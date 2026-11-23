White House Establishes Emergency Team to Prevent Further Air Traffic Disruptions
(MENAFN) The White House has established a specialized task force to prevent additional air traffic control disruptions as millions of Americans prepare to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, officials announced.
The group, named the Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team, was created following a technical failure that resulted in a nationwide suspension of flights, according to reports published Sunday.
Its membership includes representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
A White House official said the task force had been holding daily meetings throughout the week to safeguard the uninterrupted operation of aviation services.
The nationwide flight suspension, reportedly only the second such grounding since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, occurred amid a series of technical failures and service interruptions that raised concerns among travelers.
The administration has also faced criticism over its handling of information surrounding the five-hour disruption, which officials maintain was not caused by a cyberattack.
White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster sought to reassure passengers traveling during the holiday period, saying there was no reason for concern.
"President (Donald) Trump and (Transportation) Secretary (Sean) Duffy have brought together the best and the brightest across the government to ensure what happened last Friday can never happen again," Schuster said. "Work continues, and Americans can rest assured their country's aviation is the best in the world."
According to a White House official, the FAA is reviewing immediate network configuration alternatives and potential measures to strengthen the reliability of the existing air traffic control infrastructure. The agency is also seeking to eliminate vulnerable system components while continuing its broader modernization program.
The FAA is additionally working to enhance the operational capabilities of its National Operations Control Center (NOCC) and watch center, allowing officials to identify unusual system activity earlier and address potential problems before they spread.
Schuster said the task force had already made significant progress toward upgrading the country's aging air traffic control infrastructure, adding that US aviation safety had improved following five meetings held by the group.
The group, named the Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team, was created following a technical failure that resulted in a nationwide suspension of flights, according to reports published Sunday.
Its membership includes representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
A White House official said the task force had been holding daily meetings throughout the week to safeguard the uninterrupted operation of aviation services.
The nationwide flight suspension, reportedly only the second such grounding since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, occurred amid a series of technical failures and service interruptions that raised concerns among travelers.
The administration has also faced criticism over its handling of information surrounding the five-hour disruption, which officials maintain was not caused by a cyberattack.
White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster sought to reassure passengers traveling during the holiday period, saying there was no reason for concern.
"President (Donald) Trump and (Transportation) Secretary (Sean) Duffy have brought together the best and the brightest across the government to ensure what happened last Friday can never happen again," Schuster said. "Work continues, and Americans can rest assured their country's aviation is the best in the world."
According to a White House official, the FAA is reviewing immediate network configuration alternatives and potential measures to strengthen the reliability of the existing air traffic control infrastructure. The agency is also seeking to eliminate vulnerable system components while continuing its broader modernization program.
The FAA is additionally working to enhance the operational capabilities of its National Operations Control Center (NOCC) and watch center, allowing officials to identify unusual system activity earlier and address potential problems before they spread.
Schuster said the task force had already made significant progress toward upgrading the country's aging air traffic control infrastructure, adding that US aviation safety had improved following five meetings held by the group.
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