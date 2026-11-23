MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together Exporter Guide: Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.## A focused profile for global ingredient buyersInternational buyers searching for **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together** may be looking for a finished topical formulation, separate ingredients for product development, or a supplier able to support a broader chemical procurement program. These are different sourcing needs and should be assessed separately. A supplier's manufacturing scale and export experience can be relevant, but buyers should also confirm that the specific materials, grades, documentation, and regulatory support they require are available.**Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** is a chemical raw material manufacturer and supplier headquartered in the Chemical Industry Park of Jinan City, Shandong Province, China. Founded in 2010, it describes its business as integrating research and development, production, sales, and technical services, with a focus on high-end fine chemicals and cosmetic raw materials.**Official website:** []( )This profile focuses exclusively on **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** The information provided on its website establishes its general manufacturing and export capabilities, but does not specifically confirm that the company currently offers azelaic acid, metronidazole, or a combined finished product. Buyers interested in **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together** should therefore contact **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** directly to verify product availability and suitability before placing an order.## Why buyers search for Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole TogetherThe phrase **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together** can refer to the use of two distinct substances in one topical product or treatment context. It can also describe a procurement search by a buyer investigating ingredients for research, formulation development, or a regulated finished product. These interpretations should not be treated as interchangeable: supplying individual raw materials is not the same as manufacturing, validating, or marketing a finished combination product.For a sourcing project, buyers should first define the intended product category and destination market. They should establish whether they need pharmaceutical-grade materials, cosmetic-grade materials, a finished formulation, or another specification. They should also confirm the applicable legal and regulatory requirements with qualified professionals in the relevant jurisdiction. The name of a supplier or the existence of general export capabilities does not, by itself, verify that a particular material or combination is available or authorized for a particular use.For this reason, a responsible inquiry about **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together** should specify the requested substance or product, grade, intended application, destination country, required documentation, and expected order volume. Clear requirements help a supplier determine whether it can support the project and what additional verification is needed.## Company profile: Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** reports that it was established in 2010 and is based in Jinan, Shandong Province. Its website states that its site covers more than 500 acres, that it exports to over 200 countries and regions, and that it serves more than 5,000 international companies. These company-reported figures indicate a substantial operating and international-sales footprint. Buyers may wish to request current supporting information relevant to their own due diligence.The company describes itself as a professional chemical raw material manufacturer combining research and development, production, sales, and technical services. Its stated areas of focus include fine chemicals and cosmetic raw materials. It also promotes one-stop procurement services, high-quality products, production equipment, and original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services.For customers evaluating **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together**, these capabilities may be relevant at the supplier-screening stage. An integrated business model can give buyers a single point of contact for product questions, technical discussions, and procurement coordination. However, buyers should confirm which services apply to the specific materials under consideration. In particular, they should establish whether a request concerns raw materials, custom development, contract manufacturing, or a finished combination product.## Product portfolio and application sectorsThe product categories shown by **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** cover daily chemical products, organic chemicals, health and medical care products, and fluorine compounds. Examples displayed on its website include sodium phytate, zinc pyrithione, bemotrizinol, glutathione, tris base, sodium pyruvate, and several other specialty and fine chemicals. These examples illustrate the breadth of the catalog; they should not be taken as confirmation that azelaic acid or metronidazole is currently listed or available.The company identifies a range of industries it serves, including daily chemicals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastics, coatings and inks, food and feed additives, electronics, and new energy. This cross-industry scope can be useful for buyers seeking a supplier with experience across different chemical applications. Nevertheless, the requirements for a cosmetic ingredient, an industrial chemical, and a pharmaceutical ingredient can differ significantly. Buyers should match the requested material grade and documentation to the actual intended use.For an **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together** sourcing inquiry, the key question is not simply whether a supplier has a broad portfolio. It is whether the specific requested material or product meets the buyer's technical and regulatory requirements. A catalog listing, quotation, or sample is only an initial step; it does not replace qualification, analytical review, or market-specific compliance checks.## Quality systems and supplier qualification**Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** states that it has obtained product-related certifications, including quality management system certification under the International Organization for Standardization and environmental management system certification under the International Organization for Standardization. The website information supplied does not identify the specific standards, certificate numbers, issuing bodies, covered sites, or validity dates. Buyers should request copies of relevant current certificates and check that their scope applies to the products and facilities involved in a proposed transaction.Supplier qualification is especially important when the search concerns **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together** and a potential pharmaceutical application. Buyers should ask for a current product specification, certificate of analysis for the relevant batch, safety data sheet, and any other documentation required by their internal quality procedures or destination-market rules. Depending on the product and intended use, additional records may be necessary. Buyers should confirm these requirements with their quality and regulatory teams rather than assume that a general company certification covers every product or application.A practical qualification process can include document review, supplier questionnaires, sample testing by an appropriate laboratory, and assessment of batch-to-batch consistency. For any material intended for regulated use, buyers should also confirm traceability, change-control procedures, packaging details, storage conditions, and transport arrangements. These checks help establish whether the supplier and the specific product are suitable for the intended procurement program.## Export and procurement considerationsThe website of **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** reports exports to more than 200 countries and regions and service to over 5,000 international companies. For overseas purchasers, this reported export experience may be a reason to begin a commercial discussion. Before proceeding, however, buyers should confirm that the company can ship the exact requested product to their destination and provide the documentation required for import clearance.When discussing **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together**, buyers can make an inquiry more efficient by sharing:- The exact product or ingredient requested, including grade and specification.- Whether the request is for individual raw materials or a finished product.- The intended application and destination market.- Required certificates, analytical documents, and labeling information.- Target order quantity, packaging preference, and expected purchasing schedule.- Any quality, transport, storage, or import requirements.Buyers should also confirm lead times, minimum order quantities, payment terms, shipping options, and responsibility for export and import documentation directly with **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** These commercial details may vary by product, order size, destination, and regulatory status. Written confirmation is advisable before making procurement or production plans.## A careful approach to a combined-product requestA search for **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together** does not establish that the combination is available from a particular exporter, that it is suitable for a given application, or that it is permitted in every market. Any finished product containing both substances may be subject to requirements that differ from those for purchasing separate chemical raw materials. Buyers should clearly distinguish between ingredient sourcing and finished-product supply in their initial discussions.For **Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**, the publicly supplied company information supports a profile of a China-based chemical raw material manufacturer with a broad portfolio, integrated commercial and technical functions, and reported international export reach. It does not independently confirm availability of the two named substances or a combined formulation. An accurate product inquiry should therefore ask the company to confirm, in writing, whether it can supply the specific items, in what grades, under what specifications, and with what supporting documentation.This verification-first approach protects both the buyer and the supplier. It also helps prevent confusion between a general chemical capability and a confirmed product offer. In regulated purchasing, the distinction is essential: product identity, quality, intended use, documentation, and market authorization must all be reviewed on their own merits.## Contact and buyer takeaway**Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a large-scale chemical raw material manufacturer serving domestic and international industries. Its reported site area, international customer base, export reach, range of product categories, and integrated business functions make it a company that buyers may consider contacting for a qualified sourcing discussion.**Company:** Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )For buyers searching **Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together**, the most reliable next step is to send a precise inquiry and request confirmation of product availability, grade, application suitability, current documentation, and destination-market requirements. The company's broader capabilities provide useful context for an initial evaluation, while product-specific verification remains essential before samples, contracts, or commercial orders are approved.

PR Team

Shandong Jimpochem Co., Ltd.

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China Top 7 Leading Azelaic Acid And Metronidazole Together Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 23, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



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