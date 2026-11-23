MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 22, 2026 11:31 am - Platform updates for mobile apps from TTS

In spite of global political tensions and higher fuel prices, the travel industry saw a.4 % uptick in global tourist arrivals, suggesting nothing can really stop the wayward wants of experience hungry travelers. The increasing volume of travel traffic creates parallel demand for mobile technology as more leisure travelers use their smartphones during trips. In terms of actual travel purchases completed on mobile devices, estimates range from 35-50% of total transactions. During actual travel, a BankMyCell survey indicated that over 92% of travelers take their smartphones on leisure trips. 55.5% of that group check their devices 1-7 times per hour. Those preferences put smartphones as a key, must-have travel accessory in the digital age. As smartphones increase in functionality, consumer demand for conveniences and benefits will rise as users expect more from their mobile technology. Mobile travel apps enable users easy access to their device's features and niche specific apps such as medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK generate benefits and conveniences that cater to specific areas of the travel market.

medTOUR+assist

This first app in the TTS mobile suite is medTOUR+assist, a technology that helps travelers plan and fulfill medical and wellness trips. Demand for healthcare travel continues to grow as costs rise and capacity shrinks and consumers continue to look for cheaper healthcare options abroad. medTOUR+assist aims to simplify the complexities of medical travel by maximizing smartphone capabilities. Advanced organization and notification functions, pre and post trip checklists, access to localized resource and navigation and all the time support while on the go from WALT, the AI chatbot presence from TTS. The recent integration of WALT into the medTOUR+assist app marks a major elevation in functionality and capability of the app. Users can access localized and specific support for their particular journey, increasing confidence and reducing stress usually associated with healthcare travel. WALT's own framework can also generate additional opportunities for travel providers and businesses that cater to the medical and wellness travel category. medTOUR+assist will have a desktop companion for increased accessibility and will be available for iOS and Android device platforms.

PokkeTTREK

The 2nd mobile app from TTS is PokkeTTREK, an all in one solution that maximizes smartphone functionality and gives users access to the most in demand capabilities from their devices. Core function of PokkeTTREK include trip statistic tracking, in-app media capture and editing, trip data organization and 2 unique functions for on the go support:

Where Am I? – Instant access to local suggestions and recommendations

ASK WALT – Always on support from WALT, the AI chatbot from TTS.

The PokkeTTREK app also generates benefits for travel businesses through the SnapShot insight panel. Real time user insights and preferences from PokkeTTREK can give travel businesses an advantage and capture more opportunities while elevating the user's overall experience with appropriate and targeted offers and services. Marketing and revenue opportunities can also be extended through WALT's own framework with optimized resources and destination / partner appropriate suggestions. A future PokkeTTREK Community will give users a closed community platform to share experiences, trip data and media with other users. This can provide another marketing presence for travel providers and associated businesses.

Mobile Apps for Travel Businesses

Mobile devices are dominating the travel marketing landscape and more users are turning to their devices to research, plan and purchase travel products and services. Even more users are taking their smartphones on trips and using them extensively throughout the journey. For travel providers and related business, having a mobile presence is crucial in building brand awareness and capturing additional market share. medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK are mobile apps that cater to specific areas of the travel market and are designed for simplified white labeling, giving travel brands an opportunity to build greater mobile presence. Businesses with 'captive audiences' can benefit from TTS mobile apps through their own in-house marketing initiatives. Subscription based and affiliate commission revenue can be generated through TTS mobile platforms, yielding strong business benefits for those working inside the industry.

The New Essential Travel Accessory

The travel industry has always been fast adopters of the latest technologies and innovations in a constant effort to streamline operations and improve traveler experiences. Travelers themselves are also quick to embrace tech and mass adoption of mobile devices, or smartphones, have truly elevated travel into the digital age. The increasing use of smartphones while traveling is driving demand for mobile travel apps that maximize device functionality and create conveniences for travelers. Niche apps such as medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK can generate benefits for travelers and create opportunities for travel businesses that operate inside those specific categories. Now considered a must-have travel accessory, smartphones will continue to dominate the travel tech landscape as more travelers take and more importantly, use their devices during leisure trips. For the travel industry, focusing on mobile presence and functionality is essential to 'connect' with today's travel consumer. See the latest app layouts and demos at The Evaluation Portal: #mta