GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the global cryptocurrency exchange, has been named Best Crypto Exchange at the Benzinga Awards 2026, marking its seventh industry award of the year.

Organized by financial media and data technology company Benzinga, the annual awards recognize achievements across financial services and fintech. Now in its 12th year, the program is judged in collaboration with independent financial services research firm DALBAR.

According to DALBAR, Toobit was recognized for its range of trading options, tools for both new and experienced traders, and security measures, including independent security reviews.

Toobit has continued to expand its services in 2026, now serving more than 4 million active traders worldwide. The exchange offers over 2,500 trading pairs across crypto, TradFi, and on-chain markets, alongside AI-first trading tools and automated trading services.

Security and asset protection remain part of Toobit's operations, supported by ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, 1:1+ Proof of Reserves, a $40 million Shield Fund, and independent penetration testing by Hacken.

The Benzinga recognition follows other 2026 honors for Toobit, including Global Exchange of the Year at the FinanceFeeds Awards and Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email:...

Website:

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at