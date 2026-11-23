Lithuania Rejects Claims of Involvement in Kaliningrad Drone Attack
(MENAFN) Lithuania on Sunday dismissed accusations linking it to an alleged drone strike against Russia's Kaliningrad region, firmly denying that its airspace had been used to launch attacks on Russian targets.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys addressed the allegations on X, stating that the country's Foreign Ministry "categorically rejects false claims" about Lithuania's alleged involvement.
"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," Budrys said.
The statement came after reports circulated on social media claiming that Ukrainian drones had hit the port of Baltiysk on Saturday evening. The port hosts the primary naval base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.
Several social media users also reported explosions and fires in the area, although these accounts had not been independently confirmed by Sunday, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh announced that security alerts had been activated near Neman, a town situated close to Lithuania's border, following the detection of a suspicious object entering the region from Lithuanian airspace.
He later clarified that air defense experts had examined the incident and concluded that it posed no threat.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys addressed the allegations on X, stating that the country's Foreign Ministry "categorically rejects false claims" about Lithuania's alleged involvement.
"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," Budrys said.
The statement came after reports circulated on social media claiming that Ukrainian drones had hit the port of Baltiysk on Saturday evening. The port hosts the primary naval base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.
Several social media users also reported explosions and fires in the area, although these accounts had not been independently confirmed by Sunday, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh announced that security alerts had been activated near Neman, a town situated close to Lithuania's border, following the detection of a suspicious object entering the region from Lithuanian airspace.
He later clarified that air defense experts had examined the incident and concluded that it posed no threat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment