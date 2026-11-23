Indore Administration Launches Drive to Demolish Illegal Constructions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The district administration on Monday launched a demolition drive to remove around 42 illegal constructions in Krishna Bagh Colony, located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, following an order of the High Court in a long-standing land dispute, an official said. A heavy police force was deployed in the area during the operation along with placement of JCBs, bulldozers and Poclain machines to carry out the operation.

The land in Krishna Bagh Colony, identified as Survey No. 66/2/1, had been at the centre of a dispute between a real estate developer company and people who had constructed houses and shops there for several years. The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled in favour of builders' company and directed the district administration to remove the houses and shops from the disputed land. Subsequently, some residents approached the Supreme Court, following which 23 people were granted a stay. Following which, the administration began action to remove the other structures, leaving these 23 structures.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar said, "Today, in compliance with the High Court's order, an action is being taken to remove approximately 42-45 houses in Krishna Bagh Colony, Survey No. 66/2/1. The operation is being conducted through the coordinated efforts of the District Police, Municipal Corporation and Revenue Department." He further said that extensive arrangements had been made to maintain law and order in the area and facilitate the demolition drive.“Keeping the law and order situation in mind, around 300 police personnel and officers, 250 Municipal Corporation officials and employees, and approximately 200 Revenue Department officials and employees have been deployed for this operation,” Dhangar said.

Clarifying the status of residents who had obtained legal relief, the SDM said,“The houses of those who have been granted a stay are not being demolished at present. A total of 23 people were granted a stay, and the houses identified by these individuals are being excluded from the demolition. A total of 42 houses will be removed.”

Meanwhile, Khajrana ACP Ashish Patel said that more than 300 police personnel had been deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the anti-encroachment operation being carried out under the High Court's directions.“An anti-encroachment operation is currently underway in Krishna Bagh Colony, which falls under the Khajrana police station area, in compliance with the order of the High Court. More than 300 police personnel, including officers and staff, have been deployed here. The operation is being carried out in coordination with the Municipal Corporation and the district administration,” Patel said. He added that although there was some agitation initially, the situation had subsequently become largely peaceful.“There was some agitation initially, but now the operation is proceeding largely peacefully. Around four to five teams are carrying out the work, and the demolition drive is continuing peacefully,” he said.