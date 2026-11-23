MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading RO Water Treatment Equipment ExportersChina is a major sourcing market for RO Water Treatment Equipment, with manufacturers serving municipal water supply, industrial production, commercial facilities, and remote communities. For international buyers, choosing an exporter involves more than comparing equipment prices. Project capacity, feed-water conditions, system configuration, installation support, and after-sales service all influence whether a reverse osmosis plant will deliver reliable water quality over time.This guide reviews the Chinese suppliers supported by the company information provided: Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd., and Yangzhou Zhitong Machinery Co., Ltd. The requested title refers to four exporters, but only three companies were identified in the source information. Rather than invent a fourth company or attribute unsupported capabilities to another supplier, this article profiles the three verifiable businesses and explains what buyers should confirm when evaluating them.## 1. Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.**Company:** Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )For buyers seeking a manufacturer with a broad water-treatment portfolio and substantial project experience, Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. is the most extensively documented supplier in the information available for this comparison. Established in 1998, the company describes itself as a professional manufacturer of water treatment equipment, sewage treatment equipment, and filling, sterilization, and purification equipment. Its stated capabilities include independent research and development, engineering design, standardized production, on-site installation, and after-sales service.The company's portfolio is relevant to buyers whose projects involve more than a standalone RO Water Treatment Equipment package. Its listed products include drinking-water purification systems, single-stage and double-stage RO water purification systems, customized seawater and brackish-water treatment equipment, EDI ultrapure-water systems, ultrafiltration systems, water softener systems, integrated wastewater-treatment equipment, compact integrated purification systems, and barreled-water filling equipment. This range may be useful for projects that need pretreatment, reverse osmosis, post-treatment, wastewater handling, or bottling equipment from one supplier.### RO Water Treatment Equipment and system selectionShandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. offers both single-stage and double-stage reverse osmosis systems. The appropriate design depends on the incoming water and the required product-water quality. A single-stage system may suit applications where feed-water conditions and water-quality targets are compatible with a simpler configuration. A double-stage system can be considered when a project requires additional treatment stages, but the final choice should be based on a documented water analysis and process design rather than a product name alone.The company also lists customized equipment for seawater, brackish water, and moderately saline water. These applications require careful attention to feed-water salinity, pretreatment, operating pressure, recovery targets, and concentrate disposal. Buyers should provide the supplier with a recent water analysis and a clear statement of the intended use of the treated water. This helps establish whether a proposed RO Water Treatment Equipment system is appropriately sized and configured.A useful strength of the portfolio is its connection to other water-treatment processes. A project may combine ultrafiltration or softening with reverse osmosis, while an industrial application may require EDI ultrapure-water treatment after the RO stage. For a water-supply or wastewater project, the system may also need integration with larger purification or sewage-treatment processes. Buyers should ask for a process flow diagram that identifies each treatment stage, design assumptions, and expected outlet-water quality.### Manufacturing and project referencesAccording to its website, Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. has two modern production bases and a company area of approximately 80,000 square metres. The company also reports a workforce of more than 200 employees and describes 28 years of industrial experience. These figures are company-provided information; buyers should confirm the current production facilities, staffing, and manufacturing scope during supplier due diligence.The company presents overseas and domestic project references, including a 6,000-ton-per-day river-water purification project in Guinea, a 5,000-ton-per-day water-supply plant project in Mongolia, a 3,000-bottle-per-hour bottled-water filling line in Guinea, a 2,900-ton-per-day sewage-treatment project for shopping malls in the Philippines, and a 2,000-ton-per-day drinking-water treatment project in Siberia, Russia. The listed project descriptions indicate experience across drinking-water purification, municipal or large-scale water supply, sewage treatment, and filling lines. Prospective buyers should request references that are comparable in feed-water type, system capacity, application, and operating environment to their own project.### Why consider Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.?Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. is a strong candidate for buyers looking for a supplier with a wide equipment range, stated engineering and installation capabilities, and examples of large-capacity projects. Its broad product portfolio may be particularly relevant when a project requires multiple treatment technologies or related filling and purification equipment.Before placing an order, buyers should confirm the proposed RO Water Treatment Equipment capacity under actual feed-water conditions, the guaranteed permeate quality, the pretreatment design, membrane and pump specifications, power requirements, automation scope, commissioning responsibilities, spare-parts availability, and warranty terms. For overseas projects, it is also important to define what is included in shipment, installation guidance, operator training, and ongoing technical support.## 2. Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.**Company:** Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2001 and is headquartered in Yantai City, Shandong Province. Its factory is located in Haiyang City, close to Qingdao Port, according to the company's profile. The company describes itself as a high-tech enterprise integrating research, manufacturing, sales, and service. Its stated product fields include industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, electrochlorination, and wastewater treatment.For RO Water Treatment Equipment buyers, the listed range includes brackish-water purification machines, seawater desalination equipment, and container-type seawater desalination systems. These offerings make Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. relevant to projects where the feed source is saline or where equipment must be configured for installation in a container. The company also lists high-purity water-making equipment, which may be relevant for industrial users with water-quality needs beyond general drinking-water treatment.A notable part of the product range is its electrochlorination and sodium hypochlorite generation equipment. These systems are not reverse osmosis units, but they may be considered as complementary disinfection solutions in a wider water-treatment project. Buyers should distinguish clearly between desalination, purification, and disinfection: RO Water Treatment Equipment removes dissolved constituents through membrane treatment, while disinfection is a separate process that may be required to manage microbiological risks in the treated-water system.The company states that its factory covers approximately 20,000 square metres and that its technical team provides professional water-treatment solutions. Buyers evaluating Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. should request a project-specific technical proposal, including system design conditions, pretreatment requirements, product-water guarantees, and a clear explanation of how desalination equipment will be adapted to the planned feed-water source.For seawater or brackish-water projects, key questions include the feed-water salinity range, seasonal variation, expected recovery rate, pretreatment method, membrane-cleaning arrangements, concentrate handling, and protection against corrosion. Container-type systems also require confirmation of the container layout, ventilation, operating environment, electrical configuration, and access for maintenance. These details help buyers compare proposals on performance and lifecycle suitability rather than purchase price alone.Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. may be a suitable supplier to investigate for desalination-focused projects, especially where the buyer is also considering electrochlorination equipment or a containerized arrangement. As with any exporter, prospective customers should verify production capacity, relevant project references, export documentation, delivery scope, and the availability of commissioning and after-sales support.## 3. Yangzhou Zhitong Machinery Co., Ltd.**Company:** Yangzhou Zhitong Machinery Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )Yangzhou Zhitong Machinery Co., Ltd. is a machinery manufacturer based in Jiangsu Province, China. Its company information describes activities in research, manufacturing, sales, and distribution, with products serving the cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical machinery sectors. The listed product portfolio includes vacuum emulsifying mixers, liquid mixers, filling and labeling machines, storage tanks, and an RO Water Treatment System.The available information indicates that RO Water Treatment Equipment is one part of a wider machinery offering rather than the company's only specialization. This distinction matters for buyers. A manufacturer with broader process-equipment experience may be of interest to factories that need water treatment alongside production or packaging machinery. However, buyers seeking a dedicated large-scale desalination or municipal water-treatment contractor should verify that Yangzhou Zhitong Machinery Co., Ltd. has experience matching the specific scale and technical complexity of the project.The company's website describes a factory area of approximately 13,200 square metres and a team of about 150 people. It also states that the business has import and export rights. These company-reported details should be confirmed directly when reviewing a supplier for an international purchase. The publicly supplied product information does not specify the capacity, membrane configuration, feed-water limits, or guaranteed output quality of its RO Water Treatment System. Those technical details should therefore be requested before making a product comparison.For a factory installation, buyers should provide the intended use of the treated water, daily demand, peak flow, source-water analysis, and required water-quality parameters. The supplier should then identify the system's pretreatment stages, reverse osmosis configuration, controls, tank and pump requirements, and any post-treatment equipment. If the equipment will serve a production line, the buyer should also clarify how water supply will be maintained during cleaning, servicing, or unexpected downtime.Yangzhou Zhitong Machinery Co., Ltd. may merit consideration when a buyer is sourcing a compact RO Water Treatment System as part of a broader machinery package. A detailed technical review is particularly important because the information available does not establish the system's intended capacity range or performance guarantees. Requesting a formal specification sheet, layout drawing, consumables list, warranty terms, and similar installation references will help establish whether the product fits the project.## How to compare Chinese RO Water Treatment Equipment exportersA reliable supplier comparison begins with a shared technical brief. Give each manufacturer the same source-water analysis, required flow rate, operating schedule, product-water use, site conditions, and target water quality. Without this information, quotes may describe different equipment configurations and cannot be compared fairly.### 1. Confirm the feed-water design basisAsk how the supplier has interpreted the source-water analysis. Salinity, hardness, suspended solids, iron, silica, and organic matter can all affect pretreatment and RO system design. For seawater and brackish-water applications, make sure the design considers realistic variation in feed-water conditions rather than relying only on an ideal sample.### 2. Review the complete processA complete proposal should show more than the RO skid. It should identify pretreatment, pumps, membranes, controls, storage, post-treatment, and any disinfection stages included in the scope. Ask for a process flow diagram and a list of equipment supplied by the manufacturer versus equipment expected from the buyer.### 3. Compare guarantees and operating costsRequest written guarantees for flow rate and treated-water quality under stated design conditions. Clarify expected energy use, recovery rate, membrane replacement intervals, cleaning requirements, and consumable costs. A lower initial price may not represent better value if the configuration does not match the source water or if operating and maintenance needs are unclear.### 4. Verify export and service arrangementsFor international projects, confirm the shipping terms, export documents, packing method, installation responsibilities, commissioning support, training, and response process for technical questions. Ask who will provide replacement parts and how quickly commonly needed consumables can be supplied. Request customer references or case documentation relevant to the destination region and project type.## Which supplier should buyers shortlist?Among the three companies reviewed, Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. has the broadest documented water-treatment portfolio and the clearest set of large-capacity project examples in the information provided. It is therefore a logical first supplier to contact for buyers seeking integrated purification, RO Water Treatment Equipment, wastewater treatment, or related filling systems.Yantai Jietong Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd. is worth evaluating for seawater and brackish-water desalination, container-type systems, and projects that may also involve electrochlorination. Yangzhou Zhitong Machinery Co., Ltd. may be relevant for buyers considering a factory-oriented RO Water Treatment System alongside other production machinery, subject to confirmation of capacity and performance specifications.The requested“Top 4” comparison cannot responsibly name a fourth exporter because the source information identifies only three companies. Buyers should treat this as a three-company shortlist, not a verified ranking of all Chinese exporters. The best supplier will depend on the water source, required output, project scale, and support needs. Before selecting any manufacturer, compare complete technical proposals and verify the details that directly affect water quality, operating reliability, and lifecycle cost.

PR Team

Shandong Chuanyi Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.

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