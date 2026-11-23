MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 22, 2026 11:16 pm - Sequential dialing removes manual number selection, with Answering Machine Detection, CRM sync, and live call monitoring built in.

FLORIDA, USA – November 20, 2026 – iCallify, a multi-tenant communication platform developed by Inextrix Technologies for VoIP providers, MSPs, and telecom operators, is highlighting its Power Dialer Software, an automated dialing feature designed to simplify outbound calling operations and improve agent productivity.

The iCallify Power Dialer automates the process of calling contacts from predefined lists, reducing the need for agents to manually select and dial phone numbers. The system automatically moves to the next contact after the previous call is completed, helping agents spend more time communicating with prospects and less time performing repetitive dialing tasks.

Unlike predictive dialers, which use algorithms to determine when and how many calls to place, a power dialer follows a sequential dialing approach. It places one call for each available agent, helping teams maintain a more controlled outbound calling process.

The platform offers dialing ratio adjustments, allowing teams to manage calling activity according to their operational requirements. Answering Machine Detection helps identify answering machines, enabling the system to handle such calls automatically and allowing agents to focus on live conversations.

CRM integration further supports outbound campaign management. iCallify supports integrations with platforms such as Zoho CRM, Salesforce, and Odoo, helping synchronize calling activity and customer information. Automated follow-up reminders also assist teams in tracking leads and maintaining consistent communication with prospects.

For improved supervision, iCallify includes Live Call Monitoring, enabling supervisors to listen to ongoing conversations and provide assistance when required. Call recording supports quality assurance, agent training, and call review activities. Additionally, reporting and analytics provide insights into campaign performance and agent productivity, helping management teams evaluate outbound calling operations.

The Power Dialer is suitable for businesses managing different volumes of outbound communication. Its capabilities support startups, small and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises looking to streamline their calling workflows and organize sales outreach activities.

With automated dialing, CRM connectivity, monitoring capabilities, and reporting features, iCallify aims to simplify outbound calling operations while helping businesses improve the efficiency of their sales teams.

Businesses interested in exploring automated outbound calling capabilities can visit the official iCallify website to learn more about its Power Dialer Software and platform features.

About iCallify

iCallify is a communication platform developed by Inextrix Technologies. It offers contact center and communication capabilities, including intelligent call routing, omnichannel communication, advanced reporting, and integration options. The platform is designed to support businesses and communication providers with flexible and scalable communication solutions.

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