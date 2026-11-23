MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Jordan and Tajikistan are exploring new avenues to strengthen economic cooperation, expand investment opportunities and boost bilateral trade, with a focus on developing partnerships across several key sectors.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Wael Shuqairat, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), and Tajikistan's non-resident Ambassador to Jordan, Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda.

Both sides highlighted the potential for closer cooperation in tourism, religious tourism, information technology, agriculture and food industries, alongside opportunities in mining and manufacturing. They also stressed the importance of facilitating business exchanges through economic delegations, bilateral business meetings and joint exhibitions.

Shuqairat emphasized the need to translate the positive political relations between Jordan and Tajikistan into stronger commercial and investment partnerships. In this regard, he proposed establishing a joint business council to bring together private-sector representatives, encourage direct communication and identify areas of mutual interest.

He also called for organizing a visit by a delegation of Tajik business people to Jordan, in coordination with chambers of commerce and industry, to introduce them to the Kingdom's investment, industrial and commercial potential. Promoting tourism and encouraging exchanges between tourist groups were also highlighted as important areas for cooperation.

Zubaydzoda, meanwhile, reaffirmed Tajikistan's interest in expanding economic engagement with Jordan, particularly by strengthening ties between private-sector institutions. He pointed to significant opportunities for collaboration in mining, agriculture, tourism, trade and industry, noting that closer cooperation could help increase bilateral trade and attract joint investments.

The ambassador also stressed the value of exchanging business and tourism delegations, enhancing institutional links between the two countries' chambers of commerce and facilitating direct engagement between business communities. He underscored the importance of introducing Jordanian investors and business people to opportunities in the Tajik market, while exploring partnerships that deliver mutual economic benefits.

According to trade figures, Jordan's exports to Tajikistan reached JD164 million last year, compared with approximately JD22 million in imports.

//Petra//WH