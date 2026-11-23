MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday said that it suspended the licences of five nutraceutical and health product manufacturers with immediate effect after uncovering serious food safety, hygiene and regulatory violations during inspections.

The food regulator has named Vedant Remedies, Lucid Healthcare, Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare, Vitamedic Health Nutraceuticals and Adorreal Healthcare, against which action has been taken.

According to the regulator, inspections at Vedant Remedies revealed poor hygiene and pest-control practices, expired flavouring substances, and inadequate segregation of AYUSH-licensed and FSSAI-licensed ingredients, creating a risk of cross-contamination.

The regulator also found products being manufactured without a valid food licence. The unit secured a compliance score of just 12 per cent.

At Lucid Healthcare, FSSAI reported deficiencies including poor hygiene conditions, ineffective pest control measures and inadequate separation between Ayurvedic and nutraceutical manufacturing activities.

Food handlers were also found to lack mandatory hygiene training. The facility recorded a compliance score of 27 per cent.

Ambico Ayurvedic Healthcare operated from unsanitary premises and stored expired materials, while mandatory food safety and testing records were absent, the regulator said. The company received a compliance score of 46 per cent.

In the cases of Vitamedic Health Nutraceuticals and Adorreal Healthcare, FSSAI said the licensed premises were found to be non-operational.

Vitamedic was allegedly operating from a shifted location that was not reflected in its licence, while Adorreal's licensed premises were under construction and the current occupants denied any association with the company.

The regulator said the findings pointed to significant non-compliance and misleading information in licensing records, prompting immediate suspension of the companies' licences as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance and consumer safety in the fast-growing nutraceutical industry.