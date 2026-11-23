MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 22, 2026 7:37 pm - Stitchquote, a Guangzhou custom clothing factory, now offers private label clothing manufacturing for emerging fashion brands, with low MOQs from 50 pieces, 7-day sampling, and full OEM support from fabric sourcing to finished garments.

Guangzhou, China, 23 November 2026 -- Stitchquote, the custom clothing brand of Guangzhou Shuzhi Garment Industrial Co., Ltd., today announced a private label clothing manufacturing service built for emerging fashion brands. The service covers the full journey from an idea or tech pack to finished garments, including fabric sourcing, pattern making, sampling, production, quality checks, labelling, packaging and shipping. Brands can start with as few as 50 pieces per style, which keeps first collections affordable while still giving access to factory-level manufacturing. More information is available at and on the private label service page at private-label-clothing-manufacturer/.

Private label manufacturing means the brand owns the design, the labels and the product identity, while the factory handles production. Stitchquote works with the brand's own artwork, tech packs and reference samples, or helps develop a product from a sketch or a photo. Each order can carry the brand's woven labels, printed neck labels, hang tags, care labels and custom packaging, so the finished garment arrives ready to sell. The service is aimed at founders who have a clear idea of what they want to sell but do not have their own factory, pattern room or quality team.

Low minimum orders are central to the offer. Many factories ask for hundreds or thousands of pieces per style, which ties up a new brand's cash in stock it has not yet sold. Stitchquote accepts orders from 50 pieces, so a new label can test a design, a colour or a fabric with a small first run, learn from real customer feedback, and reorder the styles that sell. Small runs also make it practical to launch a capsule collection, a seasonal drop or a limited edition without overcommitting.

Sampling takes 7 days. Brands send a tech pack, a sketch or a reference garment, and the factory returns a sample that can be checked for fit, fabric, colour, stitching and trims before bulk production begins. The team works through size sets and fit comments with the brand, and bulk production only starts once the sample is approved. This step-by-step approach is designed to reduce the surprises that often appear when a first order goes straight into production.

Fabric and fit are where a private label garment succeeds or fails, so the service gives brands a direct say in both. Fabric options include cotton jersey, fleece and French terry for hoodies and sweatshirts, denim in different weights and washes, and a range of woven and knitted fabrics for T-shirts, shirts, dresses and outerwear. Fit is developed from the brand's measurements or from a reference garment, with patterns adjusted after the first sample. The factory also advises on trims, such as zips, buttons, drawcords and labels, so the finished product matches the brand's price point and quality standard.

The private label service covers the product types that new brands most often start with. Hoodies and sweatshirts remain the most requested, followed by T-shirts, custom denim jeans and jackets, and streetwear styles including joggers, graphic tees and overshirts. Brands can combine categories in one order, for example a hoodie with a matching jogger, or a denim jacket with jeans in the same wash. Each product is made to the brand's specification, rather than pulled from a generic catalogue.

"Our goal is to make private label manufacturing practical for a brand that is just starting out," said Jason T, contact person at Stitchquote. "A new brand should be able to order 50 pieces, see the quality with its own eyes, and grow from there. We handle the factory side so the brand can focus on design and on its customers."

About Stitchquote: Stitchquote is a Guangzhou, China based custom clothing factory founded in 2026, offering OEM and ODM manufacturing for fashion brands worldwide. Its services include private label production, custom hoodies, custom denim, streetwear manufacturing and low-MOQ clothing production from 50 pieces, with 7-day sampling. For more information, visit or contact the team at [email protected].