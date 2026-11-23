MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed serious concern over the attacks carried out at Benghazi Seaport and off the city's coast on Sunday, and stressed that Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be fully respected.

In a press statement, the UNSMIL called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account. The United Nations stands ready to provide assistance to the Libyan authorities in the investigation.

The mission urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from putting unverified information in the public domain or politicizing the incident while the investigation is underway.

It also warned against escalatory actions or rhetoric that could fuel tensions within Libya or draw the country into wider regional or international confrontations.

//Petra// WH