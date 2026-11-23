Retired physician and longtime hockey coach Edward Witt says the measure of a youth coach is not how many games a team wins, but what the players carry off the ice.

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A Coach's Real Job

Huntsville, Alabama, November 23, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Edward Witt spent years coaching hockey in Alabama after a playing career that took him from youth travel teams in Pennsylvania to a college scholarship. He says the job of a coach gets misunderstood almost as soon as a season starts.

“Parents and even some coaches measure a season by the record,” Witt says.“I never did. A record tells you what happened on a given night. It doesn't tell you whether a kid learned how to lose without falling apart, or how to show up for a teammate who's having a bad game.”

Witt says that distinction matters more in hockey than people expect, because the sport is physical, fast, and unforgiving of mistakes. A missed assignment shows up immediately. So does a bad attitude.

What a Team Teaches That a Trophy Cannot

For Witt, coaching was never separate from the rest of his life's work. He spent three decades practicing family medicine and later built his career around addiction recovery, both fields where character and consistency matter more than any single result.

“The habits I watched for on the bench are the same ones I watched for in a clinic,” Witt says.“Does this person take responsibility when something goes wrong? Do they show up again the next day? Can they take direction without getting defensive? Those are the things that predict how someone turns out, in hockey or anywhere else.”

He says a coach who only talks about winning teaches players to measure themselves by a scoreboard they cannot always control. A coach who talks about effort, accountability, and how teammates treat each other gives players something they keep for life.

One Player Went on to the NHL. That Was Never the Headline.

Among the players Witt coached in Alabama, one went on to play in the NHL. Witt is careful not to let that fact define how he talks about coaching.

“People hear that and assume the goal was always to find the next pro,” Witt says.“That was never the goal. You coach the player in front of you, on that day, the same way whether they end up playing professionally or stop after high school. If you coach to try to spot the next NHL player, you'll miss the point of what you're actually doing, which is building a team of people who treat each other right.”

Witt says the same approach applies regardless of talent level. A player with modest skills who works hard and lifts teammates up is doing exactly what the sport is supposed to teach. A gifted player who cuts corners or blames others is not, no matter how the stat sheet looks.

What Witt Tells Coaches to Watch For

Witt says there are a few signs he looks for that tell him more about a player than any goal or assist.

He watches how a player reacts after a bad shift, whether they sulk or reset and get back to work. He watches how players treat the player at the end of the bench who gets the least ice time. He watches whether players take accountability after a loss or look for someone else to blame.

“None of that shows up in a box score,” Witt says.“All of it shows up later, in how that person handles a hard week at work or a setback in their own life.”

A View Shaped by His Own Bench

Witt's own hockey path included playing for a college coach who went on to win multiple Stanley Cups in the NHL. He says that experience, along with years spent around the sport through alumni events and charity games, shaped how seriously he takes the responsibility a coach has with young players.

“Somebody took the time to coach me the right way, and I carried that forward,” Witt says.“That's really what coaching is. You're not just teaching someone to skate or shoot. You're handing them something that's supposed to outlast the season.”

About Edward Witt

Edward Witt is a retired physician based in Huntsville, Alabama, who practiced family medicine for three decades and later built a career in addiction recovery as proprietor of Recovery Center. He has coached youth hockey in Alabama and remains active in the sport through alumni and charity events. Witt lives in Gurley, Alabama, with his wife, Tatjana.