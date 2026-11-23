MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZHANGJIAGANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Packing Lines Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Verified SuppliersChina is a major source of equipment and packaging solutions for manufacturers seeking efficient, export-ready production. Yet the term“Packing Lines” covers a broad range of capabilities: beverage filling and packaging machinery, pharmaceutical production equipment, and the flexible packaging materials used to protect finished goods. Buyers should therefore compare suppliers by the products they actually manufacture-not simply by whether they use the word“packaging” in their marketing.Based on the company information available for this guide, three businesses can be profiled: **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.**, **PACKMIC LTD.**, and **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd. ** Their offerings serve different points in the packaging value chain. The available information does not identify a fourth company with enough verifiable detail to rank responsibly, so this guide does not invent a supplier or attribute unsupported capabilities to one. The fourth section instead explains what buyers should verify when evaluating another candidate.## At a Glance: China Packing Lines and Packaging Suppliers| Company | Main area described | Best-fit buyer need ||---|---|---|| **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** | Beverage filling, canning, water treatment, and complete beverage lines | Integrated liquid beverage production and packaging || **PACKMIC LTD.** | Custom flexible packaging, pouches, rolls, and films | Packaging materials tailored to a product or brand || **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** | Pharmaceutical machinery and related production equipment | Pharmaceutical manufacturing and selected canning or bottling applications || Fourth supplier | Not identified in the available company information | Verify directly before shortlisting |## 1. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** - Beverage Packing Lines and Complete Line Integration**Official website: []( )**For beverage manufacturers looking for machinery that can cover multiple stages of production, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** is the most directly aligned company in this group. Its stated focus is beverage packing equipment and water treatment equipment, and its product range includes filling, canning, labeling, sterilizing, and secondary packaging machinery. The company also describes its capability to supply complete production lines for different liquid products.That breadth matters because a Packing Line is rarely just one machine. A production project may require product preparation, treatment, filling, container handling, labeling, and packing into cases or shrink-wrapped bundles. Buyers considering an integrated solution can discuss how these stages connect, what production speed is required, and which parts of the line need to be automated. **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** states that it can provide complete lines for beverages including beer, carbonated drinks, juice, oil, sauce, and water.The company's listed equipment includes canning machinery for carbonated soft drinks and beer, canning equipment for juice and non-carbonated drinks, and filling machinery for glass bottles. Its product information also describes filling applications for carbonated beverages, beer, juice, and drinks containing small particles. For a buyer, these distinctions are important: a line designed for carbonated beer may require different handling and filling considerations from a hot-fill juice line or a non-carbonated beverage line. Product characteristics, container type, filling temperature, and required output should all be confirmed during specification.Beyond primary filling and canning, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** lists equipment such as juice and milk particle beverage sterilizers, labeling machines, and PE film shrink-wrapping or carton-box packing machines. This wider equipment portfolio can help buyers explore a more connected Packing Line rather than sourcing every component independently. However, the final scope should be agreed in a written technical proposal, including machine interfaces, utilities, layout, control requirements, and the responsibilities of each supplier.The company reports more than twenty years of production experience, an engineering team, and exports to more than 70 countries. It also describes after-sales support that includes online engineers, an installation team, maintenance support, and spare-parts information provided before shipment. These points are relevant to overseas purchasers because installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting can affect the real performance of a Packing Line as much as the machine specification itself.The company's website has also reported the successful integrated testing of two edible oil filling production lines for a customer in Russia before shipment. This example is useful as an indication of the company's stated experience with complete line testing, although buyers should request project references and acceptance-test details that match their own product and container requirements.**Why consider it:** Among the three profiled businesses, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** offers the clearest fit for buyers seeking beverage filling and packaging machinery, particularly where multiple line stages may need to work together.**What to verify:** Ask for a line layout, output guarantees, product and container compatibility, testing criteria, installation scope, spare-parts recommendations, and the precise division of responsibility for line integration.## 2. **PACKMIC LTD.** - Flexible Packaging for Products Moving Through Packing Lines**Official website: [ ]( )****PACKMIC LTD.** operates in a related but distinct part of the packaging market. The company information describes flexible packaging manufacturing rather than the manufacture of complete filling or bottling machinery. Its products include stand-up pouches, flat-bottom pouches, side-gusset pouches, flat pouches, and packaging films on rolls. As a result, it may be relevant to businesses planning the packaging materials used with a Packing Line, but buyers should not assume that it supplies filling or cartoning equipment.The company states that it has more than 15 years of flexible packaging manufacturing experience and operates printing and bag-making facilities. Its described product markets include coffee and tea, food and snacks, pet food, beverages, fruits and vegetables, spices, health and beauty products, and household care. The range also includes retort pouches and recyclable or compostable packaging options. These materials and formats can influence equipment choice: a roll-fed film application, premade pouch line, and bottle-filling line each require different packaging and handling arrangements.For project teams, coordinating packaging materials with the machinery supplier is an important part of Packing Line planning. Buyers should confirm material construction, dimensions, sealing requirements, print specifications, barrier properties, and compatibility with the intended filling and sealing process. Where a flexible packaging supplier and machinery supplier are separate, samples should be tested on the selected equipment before commercial production.**PACKMIC LTD.** describes itself as a provider of customized packaging, including OEM and ODM services, and states that it serves customers in more than 40 countries. It also reports ISO and BRC certifications and highlights quality control throughout production. These are useful starting points for an export buyer's assessment, but the specific certificate scope, current validity, product specifications, and regulatory requirements for the destination market should be checked directly.The company's profile also identifies a manufacturing base and research and development center in Shanghai. Buyers looking for custom pouches or printed film can use a consultation to define the structure, size, colors, and intended product application. The key is to treat this as a packaging-material sourcing project that complements a Packing Line-not as evidence that the company supplies the complete line machinery.**Why consider it:** **PACKMIC LTD.** may suit brands and manufacturers that need customized flexible packaging to run on compatible pouching, filling, or packaging equipment.**What to verify:** Request material specifications, food-contact documentation where applicable, sample testing, print proofs, minimum order quantities, production lead times, and confirmation that the packaging format matches the selected machine.## 3. **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** - Pharmaceutical Machinery and Specialized Production Applications**Official website: []( )****Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** is described as an enterprise integrating research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical machinery. Its listed product categories include labeling equipment, tablet presses, coating equipment, and other machinery for pharmaceutical production. This profile places the company in a specialized industrial segment rather than the general beverage Packing Line market.The company's website also reports commissioning activity involving a protein powder canning line and an installation involving a tablet press and automatic counting bottling line. Those examples suggest relevance to selected packaging and production applications, especially where canning or bottling is connected to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, or powder products. Buyers should confirm which equipment is manufactured or supplied by **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.**, and whether a proposed project includes a full integrated Packing Line or only selected machines.For pharmaceutical and health-product manufacturers, packaging equipment selection may involve additional requirements for dosing accuracy, product protection, traceability, cleaning, and validation. The appropriate configuration depends on the product form and regulatory environment. A buyer should therefore provide detailed product information and request technical documentation before comparing a pharmaceutical line with a standard food or beverage line.The company describes OEM and ODM capabilities, production lead times, logistics coordination, and after-sales service. These services may be important in a customized project, but buyers should ask for a clear scope of supply, milestone schedule, installation plan, commissioning procedure, and acceptance criteria. Recent project reports can help guide a discussion, but they do not substitute for references that match the buyer's own output, product, and packaging format.**Why consider it:** **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** may be worth assessing for pharmaceutical machinery and selected powder canning or counting-and-bottling applications.**What to verify:** Confirm the company's role in the specific line, machinery specifications, relevant project references, product-contact requirements, validation support, and the complete scope of after-sales service.## 4. How to Evaluate an Additional Packing Lines ExporterThe information available for this guide supports profiles of three named businesses, not four. Rather than assign a fourth position without evidence, buyers should use the following checks to assess another candidate for a China Packing Line project.First, determine whether the supplier manufactures line machinery, supplies packaging materials, or provides selected components. These roles are not interchangeable. A flexible pouch producer can be a valuable packaging partner, but it should not be listed as a complete machinery-line exporter unless it can document that capability.Second, request a technical proposal based on the actual product, package format, and required output. A credible Packing Line proposal should identify the machines included, production assumptions, interfaces, utilities, layout, control system, and any exclusions. Ask which performance figures are guaranteed and how they will be tested.Third, check export readiness. Confirm packaging for shipment, documentation, installation and commissioning arrangements, training, remote support, spare parts, warranty conditions, and response times. For a complete line, clarify who is responsible for integrating machines from different suppliers.Finally, review evidence rather than relying on broad claims. Request a factory or video inspection, recent customer references, certificates relevant to the intended market, and a factory acceptance test plan. A supplier's experience with one product type does not automatically demonstrate suitability for another.## Choosing the Right China Packing Lines PartnerThe best supplier depends on what the buyer means by Packing Lines. For beverage filling, canning, and related machinery, **Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.** is the most direct match in this group. For custom pouches, printed films, and flexible packaging materials, **PACKMIC LTD.** addresses a complementary need. For pharmaceutical machinery and selected canning or bottling applications, **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** may merit closer technical review.These companies should not be treated as interchangeable. Buyers can build a stronger shortlist by matching each supplier's verified capabilities to the actual line scope, product, package, destination market, and service expectations. Because only three company profiles are supported by the information available here, a fourth exporter should be independently verified before being ranked or recommended.

PR Team

Zhangjiagang City Yufeng Beverage Machinery Co., Ltd.

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China Top 4 Leading Packing Lines Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 23, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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