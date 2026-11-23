New Kolkata Sangam, The Township That Pioneered Ganga-Side Community Living, Prepares For A New Chapter In Lifestyle Living
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 23rd November, 2026: As Kolkata continues to expand beyond its traditional residential boundaries, the changing aspirations of homebuyers are reshaping the idea of modern urban living. Few developments capture this shift as clearly as New Kolkata Sangam, Serampore – Alcove Realty's riverside township on the banks of the Ganga. New Kolkata Sangam pioneered Ganga-side living in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area, transforming riverside living from standalone buildings into a complete, gated community.
Having handed over 2,000+ homes to families in the last two years – the only project in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area to achieve this – New Kolkata Sangam has grown into a fully lived-in residential community, where everyday life unfolds alongside the river.
The township's own private ghat keeps residents connected to the Ganga through everyday leisure, festivals and traditional rituals, including a daily Ganga Aarti held for residents. New Kolkata Sangam is also the only project to have its own ferry, while the biggest podium in Hooghly offers expansive open spaces for recreation, relaxation and community life. Complementing this is Alcove Triveni Mall, Hooghly's largest mall, which brings shopping, dining and entertainment within easy reach of residents.
Building on this foundation, Alcove Realty is now set to add a new dimension to life at New Kolkata Sangam with its clubhouse. Marking an important milestone in the township's evolution, the clubhouse spans an impressive 56,000 sq. ft. and features 23 amenities, bringing together fitness, wellness, leisure, recreation and social engagement under one roof. Designed to cater to residents across generations, it aims to become the social and lifestyle heart of the township, offering families opportunities to connect, celebrate and enjoy a more fulfilling everyday life within their residential premises.
Conceptualised as an inclusive lifestyle destination, the clubhouse will offer residents spaces for leisure, fitness, wellness and recreational activities. Beyond its amenities, it is envisioned as a place where neighbours become friends, families come together and residents across age groups find opportunities to engage with one another. From Yoga Day celebrations and badminton tournaments to movie screenings, social gatherings and family celebrations in the banquet hall, the clubhouse will also serve as a permanent venue for the community's calendar of activities. Professional facility management will ensure the smooth functioning of the premises and a seamless experience for residents.
Reflecting on the township's journey, Mr. Yashaswi Shroff, Executive Director of Alcove Realty, said,“Our vision goes beyond building homes; it is about creating thriving communities where people connect, grow and belong. We believe true luxury lies in the quality of everyday living – in well-being, meaningful relationships and a shared sense of community. At Alcove Realty, we strive to create homes that meet the aspirations of today while delivering lasting value for generations to come.”
The combination of a private riverside ghat and an expansive clubhouse creates a lifestyle that brings together the tranquillity of the Ganga and the conveniences of contemporary residential living. As New Kolkata Sangam enters this new phase, the vision is clear: a home should not simply be a place where one lives, but a place where an entire lifestyle unfolds.
About Alcove Realty:
Alcove Realty has played a defining role in shaping Kolkata's skyline through landmark developments that set new benchmarks in design, innovation, and lifestyle. The company's portfolio includes iconic projects such as The 42, Eastern India's tallest residential building, the riverside township Alcove New Kolkata, Alcove Gloria, the gem of the Lake Town–VIP Road stretch, the upcoming ultra-luxury project The Curve, and developments like Siddhartha – The Crown of Alipore, reflecting its commitment to creating landmark destinations across the region.
Having handed over 2,000+ homes to families in the last two years – the only project in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area to achieve this – New Kolkata Sangam has grown into a fully lived-in residential community, where everyday life unfolds alongside the river.
The township's own private ghat keeps residents connected to the Ganga through everyday leisure, festivals and traditional rituals, including a daily Ganga Aarti held for residents. New Kolkata Sangam is also the only project to have its own ferry, while the biggest podium in Hooghly offers expansive open spaces for recreation, relaxation and community life. Complementing this is Alcove Triveni Mall, Hooghly's largest mall, which brings shopping, dining and entertainment within easy reach of residents.
Building on this foundation, Alcove Realty is now set to add a new dimension to life at New Kolkata Sangam with its clubhouse. Marking an important milestone in the township's evolution, the clubhouse spans an impressive 56,000 sq. ft. and features 23 amenities, bringing together fitness, wellness, leisure, recreation and social engagement under one roof. Designed to cater to residents across generations, it aims to become the social and lifestyle heart of the township, offering families opportunities to connect, celebrate and enjoy a more fulfilling everyday life within their residential premises.
Conceptualised as an inclusive lifestyle destination, the clubhouse will offer residents spaces for leisure, fitness, wellness and recreational activities. Beyond its amenities, it is envisioned as a place where neighbours become friends, families come together and residents across age groups find opportunities to engage with one another. From Yoga Day celebrations and badminton tournaments to movie screenings, social gatherings and family celebrations in the banquet hall, the clubhouse will also serve as a permanent venue for the community's calendar of activities. Professional facility management will ensure the smooth functioning of the premises and a seamless experience for residents.
Reflecting on the township's journey, Mr. Yashaswi Shroff, Executive Director of Alcove Realty, said,“Our vision goes beyond building homes; it is about creating thriving communities where people connect, grow and belong. We believe true luxury lies in the quality of everyday living – in well-being, meaningful relationships and a shared sense of community. At Alcove Realty, we strive to create homes that meet the aspirations of today while delivering lasting value for generations to come.”
The combination of a private riverside ghat and an expansive clubhouse creates a lifestyle that brings together the tranquillity of the Ganga and the conveniences of contemporary residential living. As New Kolkata Sangam enters this new phase, the vision is clear: a home should not simply be a place where one lives, but a place where an entire lifestyle unfolds.
About Alcove Realty:
Alcove Realty has played a defining role in shaping Kolkata's skyline through landmark developments that set new benchmarks in design, innovation, and lifestyle. The company's portfolio includes iconic projects such as The 42, Eastern India's tallest residential building, the riverside township Alcove New Kolkata, Alcove Gloria, the gem of the Lake Town–VIP Road stretch, the upcoming ultra-luxury project The Curve, and developments like Siddhartha – The Crown of Alipore, reflecting its commitment to creating landmark destinations across the region.
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