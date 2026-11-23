MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 22, 2026 10:53 pm - Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Size is valued at USD 1.32 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 27.22 Billion by the year 2035 at a 35.5% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Size is valued at USD 1.32 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 27.22 Billion by the year 2035 at a 35.5% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

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Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market are:

.Transparency and Traceability.

.Reducing Fraud and Counterfeiting.

.Efficiency and Automation.

The following are the primary obstacles to the Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market's expansion:

.Costs of Implementation.

.Scalability Issues.

.Lack of Standardization.

Future expansion opportunities for the global Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market include:

.Electric Vehicles and Sustainable Transportation.

.Remote Work Solutions.

.Cybersecurity Solutions.

Market Analysis:

The market landscape is shaped by ongoing technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and evolving regulatory requirements. The growing adoption of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, is transforming business operations, encouraging innovation, and supporting market expansion. Additionally, globalization and increasing competitive pressures are reinforcing the need for effective strategic positioning and organizational flexibility to maintain competitiveness and achieve sustainable long-term growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market:

.IBM (US)

.TE-FOOD International GmbH (Europe)

.Microsoft (US)

.ACR-NET (Ireland)

.Ambrosus (Switzerland)

.SAP SE (Germany)

.OriginTrail (Slovenia)

.Provenance (UK)

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Recent Developments:

.In June 2020, Atea, IBM, and Sjømatbedriftene, the Norwegian Seafood Association, announced a new cross-industry collaboration to use blockchain technology and share supply chain data throughout Norway's seafood industry and provide safer, better seafood to consumers across the globe. This blockchain technology would help provide high-quality, fully traceable products.

.In May 2019, Microsoft launched Azure blockchain services, a fully managed service that allows for the formation, management, and governance of the consortium blockchain network. It is integrated with the Azure activity directory and offers tools to add new members, set permissions, and monitor network health and activity.

.In April 2019, Albertsons Companies (US) joined the IBM Food Trust blockchain.

Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Dynamics

Market Drivers: Growing Focus on Transparency and Traceability

The agriculture and food supply chain industry is increasingly prioritizing transparency and traceability to strengthen consumer confidence and address evolving stakeholder expectations. Growing awareness regarding product quality, authenticity, and ethical sourcing, coupled with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, is accelerating the demand for transparent supply chain operations. Blockchain technology supports this transition by providing secure, tamper-resistant records and enabling real-time tracking of products across different stages of the supply chain. These capabilities improve product visibility, facilitate the verification of sourcing information, and strengthen risk management practices. Furthermore, blockchain-enabled traceability helps businesses enhance regulatory compliance, minimize operational inefficiencies, and establish greater accountability throughout the supply chain.

Challenges: High Implementation Costs

The substantial investment required to deploy blockchain-based traceability solutions remains a major barrier to widespread adoption. Implementation involves considerable expenditure on technology infrastructure, system integration, workforce training, and ongoing maintenance. Integrating blockchain platforms with existing supply chain management systems can further increase operational complexity and financial requirements. These challenges are particularly significant for small and medium-sized enterprises with limited financial and technological resources. Consequently, high adoption costs may restrict market accessibility, slow implementation across the industry, and impede the widespread development of fully integrated supply chain transparency solutions.

North America Is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

North America is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by its advanced technological infrastructure and growing adoption of digital supply chain solutions. The region benefits from the presence of established technology providers and major industry participants that are actively investing in blockchain-based applications. Additionally, favorable government initiatives, increasing investments in emerging technologies, and supportive regulatory frameworks are encouraging the adoption of advanced traceability solutions across the agriculture and food sectors. These factors are expected to strengthen regional market expansion over the forecast period.

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Segmentation of Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market-

By Type

.Public

.Private

.Hybrid/Consortium

By Application

.Growers

.Food Manufacturers/Processors

.Retailers

By Providers

.Application Providers

.Middleware Providers

.Infrastructure Providers

By Organization Size

.Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

.Large Enterprises

By Applications

.Product Traceability, Tracking, and Visibility

.Payment And Settlement

.Smart Contract

.Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

By Region-

North America-

.The US

.Canada

.Mexico

Europe-

.Germany

.The UK

.France

.Italy

.Spain

.Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

.China

.Japan

.India

.South Korea

.Southeast Asia

.Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

.Brazil

.Argentina

.Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

.GCC Countries

.South Africa

.Rest of Middle East and Africa

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