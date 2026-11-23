MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Kuwait has arrested a suspect linked to an organised criminal network accused of targeting victims across Gulf countries through fake advertisements and calls using local phone numbers.

The network operates from outside Kuwait and uses devices that activate multiple SIM cards at the same time.

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This allows scammers to make calls and send text messages that appear to come from local numbers, making victims believe they are dealing with trusted organisations, the Ministry of Interior said.

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Working with security authorities in the UAE, Kuwaiti investigators tracked a shipment containing SIM cards intended for fraud operations. The suspect was arrested when he collected the shipment.

Police seized two devices used to operate multiple SIM cards, along with 70 SIM cards belonging to local telecommunications companies and five belonging to UAE telecom providers.

Watch the video of the arrest released by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior:

Kuwait's Aman Operations Room received 3,394 reports of scams using the same method this year, with reported losses totalling 2 million dinars.

Authorities recovered 170,000 dinars across 682 reports, while accounts containing a further 1.83 million dinars were frozen in 2,712 cases referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Ministry of Interior said it continues to work with other countries to track criminal networks and take legal action against those involved.

It urged the public to verify the source of advertisements and the identity of anyone requesting payment before transferring money.

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