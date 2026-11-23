Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Steal A Kiss On His Birthday, Actress' Sweet 'Lover' Post Goes Viral
In a romantic birthday tribute to her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared a vacation picture of the couple stealing a kiss on Instagram. The actor's birthday is today, on November 23. Sobhita shared a carousel of candid photos and videos with the caption:“Happy birthday lover.”
Sobhita's Sweet Wish For Naga!
The memories shared included a throwback snap of the pair locking lips under a yellow archway on a trip to Cyprus. The romantic birthday wish offered fans an insight into the couple's life after their high-profile wedding. Sobhita Dhulipala Kissed Naga Chaitanya on his birthday, stealing a romantic moment and how.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment