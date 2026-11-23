In a romantic birthday tribute to her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared a vacation picture of the couple stealing a kiss on Instagram. The actor's birthday is today, on November 23. Sobhita shared a carousel of candid photos and videos with the caption:“Happy birthday lover.”

Sobhita's Sweet Wish For Naga!

The memories shared included a throwback snap of the pair locking lips under a yellow archway on a trip to Cyprus. The romantic birthday wish offered fans an insight into the couple's life after their high-profile wedding. Sobhita Dhulipala Kissed Naga Chaitanya on his birthday, stealing a romantic moment and how.

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A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)