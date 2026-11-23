Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska says the Buddhist nuns of the Drukpa Order, known for riding bicycles and training in kung fu, show what it looks like when belief turns into daily practice.

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A Different Kind of Spiritual Image

New York, United States, November 23, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Most people picture a nun sitting still. The nuns of the Drukpa Order, based in the Himalayas, have built a different picture: women who ride bicycles and motorcycles over long distances, train in kung fu as part of their routine, and take on physical work that was once reserved for monks.

Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska, a communications professional based in New York, says that image stays with her because it refuses a separation she sees too often: the idea that spiritual life and physical, active life belong in different boxes.

“Spirituality is sometimes presented as something quiet and apart from the body,” she said.“What I find compelling about these nuns is that they treat the body as part of the practice, not a distraction from it.”

Discipline That Comes From Somewhere

Blazhevska's own relationship to physical discipline started early, with tennis and gymnastics, and later shifted toward step aerobics and Pilates. She describes these less as hobbies and more as a steady form of attention: a way of paying the body the same respect she tries to pay her inner life.

“Discipline without a reason behind it tends not to last,” she said.“What stands out about the kung fu nuns is that the training has a purpose: strength, confidence, the ability to take care of themselves and their communities. That gives the discipline a reason to stick.”

Gender Equality Without a Slogan

The nuns' training in a practice long associated with monks is, in Blazhevska's reading, a quiet argument for gender equality made through action rather than announcement.

“Nobody needs to be told that women can train the same way men do, if they are simply shown doing it,” she said.“That is a more convincing form of persuasion than a statement.”

Gender equality is one of the issues Blazhevska has followed closely in her own interests, alongside environmental and social questions connected to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. She said the nuns' example lines up with something she has come to believe through her own work: that visible example moves people further than explanation does.

Environmental Work That Does Not Wait for a Mandate

The nuns are also known for environmental clean-up efforts and relief work carried out as part of their broader service. Blazhevska said what interests her is less the scale of any one project and more the posture behind it: people who decided to act without waiting for a program to be designed for them first.

“A lot of environmental responsibility gets treated as something that needs a formal structure before anyone can begin,” she said.“Their approach is simpler. If something needs doing in the community around you, you do it.”

That instinct is one she connects to her own long-standing habits, including a vegetarian diet she has kept since 1991. She describes it not as a campaign but as a personal choice made and kept, in the same quiet way she sees in the nuns' daily routines.

Why the Example Resonates With Her

Blazhevska has spent years working in communications connected to international public service, where she has seen how large causes, climate action, clean energy, education, gender equality, can lose people when they stay abstract. She said the nuns succeed at something communicators often struggle with: making a value visible instead of just stating it.

“You can write a great deal about harmony, about equality, about responsibility to the earth,” she said.“Or you can show someone living it on a bicycle, in training, in daily service. The second one tends to stay with people longer.”

She added that her comments reflect her own personal views and interests, and are not made on behalf of the United Nations, where she has worked as a communications assistant.

About Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska

Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska is a Communications Assistant based in New York City who has worked with the United Nations. She holds a degree in Economics from the Faculty of Economics in Skopje, part of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in North Macedonia. Her interests include climate action, gender equality, sustainable development, and spirituality centered on peace, harmony, and unity among faiths.