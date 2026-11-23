MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, US, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZM HOME, a furniture and home décor brand specializing in natural materials and understated design, announces the launch of its furniture collections featuring solid wood, natural rattan, and linen upholstery. The collections include dining tables, storage cabinets, lounge chairs, sofas, and home accents, offering homeowners new ways to incorporate natural textures and functional design into their living spaces.

Drawing inspiration from modern interiors, vintage furniture, and Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetics, the collections emphasize the distinctive qualities of each material. From the visible grain of solid wood to the intricate weave of rattan and the relaxed texture of linen, ZM HOME's latest offerings focus on combining material character with practical everyday use.

Solid Wood: Natural Strength and Lasting Character

Solid wood is valued for its strength, durability, and distinctive natural appearance. Each piece of wood has its own grain patterns, tonal variations, and subtle markings, giving furniture a character that cannot be replicated by manufactured surfaces. ZM HOME embraces these qualities, allowing the natural beauty of the material to remain visible throughout its designs.

The solid wood furniture collection highlights the material's natural grain, substantial feel, and warm finishes through a range of thoughtfully designed pieces. Teak and other carefully selected woods bring different tones and textures to the collection, while considered proportions and clean silhouettes allow the material to take center stage.

Solid wood is particularly suited to furniture intended for everyday use. Dining tables, coffee tables, cabinets, sideboards, and accent pieces each benefit from the material's structural qualities and natural presence. Its versatility also makes it easy to incorporate into different interior styles, whether paired with contemporary furnishings or more traditional elements.

Careful attention to construction and finishing allows the natural character of the wood to remain visible while ensuring each piece serves its intended purpose. Natural variations in grain and color are part of the appeal, making each finished piece subtly different. Alongside its solid wood designs, ZM HOME also offers reclaimed wood furniture, bringing additional material character and individuality to selected pieces.







Natural Rattan: The Art of Woven Texture

Natural rattan brings a lighter, more open quality to furniture design. Its flexible structure makes it well suited to weaving, creating intricate patterns that add texture and visual interest while maintaining an airy appearance.

ZM HOME incorporates natural rattan into a range of furniture and home accents. The natural rattan furniture collection features woven details across seating, occasional furniture, and decorative pieces. From the curves of a lounge chair to the patterned surfaces of a room divider, the weaving adds both visual detail and a distinctive handcrafted quality.

Its open construction can make larger furniture pieces feel less visually heavy, while the woven surfaces introduce warmth and dimension to a room. Natural variations in color and texture also give each piece an individual appearance.

Rattan works particularly well alongside wood, linen, and other understated materials. It can bring a relaxed quality to a living room, add texture to a dining space, or create a natural focal point in an otherwise minimal interior.









Linen: Everyday Comfort With Natural Texture

Linen is valued for its breathability, natural texture, and relaxed appearance, making it a comfortable choice for upholstered furniture. Its distinctive surface texture and natural drape give upholstered pieces a relaxed, inviting feel that suits everyday interiors.

ZM HOME incorporates linen into its upholstered furniture and textile collections, including sofas, armchairs, slipcovers, and bedding. The linen furniture collection highlights the fabric's natural texture through understated colors and simple silhouettes, allowing it to remain an integral part of each design.

Its soft texture balances the more substantial presence of wooden furniture and the intricate patterns of woven rattan. Whether used across a large sofa or layered into bedroom textiles, linen helps create interiors that feel comfortable without appearing overly formal.

Its versatility also makes it easy to incorporate into different settings. Neutral shades work naturally with wood tones and woven details, while the fabric's relaxed character brings a sense of ease to both contemporary and more traditional spaces.









Designing for Everyday Living

Across its collections, ZM HOME combines modern silhouettes, vintage-inspired influences, and understated details, without being confined to a single decorative style. Each piece is designed to complement different rooms and settings, leaving room for personal expression and everyday living.

Natural materials, thoughtful proportions, and carefully considered finishes give the collections their distinctive character. From the warmth of solid wood to the texture of woven rattan and the softness of linen, these elements come together in designs that feel at home in a variety of interiors.

CONTACT: Hella Zhou,...e