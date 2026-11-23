Caresmartz360 Home Care Software Recognized By G2 For Highest User Adoption
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pittsford, NY, November 2026 - CareSmartz360, an AI-powered home care software provider, has earned 11 recognitions in the Fall 2026 award cycles from G2 and SoftwareSuggest. This includes G2's Highest User Adoption recognition.
The recognition highlights CareSmartz360's performance over multiple aspects of the software experience. This includes user adoption and implementation, business results and customer support. The awards also cover G2's small-business and mid-market categories, reflecting recognition among different business segments.
For home care agencies, software adoption is an important part of getting value from technology. A platform needs to work for administrators managing operations as well as the teams using it to coordinate schedules, track visits, manage clients and handle everyday responsibilities. CareSmartz360's latest G2 recognition brings this aspect of the software experience into focus.
Recognition Across G2 and SoftwareSuggest
In addition to the Highest User Adoption recognition, CareSmartz360 received eight other G2 Fall 2026 awards:
Leader
Leader - Small Business
Best Support – Mid-Market
Best Support
Best Est. ROI - Mid-Market
Easiest to Do Business With - Mid-Market
High Performer – Mid-Market
Most Implementable – Mid-Market
Fastest Implementation – Mid-Market
The company also received two recognitions from SoftwareSuggest:
Best Performer 2026
Highly Recommended 2026
Together, the 11 recognitions cover several dimensions of the customer experience, including software adoption, implementation, product performance and ongoing support.
Technology That Works for Enterprise Home Care Agencies
Multi-location and enterprise home care agencies manage interconnected operations every day. Scheduling caregivers, coordinating client visits, maintaining EVV records, processing billing and payroll and monitoring business performance all require teams to work with accurate, accessible information.
CareSmartz360 brings these essential functions together in one platform designed specifically for enterprise private duty and independent home care agencies. Its capabilities include scheduling, electronic visit verification (EVV), caregiver management, billing, payroll, business intelligence and AI-powered tools.
The company's focus is on helping agency owners and office teams manage operations, maintain business visibility and make informed decisions as their organizations grow.
A Milestone for CareSmartz360
Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360, said:
"Technology delivers value when people can put it to work in their daily operations. For home care agencies, that means having software their teams can adopt, a smooth implementation experience, and support they can rely on. These recognitions are encouraging because they acknowledge several aspects of the experience we work to deliver. We remain focused on building practical technology that helps home care agencies run their businesses and serve their communities."
CareSmartz360 continues to enhance its software technology so that it can address the evolving operational needs of home care businesses. The Fall 2026 recognitions mark another milestone in the company's work to bring together the technology and tools while empowering agencies to manage and grow their operations.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered, all-in-one home care management platform built for multi-location and enterprise home care agencies across the United States and Canada. The platform supports end-to-end care operations. This includes scheduling, EVV, billing, payroll, compliance, business intelligence and caregiver operations - helping agencies reduce operational fragmentation, protect revenue and scale with confidence.
About G2
G2 is a software marketplace and peer-review platform that helps businesses evaluate and compare software products and services. Its rankings and recognition programs draw on verified user reviews and other product and market data to help buyers make informed software decisions. G2's seasonal reports recognize products and providers across categories and business segments.
About SoftwareSuggest
SoftwareSuggest is a software discovery and recommendation platform that helps businesses explore, compare and select software solutions. It provides product information and, more importantly, user reviews & recommendations across a wide range of business software categories.
The recognition highlights CareSmartz360's performance over multiple aspects of the software experience. This includes user adoption and implementation, business results and customer support. The awards also cover G2's small-business and mid-market categories, reflecting recognition among different business segments.
For home care agencies, software adoption is an important part of getting value from technology. A platform needs to work for administrators managing operations as well as the teams using it to coordinate schedules, track visits, manage clients and handle everyday responsibilities. CareSmartz360's latest G2 recognition brings this aspect of the software experience into focus.
Recognition Across G2 and SoftwareSuggest
In addition to the Highest User Adoption recognition, CareSmartz360 received eight other G2 Fall 2026 awards:
Leader
Leader - Small Business
Best Support – Mid-Market
Best Support
Best Est. ROI - Mid-Market
Easiest to Do Business With - Mid-Market
High Performer – Mid-Market
Most Implementable – Mid-Market
Fastest Implementation – Mid-Market
The company also received two recognitions from SoftwareSuggest:
Best Performer 2026
Highly Recommended 2026
Together, the 11 recognitions cover several dimensions of the customer experience, including software adoption, implementation, product performance and ongoing support.
Technology That Works for Enterprise Home Care Agencies
Multi-location and enterprise home care agencies manage interconnected operations every day. Scheduling caregivers, coordinating client visits, maintaining EVV records, processing billing and payroll and monitoring business performance all require teams to work with accurate, accessible information.
CareSmartz360 brings these essential functions together in one platform designed specifically for enterprise private duty and independent home care agencies. Its capabilities include scheduling, electronic visit verification (EVV), caregiver management, billing, payroll, business intelligence and AI-powered tools.
The company's focus is on helping agency owners and office teams manage operations, maintain business visibility and make informed decisions as their organizations grow.
A Milestone for CareSmartz360
Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at CareSmartz360, said:
"Technology delivers value when people can put it to work in their daily operations. For home care agencies, that means having software their teams can adopt, a smooth implementation experience, and support they can rely on. These recognitions are encouraging because they acknowledge several aspects of the experience we work to deliver. We remain focused on building practical technology that helps home care agencies run their businesses and serve their communities."
CareSmartz360 continues to enhance its software technology so that it can address the evolving operational needs of home care businesses. The Fall 2026 recognitions mark another milestone in the company's work to bring together the technology and tools while empowering agencies to manage and grow their operations.
About CareSmartz360
CareSmartz360 is an AI-powered, all-in-one home care management platform built for multi-location and enterprise home care agencies across the United States and Canada. The platform supports end-to-end care operations. This includes scheduling, EVV, billing, payroll, compliance, business intelligence and caregiver operations - helping agencies reduce operational fragmentation, protect revenue and scale with confidence.
About G2
G2 is a software marketplace and peer-review platform that helps businesses evaluate and compare software products and services. Its rankings and recognition programs draw on verified user reviews and other product and market data to help buyers make informed software decisions. G2's seasonal reports recognize products and providers across categories and business segments.
About SoftwareSuggest
SoftwareSuggest is a software discovery and recommendation platform that helps businesses explore, compare and select software solutions. It provides product information and, more importantly, user reviews & recommendations across a wide range of business software categories.
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