summoned to Suri police station on Tuesday for questioning in an alleged illegal stone mining case.

On November 21, Mandal appeared at Suri police station, where he was questioned for nearly six hours in connection with the duplicate carbon receipt (DCR) scam. Investigators reportedly questioned him about allegations that fake DCRs were used to divert government revenue, resulting in crores of rupees remaining unpaid to the state exchequer over the past decade.

However, there was no confirmation of Mandal having appeared at Mohammadbazar police station till the filing of this report.

After returning to India following a Supreme Court order, Mandal appeared at Bhabani Bhawan, the West Bengal Police headquarters in Kolkata, on Friday before returning to Birbhum after a prolonged absence.

Last week, he approached the Calcutta High Court with two separate petitions, challenging the FIR registered against him and seeking clarification on whether a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued in his name.

A division bench headed by Justice Ajay Kumar Mukherjee permitted his counsel, advocates Ayan Bhattacharya and Sabyasachi Banerjee, to file a petition challenging the FIR.

In another petition before Justice Krishna Rao, Mandal expressed apprehension that a lookout circular might have been issued against him.

Senior advocate Kishore Dutta, appearing for Mandal, sought an urgent hearing, pointing out that his client had returned from abroad in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions and was protected from coercive action.

Justice Rao allowed the petition to be filed, with the matter expected to come up for hearing this week.

The Supreme Court had directed Mandal to return to India by November 17 and, on his return, the apex court granted him protection from coercive action until December 7.

Mandal is the principal accused in the DCR scam, involving alleged revenue embezzlement through fake receipts.

A charge sheet has already been filed against him before a court in Suri.

The police had earlier claimed that he was absconding and suspected that he was in Dubai.