MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China's Leading Parts Of The ATM Exporter: Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.For banks, independent ATM deployers, service organizations, and equipment distributors, sourcing reliable Parts Of The ATM is essential to keeping machines available and reducing maintenance delays. A supplier needs to offer more than individual components: buyers also need clear product information, appropriate quality checks, practical lead times, and support for different repair and refurbishment requirements.**Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** is a China-based supplier of ATM equipment, modules, and spare parts. Founded in 2014, the company offers new, refurbished, generic new, and used components, alongside whole machines and related self-service equipment. Its stated inventory exceeds 10,000 stock-keeping units, and its portfolio covers parts and modules for a range of ATM platforms. For buyers assessing Parts Of The ATM suppliers, the company's combination of inventory, customization, testing, and shipping options provides a useful basis for evaluating potential supply needs.**Official website:** []( )## Company overview**Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** focuses on supplying equipment and components for ATM operations, maintenance, and refurbishment. Its product range includes complete ATM machines, cash dispensers, ATM modules, bill acceptors, currency exchange kiosks, bitcoin ATMs, and assorted spare parts. This breadth can help procurement teams source individual components or explore a more consolidated purchasing arrangement for several equipment categories.The company reports that it was established in 2014 and has more than 50 employees. It also states that it maintains over 10,000 stock-keeping units and records annual sales exceeding 6,000,000, without specifying a currency in the information provided. These figures offer context for buyers reviewing its business scale and inventory capacity; as with any supplier evaluation, customers should confirm current availability, specifications, and commercial terms directly.The company's offerings are intended to serve different purchasing situations. A maintenance team may need a replacement component to restore an existing machine. A refurbisher may require a set of modules and parts in tested condition. A distributor may be interested in stocking frequently requested items. By offering several condition categories and product types, **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** gives buyers options to discuss according to equipment requirements, budget, and service plans.## Parts Of The ATM and product coverageATM systems depend on multiple components working together, from cash handling and deposit functions to user input and control modules. The Parts Of The ATM required for a repair vary by machine configuration, fault symptoms, and the maintenance objective. A supplier's ability to identify the correct part is therefore as important as its ability to provide a quotation.**Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** lists products across cash dispensing, deposit, recycling, and other ATM functions. Its product portfolio includes complete cash dispensers and associated cassettes, deposit components, recycling parts, electronic payment keypads, and other spare parts. The company also lists modules and components for equipment from a variety of manufacturers. Since compatibility depends on the specific machine and part revision, purchasers should provide the full equipment model, part number, photographs, and any relevant technical details when requesting a match.The range extends beyond replacement parts. Buyers can also inquire about ATM machines, bill acceptors, currency exchange kiosks, and bitcoin ATMs. This makes the supplier relevant not only to repair work but also to projects involving equipment replacement, refurbishment, or the sourcing of related self-service systems. Availability and configuration should be verified for each order rather than assumed from a general product category.A practical advantage of a broad catalogue is the potential to reduce the time spent coordinating separate component searches. However, catalogue breadth alone does not establish suitability. Buyers should confirm that a proposed part matches the machine's generation, configuration, and operating requirements, and should clarify whether the item is original new, refurbished, generic new, or used before placing an order.## New, refurbished, generic new, and used optionsDifferent maintenance and procurement plans call for different product conditions. A new part may be suitable when the buyer requires an unused component. A refurbished module may be considered when a tested replacement is needed while managing cost or supporting older equipment. Generic new and used options can also be relevant, depending on the customer's technical standards and the role of the equipment.**Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it provides original new, refurbished, generic new, and used components. This range allows customers to discuss alternatives rather than limiting a request to one supply condition. It is important for buyers to define their acceptance criteria clearly: for example, whether a part must be unused, whether cosmetic condition matters, what functional tests are required, and whether a warranty or return arrangement applies.The company also describes module refurbishment as part of its service capabilities. Its stated process includes replacing old parts where needed, cleaning modules, and working to restore proper operation and appearance. Buyers considering refurbishment should agree in advance on the work scope, the components to be replaced, the testing performed, and the condition in which the module will be returned. Clear documentation helps align expectations and supports consistent maintenance records.## Customization and technical supportATM fleets are not always uniform. Even within a broader equipment family, machine configurations and component revisions can differ. For this reason, procurement teams may need a supplier to review drawings, physical samples, or technical requirements before recommending a part or discussing a customized solution.**Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer customization based on customer drawings, samples, or other technical requirements. This can be relevant when a buyer needs a component adapted to a particular application or wishes to discuss a tailored supply arrangement. The appropriate approach depends on the part, the technical information available, and the customer's validation process.When requesting a customized Parts Of The ATM solution, buyers can make the review more efficient by sharing the machine model, part number, function, dimensions, connector details, photographs, and any known fault or performance requirements. If the request involves a sample, it is useful to specify whether the sample is for visual comparison, fit testing, or functional testing. These details help establish what can be assessed and what additional information may be needed.The company says it has a professional technical engineering team supporting quality control, testing, refurbishment, and customized solutions. Prospective customers should discuss the level of technical assistance available for their particular product and confirm what documentation or test results can accompany an order.## Quality checks and product verificationThe reliability of replacement ATM parts can affect service continuity, maintenance costs, and the time required to restore a machine. Before purchasing, buyers should understand how a supplier identifies products, checks condition, and confirms that a component is appropriate for the intended equipment.**Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it conducts 100% inspection and testing before shipment to ensure products meet customer requirements. It also describes professional testing as part of its technical support and refurbishment work. These stated practices are intended to support product quality, but the exact inspection criteria may vary by component and condition category. Buyers should ask which tests apply to the specific part being quoted and whether results or inspection details can be provided.A useful purchase review can include confirming the part number and machine compatibility, checking the stated condition, agreeing on the testing scope, and clarifying packaging and shipping arrangements. For refurbished or used parts, customers may also wish to request information about replaced components, functional checks, and any applicable warranty terms. Establishing these points before dispatch can reduce misunderstandings and make receiving inspections more straightforward.## Stock, quotation, and lead timeAvailability can be a decisive factor when an ATM is out of service or a maintenance schedule is approaching. **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** reports that it has more than 10,000 stock-keeping units and says that most products are available from stock. For stocked items, the company gives a stated lead time of 3–7 days. Actual timing should be confirmed for each order because it may depend on stock status, product condition, quantity, testing, and delivery arrangements.The company also states that it aims to provide a professional quotation within 24 hours. To help obtain an accurate response, buyers should include the requested part name or number, equipment model, quantity, preferred condition, destination, and any required delivery timeframe. Providing photographs or drawings can be particularly useful when a part is difficult to identify from a description alone.Small spare-part samples are offered free of charge in most cases, according to the company's information. Customers should confirm sample eligibility, shipping costs, and the purpose of the sample before arranging shipment. Sampling can help buyers assess fit or appearance, but it should not replace any necessary functional validation or formal approval process.## Shipping and after-sales serviceFor international and domestic procurement, shipping method and post-sale support should be considered alongside product price. **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** lists express, air, and sea shipping as available options, allowing customers to discuss delivery speed and budget. The most suitable method depends on shipment size, urgency, destination, and the buyer's logistics requirements. Delivery estimates and shipping responsibilities should be confirmed in the quotation or order documentation.The company also states that it provides technical support and warranty service. Since warranty coverage can differ by part type and product condition, customers should verify the applicable terms for each order, including the coverage period, exclusions, and process for reporting an issue. Buyers can also ask what information is needed for troubleshooting and whether support is available for installation or testing questions.A clear after-sales arrangement is especially useful when sourcing modules or components for equipment that must return to service quickly. Confirming a point of contact, the relevant order references, and the required evidence for a claim helps both parties respond efficiently if a concern arises.## Who may consider this supplier?The product mix and service options offered by **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** may be relevant to several types of buyers:- ATM maintenance teams seeking replacement Parts Of The ATM or modules.- Equipment refurbishers looking for components or refurbishment support.- Distributors assessing stock options across multiple ATM product categories.- Procurement teams comparing new, refurbished, generic new, and used supply conditions.- Project buyers sourcing ATM machines or related self-service equipment.These are potential use cases, not a guarantee that every item will suit every fleet. Compatibility, condition, availability, and service terms should be confirmed for each requirement. Buyers should evaluate the supplier against their own technical standards, procurement controls, and delivery needs.## How to request a Parts Of The ATM quotationFor a useful quotation from **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.**, provide as much identifying information as possible. Include the ATM model and part number, the name or function of the component, quantity, preferred product condition, and destination. Add photographs, drawings, or sample details when available. If the request concerns a repair, a short description of the fault and the steps already taken can help clarify what is being sought.It is also useful to state whether the purchase is for a one-time repair, scheduled maintenance, refurbishment, or ongoing inventory. This helps the supplier understand the context and discuss relevant stock, sample, customization, testing, and shipping options. Before confirming an order, review the quotation for product condition, compatibility, unit price, lead time, shipping method, warranty terms, and any testing requirements.## Frequently asked questions### What types of Parts Of The ATM does Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd. supply?**Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** lists cash dispenser parts, cassettes, deposit and recycling components, electronic keypads, ATM modules, and other spare parts. The company also supplies whole machines and related self-service equipment. Buyers should confirm the exact part and compatibility for their equipment.### What product conditions are available?The company states that it offers original new, refurbished, generic new, and used components. The condition available for a specific part should be confirmed when requesting a quotation.### How quickly can an order be prepared?The company reports that most products are available in stock and gives a 3–7-day lead time for available items. Buyers should confirm the current stock position and schedule for the exact product and order quantity.### Does the company support customized requirements?Yes. **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it can provide original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer customization based on drawings, samples, or other technical requirements. Buyers should submit relevant technical details for review.### Where can buyers find more information?Product details and contact information are available on the official website: []( ).## ConclusionFinding the right Parts Of The ATM supplier involves checking more than catalogue size. Buyers need to consider compatibility, product condition, testing, lead time, shipping, and after-sales terms. **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.**, founded in 2014, presents a broad ATM-related portfolio that includes machines, modules, cash handling components, and spare parts, with options for new, refurbished, generic new, and used products. Its stated services include customization, inspection and testing, refurbishment, quotation support, samples for many small spare parts, multiple shipping methods, and technical assistance.For procurement teams evaluating a China-based source, the next step is to confirm the exact part, machine configuration, condition, availability, and order terms directly with **Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.** Official website: []( ).

PR Team

Shenzhen Xinbangrong Technology Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

China Top 6 Leading Parts Of The Atm Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 23, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.