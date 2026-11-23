International Workplace Group Launches A New Health And Wellbeing Brand 'Humanly' With 60 Locations Signed Globally
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23 November 2026 – International Workplace Group (IWG), the parent company of Regus and Spaces, has launched Humanly, a new health and wellbeing brand providing purpose-designed space for medical, therapy, wellness, beauty and fitness practitioners. The new brand has grown rapidly, with 60 locations already signed globally.
Humanly enables healthcare and wellbeing practitioners to build their businesses and care for their patients, with flexible access to purpose-designed facilities without the upfront investment and long-term commitments associated with traditional premises.
The concept was developed after IWG saw growing numbers of healthcare and wellbeing professionals using its existing locations. Humanly takes IWG's experience in creating and operating flexible space and applies it specifically to the needs of practitioners and their patients.
The rapid growth of the network reflects strong demand from healthcare and wellbeing professionals seeking greater flexibility in how and where they operate. In Asia, Humanly has also made its debut in the Philippines through the opening of APECO Super Health Center in Casiguran, Aurora, marking an important milestone in the brand's continued expansion and demonstrating how the model can support the delivery of healthcare and wellbeing services in local communities.
Humanly offers a range of specialist treatment and consultation spaces including private consultation rooms, therapy suites, treatment rooms, fitness studios and reception facilities.
Practitioners can scale up or down as needed, while Humanly takes care of the property and administrative requirements involved in operating a practice, allowing practitioners to focus more of their time on looking after their patients.
Demand for healthcare and wellbeing services continues to grow globally, while practitioners increasingly seek flexible operating models that reduce overheads and allow them to work closer to the communities they serve.
Humanly addresses this shift by combining purpose-designed facilities with IWG's global scale and expertise, creating a model that can be rapidly expanded into new markets.
Christian Schmitz, Chief Executive Officer of International Workplace Group, said:“Humanly is a really exciting opportunity for IWG. We were already seeing healthcare and wellbeing professionals using our existing locations, but those spaces were primarily designed for office customers. Humanly allows us to take everything we have learned about creating great places to work and build an environment specifically around practitioners and their patients.
“Our customers are the practitioners. They want to spend their time looking after patients, not worrying about property, reception, bookings and all the other things involved in running a practice. We can take more and more of that away from them and help them build and grow their businesses.
“To have reached 60 locations in such a short period of time is a strong start and shows the scale of the opportunity. We have the scale, network and expertise to take Humanly much further, and we are only touching the surface of what it can become.”
IWG's global network now comprises more than 6000 locations across more than 120 countries worldwide. In the first half of 2026, IWG added 164 new locations across Asia Pacific, amid continued strong demand for flexible work solutions across the region. In India, IWG signed 43 new locations over the same period, making it the Group's third-largest market for new signings worldwide, and now operates 148 centres across the country.
About International Workplace Group PLC
International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world's leading platform for work enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG's platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.
International Workplace Group's unrivalled network coverage includes more than 6,000 locations across 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base. Our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.
Humanly enables healthcare and wellbeing practitioners to build their businesses and care for their patients, with flexible access to purpose-designed facilities without the upfront investment and long-term commitments associated with traditional premises.
The concept was developed after IWG saw growing numbers of healthcare and wellbeing professionals using its existing locations. Humanly takes IWG's experience in creating and operating flexible space and applies it specifically to the needs of practitioners and their patients.
The rapid growth of the network reflects strong demand from healthcare and wellbeing professionals seeking greater flexibility in how and where they operate. In Asia, Humanly has also made its debut in the Philippines through the opening of APECO Super Health Center in Casiguran, Aurora, marking an important milestone in the brand's continued expansion and demonstrating how the model can support the delivery of healthcare and wellbeing services in local communities.
Humanly offers a range of specialist treatment and consultation spaces including private consultation rooms, therapy suites, treatment rooms, fitness studios and reception facilities.
Practitioners can scale up or down as needed, while Humanly takes care of the property and administrative requirements involved in operating a practice, allowing practitioners to focus more of their time on looking after their patients.
Demand for healthcare and wellbeing services continues to grow globally, while practitioners increasingly seek flexible operating models that reduce overheads and allow them to work closer to the communities they serve.
Humanly addresses this shift by combining purpose-designed facilities with IWG's global scale and expertise, creating a model that can be rapidly expanded into new markets.
Christian Schmitz, Chief Executive Officer of International Workplace Group, said:“Humanly is a really exciting opportunity for IWG. We were already seeing healthcare and wellbeing professionals using our existing locations, but those spaces were primarily designed for office customers. Humanly allows us to take everything we have learned about creating great places to work and build an environment specifically around practitioners and their patients.
“Our customers are the practitioners. They want to spend their time looking after patients, not worrying about property, reception, bookings and all the other things involved in running a practice. We can take more and more of that away from them and help them build and grow their businesses.
“To have reached 60 locations in such a short period of time is a strong start and shows the scale of the opportunity. We have the scale, network and expertise to take Humanly much further, and we are only touching the surface of what it can become.”
IWG's global network now comprises more than 6000 locations across more than 120 countries worldwide. In the first half of 2026, IWG added 164 new locations across Asia Pacific, amid continued strong demand for flexible work solutions across the region. In India, IWG signed 43 new locations over the same period, making it the Group's third-largest market for new signings worldwide, and now operates 148 centres across the country.
About International Workplace Group PLC
International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world's leading platform for work enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG's platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.
International Workplace Group's unrivalled network coverage includes more than 6,000 locations across 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base. Our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.
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