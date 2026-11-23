Dr. Sandeep Marwah Visits Morcote, Switzerland, To Explore Lakeside Heritage And Cultural Tourism
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Morcote, Switzerland: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair Indo Swiss Film and Cultural Forum, President of AAFT School of Hospitality & Tourism, Founder of Noida Film City, and an advocate of film and cultural tourism, visited Morcote, one of Switzerland's most picturesque lakeside villages, situated on the beautiful shores of Lake Lugano.
Renowned for its charming waterfront, historic architecture, narrow lanes, traditional buildings and spectacular natural surroundings, Morcote offers an exceptional example of how a small village can preserve its cultural identity while attracting visitors from across the world.
During his visit, Dr. Marwah experienced the village's tranquil atmosphere and distinctive architectural character, observing how its natural beauty and heritage combine to create an unforgettable tourism experience. Morcote demonstrates the importance of preserving local traditions, maintaining historic surroundings and presenting a destination's unique identity to international travellers.
Speaking about his experience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Morcote is a beautiful example of the harmony between nature, heritage and community life. Its charm lies in its simplicity, scenic beauty and cultural character. Such destinations offer valuable lessons in sustainable tourism and heritage preservation.”
Dr. Marwah emphasised that India, with its numerous historic villages, heritage towns and scenic destinations, can further strengthen tourism by developing authentic cultural experiences and promoting local traditions internationally.
The visit reflects his continued commitment to advancing film and cultural tourism as instruments of heritage preservation, economic opportunity and international friendship, guided by his philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
Renowned for its charming waterfront, historic architecture, narrow lanes, traditional buildings and spectacular natural surroundings, Morcote offers an exceptional example of how a small village can preserve its cultural identity while attracting visitors from across the world.
During his visit, Dr. Marwah experienced the village's tranquil atmosphere and distinctive architectural character, observing how its natural beauty and heritage combine to create an unforgettable tourism experience. Morcote demonstrates the importance of preserving local traditions, maintaining historic surroundings and presenting a destination's unique identity to international travellers.
Speaking about his experience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Morcote is a beautiful example of the harmony between nature, heritage and community life. Its charm lies in its simplicity, scenic beauty and cultural character. Such destinations offer valuable lessons in sustainable tourism and heritage preservation.”
Dr. Marwah emphasised that India, with its numerous historic villages, heritage towns and scenic destinations, can further strengthen tourism by developing authentic cultural experiences and promoting local traditions internationally.
The visit reflects his continued commitment to advancing film and cultural tourism as instruments of heritage preservation, economic opportunity and international friendship, guided by his philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
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