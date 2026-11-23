MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 12:01 am - Explore the best school health checkup companies in India, offering medical screenings, preventive healthcare, diagnostic tests and health programmes.

Regular health checkups are an important part of student healthcare. Children may experience vision problems, dental concerns, hearing difficulties, nutritional deficiencies and other health conditions that can affect their learning and daily activities. Regular medical assessments help identify potential health concerns and guide parents towards appropriate medical care.

Schools across India are increasingly including health screening programmes in their student welfare activities. Healthcare organisations support these programmes through on-campus medical checkups, specialist consultations, diagnostic testing and digital health reports.

1. Blue Circle Medi Services

Blue Circle Medi Services provides managed healthcare solutions for schools, universities and educational institutions. Its services cover student health checkups, preventive healthcare and campus medical management.

The organisation offers student health screenings, doctor and nurse staffing, school infirmary management, primary medical care, emergency support and digital health records. Depending on the programme, student assessments may include height, weight, BMI, vital signs, vision, hearing, dental health and general physical examinations.

Its digital health management systems support student health tracking, medical reporting and referral coordination. The combination of periodic health assessments and ongoing medical support forms part of its school healthcare services.

2. Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals is a multispeciality healthcare network offering medical services across different specialities, including paediatric care.

The organisation has conducted school health checkup programmes and student awareness initiatives. Its SHINE programme includes student health screening, campus healthcare support and health awareness activities.

Schools can explore partnerships for general health assessments, eye and dental consultations, paediatric checkups, specialist visits and medical referrals. Availability depends on the hospital and location.

3. HealthSetGo Education

HealthSetGo Education focuses on school health and wellness programmes. Its services include physical assessments, eye checkups, dental screenings, ENT examinations and growth monitoring.

The organisation also provides digital health reports and school health management solutions. Its wellness activities cover nutrition, hygiene, mental health and physical fitness.

These programmes help educational institutions organise student health assessments and maintain health-related information.

4. Educure School Health

Educure School Health, the school healthcare vertical of Jainam Wellness Limited, provides student health checkups and school clinic management services.

Its screening programmes cover general health, dental care, vision, ENT, dietary assessments, skin health, physical development and behavioural assessments.

Other services include medical staffing, counselling, fitness programmes, first aid training and electronic medical reports. Its digital systems support the maintenance and sharing of student health information with schools and parents.

5. Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare operates a network of multispeciality hospitals offering medical services across several specialities, including paediatrics and emergency care.

Its hospitals have conducted student health checkup camps and child health awareness programmes. These activities have included medical consultations and multispeciality screenings for schoolchildren.

Schools can explore local partnerships for paediatric checkups, specialist consultations, medical camps and hospital referral arrangements.

6. Manipal Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals provides multispeciality medical services, preventive health checkups and specialised consultations.

Its healthcare facilities offer access to paediatric care, diagnostic services and general medical assessments. Schools can explore local arrangements for student health checkups, specialist visits, health awareness sessions and medical referrals.

The availability of school-based screening programmes depends on individual hospital locations.

7. Dr Lal PathLabs

Dr Lal PathLabs is a diagnostic service provider offering laboratory testing and preventive health checkup services across India.

Its services can support the diagnostic requirements of school health programmes. Schools may explore laboratory testing for students when recommended by qualified medical professionals.

The organisation also conducts health awareness activities covering nutrition, hygiene and preventive healthcare. Laboratory testing can form one part of a broader student health assessment.

8. Metropolis Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare provides diagnostic and laboratory testing services across several Indian cities. Its offerings include preventive health checkup packages and different types of medical investigations.

Schools can explore its services for laboratory testing as part of doctor-supervised health screening programmes. Institutions should review sample collection arrangements, available tests, report timelines and data privacy practices before selecting a diagnostic partner.

9. Thyrocare

Thyrocare provides diagnostic testing and preventive health checkup packages through its healthcare network.

Its services may support laboratory-testing requirements for school health programmes, depending on medical recommendations and local availability.

Schools should consult qualified healthcare professionals before selecting tests for students. Diagnostic testing should be combined with appropriate physical examinations and specialist screenings where required.

10. Foundation for Sustainable Health India (FSHI)

Foundation for Sustainable Health India works on community healthcare and preventive health initiatives, including school health programmes.

Its reported activities include student and staff health screenings conducted with healthcare partners. These assessments may cover eye health, hearing, dental health and general medical conditions.

Educational institutions interested in community-based healthcare activities can enquire about its regional programmes, screening coverage and clinical partnerships.

What Should Schools Consider When Choosing a Health Checkup Company?

Schools should evaluate several factors before selecting a healthcare partner. Important considerations include:

Screening Coverage: Availability of general health, vision, hearing, dental, growth and nutrition assessments.

Qualified Professionals: Experience and qualifications of doctors, nurses, dentists and other medical professionals.

Digital Reports: Proper documentation and secure sharing of student health reports with parents.

Follow-up Support: A clear process for identifying health concerns and guiding parents towards further medical evaluation.

Customised Programmes: Screening plans based on student age groups, school size and institutional requirements.

Safety and Consent: Parental consent, child-friendly examination procedures and safe sample collection practices.

Conclusion

School health checkup programmes help educational institutions monitor student health and identify potential medical concerns. Regular screenings can support preventive healthcare and timely medical attention.

The organisations listed above provide different healthcare services, ranging from dedicated school health programmes to hospital consultations and diagnostic testing. Blue Circle Medi Services offers a combination of student health screenings, medical staffing, school infirmary management and digital health records.

Schools should compare healthcare coverage, medical expertise, reporting systems, follow-up arrangements and local service availability before selecting a provider.