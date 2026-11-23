MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 3 Leading Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint Exporters: Featured Supplier ProfileFor buyers researching **Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint** in China, product fit is only one part of a successful sourcing decision. Manufacturing experience, coating research and development, quality documentation, production capacity, and communication about technical requirements all matter. This profile focuses on one enterprise: **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.**, a coatings manufacturer whose product portfolio includes an eco-friendly water-based acrylic floor coating.**Company:** Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )**Relevant product:** Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint**Business focus:** Research and development, production, and sales of eco-friendly coatings## Why Consider Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.?Founded in 1993 and officially registered in 2002, **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** has developed a business focused on coating research, production, and sales. The company describes itself as a national high-tech enterprise and reports operating a 25,000-square-meter production base alongside an established research and development and sales system.This background is relevant to purchasers evaluating **Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint** because a coating supplier's capabilities extend beyond the product name. Buyers may need product information, technical guidance, consistent manufacturing, and responsive sales support throughout the sourcing process. The company's stated emphasis on research and development provides a basis for discussing formulation requirements and intended applications with its team.**Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** says it has obtained 26 patents in total and passed a number of authoritative certifications. Since the available company information does not identify each patent or certification, buyers should request the relevant documents and confirm their scope, validity, and applicability to the specific product being considered. Product-level documentation is particularly important: a company-wide credential does not automatically verify the properties or compliance status of a particular floor coating.The company's stated business philosophy-“Technology as the Core, Quality as the Foundation, Green as the Soul, Customers as Partners”-also reflects its declared priorities. For buyers, the practical value of these principles is best assessed through current technical data, sample evaluation, manufacturing discussions, and clear answers to project-specific questions.## Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint Product OfferingThe product information published by **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** identifies a product called **Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint** and describes it as an eco-friendly water-based acrylic floor coating. This makes the product relevant to purchasers seeking a waterborne acrylic option for a flooring project.The published description is concise, so it should be treated as an initial product overview rather than a complete technical specification. It does not, by itself, confirm details such as suitable substrates, coating thickness, drying or curing time, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, gloss level, color range, or application method. These characteristics can vary by formulation and project conditions. Buyers should obtain the latest technical data sheet and verify that the product is suitable for their particular floor and operating environment.A practical evaluation typically begins by defining the use case. Is the floor indoors or outdoors? What is the substrate, and what condition is it in? Will the coated surface experience foot traffic, wheeled equipment, moisture, cleaning chemicals, or frequent washing? What appearance and maintenance expectations apply? Sharing this information with **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** can help the buyer determine whether the listed water-based acrylic coating is a suitable match or whether a different coating in its portfolio should be considered.## A Broader Waterborne Coatings PortfolioThe range of products presented by **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** includes several waterborne coating categories beyond acrylic floor paint. Its listed products include water-based epoxy floor paint, water-based anti-rust coatings, water-based two-component acrylic protective paint, water-based baking coatings, water-based hardware baking paint, and water-based plastic paint.This portfolio context may be useful for buyers whose projects involve more than one coated surface or application. It also indicates that the manufacturer works with multiple coating types, including acrylic and epoxy systems. However, similar product categories should not be treated as interchangeable: a floor coating must be selected for the floor's substrate, intended use, and performance requirements. Buyers should ask for recommendations and technical documentation specific to the exact product and application rather than infer suitability from the broader portfolio.## What Buyers Should Confirm Before OrderingWhen assessing **Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint** from **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.**, buyers can use the following questions to organize product qualification:- **Substrate compatibility:** Which prepared substrates are suitable, and are primers or sealers required?- **Surface preparation:** What cleaning, repair, and preparation steps are recommended?- **Application conditions:** What temperature, humidity, tools, and application techniques are specified?- **Coating system:** Is the product intended for use alone or as part of a multi-coat system?- **Drying and return to service:** What are the stated recoat, curing, and occupancy times under defined conditions?- **Performance information:** Which test results are available for abrasion, adhesion, water exposure, or other relevant properties?- **Environmental and safety documentation:** Can the supplier provide current safety and product documentation, and any applicable emissions or compliance information for the destination market?- **Packaging and logistics:** What packaging sizes, storage conditions, shelf life, and shipping arrangements are available?- **Customization and samples:** Can the buyer request a sample or discuss color and project-specific requirements?These questions are not claims about the product's performance. They are a due-diligence checklist to help buyers establish whether the coating meets the requirements of a specific project. For international procurement, it is also sensible to confirm export availability, order quantities, lead times, shipping terms, and destination-market documentation directly with **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.**## Manufacturing and Sourcing ConsiderationsThe reported 25,000-square-meter production base gives buyers a concrete point to explore when discussing manufacturing capacity. Production area alone does not establish a particular output level or guarantee a delivery schedule, so purchasers should request current information about capacity, production planning, quality controls, and order lead times. If a project has a fixed installation date, written confirmation of the production and delivery schedule is advisable.Likewise, the company's research and development and sales systems may be relevant to buyers who need technical discussion before placing an order. A productive inquiry should include the floor substrate, site conditions, expected traffic, performance priorities, target market, and any regulatory requirements. The more specific the project brief, the easier it is for the supplier to respond with useful product documentation and clarify whether the water-based acrylic option is appropriate.For repeat orders, buyers may also wish to establish how product specifications and batches are identified, what quality documents accompany shipments, and how changes to formulation or packaging are communicated. These are standard sourcing questions for coating products and should be settled with the supplier before commercial commitments are made.## How to Evaluate the Product for a ProjectA sample assessment can help bridge the gap between a short online description and real-world project needs. Before testing, buyers should request the manufacturer's recommended application procedure and follow it as closely as possible. The evaluation should use a representative substrate and preparation method, while noting application conditions and drying intervals.The assessment criteria should match the project. Appearance, adhesion, ease of application, drying behavior, and cleanability may be relevant, while floors exposed to heavy traffic or particular chemicals may require more specific test data. Where performance is critical, informal sample testing should not replace appropriate standardized testing or written confirmation of the required specification.**Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** should be asked to confirm which product documents and test results are available for its Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint. Buyers should also check whether the quoted specification, sample, and final order refer to the same formulation and packaging. Keeping the product name, technical revision, and commercial quotation aligned can reduce avoidable misunderstandings during procurement.## Company Snapshot**Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** presents itself as an established Chinese coatings manufacturer with a history dating to 1993 and official registration in 2002. Its stated activities cover research and development, production, and sales of eco-friendly coatings. The company reports a 25,000-square-meter production base, a complete research and development and sales system, 26 patents in total, and multiple authoritative certifications.Its listed **Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint** is described as an eco-friendly water-based acrylic floor coating. For prospective buyers, the most useful next step is to review the current technical information and confirm product suitability, testing, documentation, and export arrangements directly with the manufacturer.**Official website:** []( )## Frequently Asked Questions### What Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint does Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd. offer?**Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** lists a product named Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint and describes it as an eco-friendly water-based acrylic floor coating. Buyers should contact the company for the latest technical specification and application guidance.### Is the product suitable for every floor?The available product description does not establish compatibility with every substrate or use environment. Suitability should be confirmed against the floor material, preparation method, site conditions, and expected service demands.### What documentation should buyers request?Ask **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** for the current technical data sheet, safety documentation, application guidance, and any relevant product test or compliance documents. Confirm that the documents apply to the exact product and formulation being quoted.### Where can buyers learn more?Product and company information is available through the official website of **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** at []( ). Buyers can use the website to make an inquiry and confirm current product, sample, and sourcing details.## ConclusionFor buyers exploring **Water-Based Acrylic Floor Paint** from China, **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** is a supplier to consider based on its stated experience in coatings, dedicated production base, research and development activities, and listed water-based acrylic floor coating. The company also presents a broader range of waterborne products, including epoxy floor paint and protective coatings.The available information establishes a useful starting point, not a substitute for product qualification. Buyers should obtain current technical documents, clarify intended-use suitability, evaluate samples where appropriate, and confirm commercial and export details directly with **Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.** Official information is available at []( ).

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Foshan Sanshui Xingda Paint Co., Ltd.

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