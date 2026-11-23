MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 22, 2026 11:27 am - Following the Maharashtra government's urgent directive suspending non-essential new construction across 304 drought-affected talukas to redirect funds toward drinking water and relief operations.

MUMBAI, Maharashtra - November 22, 2026 -

Following the Maharashtra government's urgent directive suspending non-essential new construction across 304 drought-affected talukas to redirect funds toward drinking water and relief operations, Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM is urging the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector to accelerate the shift toward low-water, climate-resilient building methodologies.

Under a Government Resolution (GR) issued by Maharashtra's Planning Department on November 18, 2026, district collectors have been instructed to defer non-essential new civil projects throughout the 2026–27 financial year. Authorities must finalize taluka-wise action plans within 15 days and complete fund reallocations by December 31, prioritizing immediate drinking water supply, livestock fodder, and pending water-supply infrastructure. Alongside the freeze on routine construction, the state is fast-tracking watershed restoration-mandating at least 100 water-absorption pits per village, desilting works, check-dam repairs, recharge shafts, and rainwater harvesting systems.

As traditional construction relies heavily on water for concrete curing, dust suppression, and site preparation, the policy marks a critical turning point for developers, contractors, and property owners across the region.

"Maharashtra's decision to put human welfare and water security ahead of routine brick-and-mortar expansion is a necessary, decisive measure," said a spokesperson for Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM. "For the construction industry, this is a clear signal that conventional, water-intensive building practices are no longer viable in water-stressed regions. At Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM, we integrate water stewardship into every stage of our architectural and construction workflow-ensuring that visionary spaces are engineered to conserve and replenish local water tables."

To support sustainable development during and beyond the current scarcity crisis, Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM emphasizes three core pillars in its project execution:

Zero-Waste & Low-Water Site Execution: Replacing water-heavy curing methods with chemical curing compounds, precast structural components, and dry-construction assemblies to drastically cut on-site water demand.

Integrated Rainwater & Greywater Systems: Designing residential, commercial, and industrial properties with mandatory rooftop rainwater harvesting, recharge shafts, and greywater recycling loops built directly into the foundational blueprint.

Climate-Adaptive Architectural Design: Optimizing building orientation, natural ventilation, and thermal envelopes to reduce long-term energy and water loads on municipal infrastructure.

While ongoing projects in affected talukas undergo individual contractual and safety reviews, Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM continues to partner with forward-thinking clients to plan, design, and engineer future-ready developments built for environmental resilience.

About Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM

Dizajnox-Design DreamsTM is a premier architectural design and construction firm dedicated to transforming visionary concepts into enduring, sustainable realities. Specializing in modern residential, commercial, and turnkey interior environments, the firm combines aesthetic precision with resource-efficient engineering to create spaces built for tomorrow.

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