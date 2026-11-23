MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Australia's players will face questions over the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy when they travel to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027, warning that continued engagement with the subject could make matters more difficult for the visitors.

The Sandpapergate controversy, which erupted during Australia's 2018 Test tour of South Africa, continues to attract attention following recent comments from Usman Khawaja, Cameron Bancroft and captain Pat Cummins.

Pathan discussed the potential impact of the controversy's resurgence on Australia's upcoming tour, noting that even players not involved in the 2018 incident could face uncomfortable questions during the series.

“It will come under the scanner. Whenever they come here to play, questions will be asked. It will be unfair to some of the young Australian cricketers who will be coming to India for the first time, but they will be viewed through the same lens, which is unfortunate, especially since the topic has resurfaced after eight years,” Pathan said on JioStar's 'Sandpapergate: The Unsettled Debate.'

Pathan suggested that Australia's best response would be to avoid repeatedly revisiting the controversy in public, arguing that prolonged explanations could keep the issue alive rather than help the team move forward.

“The best way for the Australian team to handle this is not to talk about it. If the players keep answering questions and going into a detailed analysis of what happened eight years ago, they will be in trouble. The best thing for them to do is leave it at that and move on,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also felt that questions surrounding the team's integrity could persist irrespective of any fresh explanations or investigations undertaken by Cricket Australia. According to Pathan, the passage of time alone may not end the debate.

“As far as integrity is concerned, people will always question them, no matter what they do. Even if Cricket Australia decides to conduct an investigation now for the sake of the people and media back home, this will continue to be discussed for even 10, 20 or 30 years from now. So, the less they talk about it, the better,” he added.