MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China's Designer TV Cabinet Exporter: Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.**Company:** Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )For buyers seeking a **Designer TV Cabinet** that combines distinctive furniture styling with motorized screen movement, Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. offers a focused range of indoor and outdoor TV lift cabinet solutions. Its product portfolio includes standard outdoor TV cabinets, dual-motion outdoor TV lift cabinets, and motorized indoor TV lift cabinets, with options intended for different screen sizes, spaces, and project requirements.Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. also supports customization, product development, branding, packaging, and delivery coordination. This combination makes the company relevant to distributors, brand owners, project buyers, and channel partners looking for a configurable Designer TV Cabinet solution.## A Designer TV Cabinet Built Around the Viewing ExperienceA Designer TV Cabinet can serve more than one purpose. It can complement a room or outdoor setting, conceal a television when it is not in use, and provide a practical structure for raising or positioning a screen when needed. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. develops TV lift cabinets with these functional and design considerations in mind.The company's product categories address both indoor and outdoor applications. Indoor solutions can support furniture-led interiors where buyers want the television integrated into the surrounding space. Outdoor cabinets are designed for settings that require a suitable enclosure and a lifting mechanism for outdoor viewing. For projects where screen position and viewing angle are important, the dual-motion designs provide an additional movement option.Rather than presenting one cabinet format as suitable for every project, Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. offers multiple configurations. Buyers can consider the intended screen size, installation location, cabinet dimensions, finish, internal structure, and control requirements when selecting a Designer TV Cabinet.## Product Range: Indoor, Outdoor, and Dual-Motion DesignsThe company's listed product range includes several standard outdoor TV lift cabinet sizes, including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch configurations. It also lists a 100-inch dual-motion outdoor TV lift cabinet, as well as a 75-inch dual-motion outdoor model. For indoor applications, the catalog includes a 65-inch premium motorized indoor TV lift cabinet.These examples illustrate the breadth of the range without suggesting that every specification is suitable for every installation. Buyers should confirm the screen dimensions, cabinet measurements, movement requirements, and installation conditions directly with Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. before placing an order.### Standard Outdoor TV CabinetsStandard outdoor TV cabinets are intended for projects that require a motorized lifting solution in an exterior setting. Their design brings together a cabinet enclosure and a mechanism that raises the screen for viewing. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. describes these products for applications including high-end residences and luxury suites, where furniture appearance and screen integration can both be important.For buyers, the value of a standard outdoor Designer TV Cabinet is not limited to its lifting function. The cabinet's size, materials, finish, and placement affect how naturally it fits into the broader environment. The company's customization options allow project teams to discuss these details according to their requirements.### Dual-Motion Outdoor TV Lift CabinetsDual-motion outdoor TV lift cabinets are designed for projects seeking additional movement and a more adaptable viewing position. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. describes these models as solutions for larger outdoor screens and a more natural eye-level viewing experience.The dual-motion format may be relevant where the screen needs to serve different seating positions or where a project calls for a more distinctive presentation. Buyers should discuss the intended viewing arrangement and installation context with the company, since the right configuration depends on the space and the project's technical requirements.### Motorized Indoor TV Lift CabinetsFor interior spaces, Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. offers a premium motorized indoor TV lift cabinet category. Such a Designer TV Cabinet can help integrate the screen into a furniture-dominated interior, keeping the television less prominent when it is not in use and making it available when required.Interior projects can place particular emphasis on visual coordination. Buyers may wish to specify cabinet dimensions, finish, materials, internal structure, and control method to suit the surrounding furniture and the practical needs of the installation. The company identifies these areas as possible customization considerations.## Customization for Different Markets and ProjectsA key part of Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.'s offer is flexible customization. The company states that it supports changes to size, finish, materials, internal structure, control methods, and branding. This is useful for buyers whose requirements extend beyond a standard catalog configuration.For a Designer TV Cabinet project, customization can help align the product with a particular market or installation. A distributor may need a format that fits its product range, while a project buyer may need dimensions or finishes that match a specific space. A brand owner may want branded details and packaging that support a consistent market identity.The company also describes custom outdoor TV lift cabinet development for projects involving non-standard sizes, finishes, structures, or branding requirements. This gives buyers a basis for discussing project-specific designs rather than assuming that a standard model will meet every requirement. Before development begins, it is practical to prepare the expected screen size, installation location, desired finish, movement needs, control preferences, and any branding specifications.## OEM Manufacturing and ODM DevelopmentShenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. offers OEM manufacturing support for brand owners and business partners. The company identifies brand labeling, logo integration, packaging customization, and product-detail adjustments among the available options. These services can help buyers present a Designer TV Cabinet under their own market identity, subject to confirmation of the project scope and specifications.The company also describes ODM development based on market demand, project requirements, or design ideas. This approach may suit buyers looking to develop a new cabinet concept or adapt an existing product direction. As with any custom development process, buyers should clarify the design brief, required functions, sample expectations, production details, and timeline directly with Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.For distributors and channel partners, the distinction between catalog selection and product development is important. A catalog model may provide a starting point, while OEM or ODM cooperation can address branding and project-specific adjustments. The appropriate path depends on the buyer's target market, order plan, and technical requirements.## Materials, Structure, and Outdoor UseMaterial selection and structural design are central considerations for an outdoor Designer TV Cabinet. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. highlights a high-strength aluminum structure, describing aluminum as lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and durable for long-term outdoor use. This material choice is positioned as a way to support stability and appearance in outdoor applications.The company also states that its material and finish choices consider durability and sustainability. Buyers evaluating a product for a particular climate or installation should request details relevant to their conditions, such as the specified materials, finish options, maintenance expectations, and any applicable product documentation. These checks help ensure that the selected cabinet is appropriate for its planned environment.For both indoor and outdoor projects, the cabinet's internal structure matters as well. It can affect how components are arranged and how the unit fits within the space. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. lists internal structure among its customization areas, giving buyers an opportunity to discuss layout requirements during project planning.## Installation and Delivery CoordinationA Designer TV Cabinet project involves more than choosing a product. Packaging, shipping, installation planning, and on-site assembly can all influence the buyer's experience. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. says it works with dealers, project buyers, and commercial partners on packaging, loading, shipping, and delivery coordination.The company also describes its products as designed for easier assembly and improved installation efficiency, with the aim of reducing on-site labor and setup time. For buyers managing multiple installations, this can be an important point to discuss during procurement. Installation conditions vary, however, so project teams should confirm assembly requirements, access constraints, power and control needs, and any local installation arrangements in advance.Delivery planning is particularly relevant for larger cabinets and project orders. Buyers can contact Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. to coordinate packaging and shipment expectations based on order details and destination. The company's stated support is intended to help customers move from product selection toward delivery and installation more efficiently.## Who May Consider Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.?Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. identifies brand owners, distributors, project buyers, and channel partners as potential cooperation partners. The range of standard products, together with customization and development support, makes the company a possible source for businesses evaluating a Designer TV Cabinet for retail, distribution, or project use.- **Distributors** can review the product categories and discuss sizes, finishes, and market-specific requirements.- **Brand owners** can explore branding, logo integration, packaging, and product-detail adjustments.- **Project buyers** can discuss non-standard dimensions, structures, and installation needs.- **Channel partners** can enquire about cooperation models and delivery coordination.The suitability of any product depends on the buyer's application, order requirements, and technical specifications. Direct communication with Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. is the appropriate next step for confirming product availability, customization scope, and commercial details.## How to Evaluate a Designer TV Cabinet for Export or Project ProcurementWhen comparing Designer TV Cabinet options, buyers should assess both the cabinet and the complete installation context. Start with screen size and dimensions, then confirm the required lifting movement and viewing position. For outdoor projects, ask about the materials and finish relevant to the installation environment. For indoor projects, consider how the cabinet's appearance, dimensions, and finish will coordinate with nearby furniture.It is also useful to establish whether a standard catalog model is sufficient or whether customization is required. If a project needs a particular control method, internal arrangement, branded finish, or non-standard size, share those details early. For export and commercial procurement, clarify packaging, shipping coordination, installation guidance, and documentation before finalizing the order.Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. provides a product catalog and invites enquiries from buyers interested in OEM manufacturing, ODM development, and dealer partnerships. A clear project brief can help the company determine which listed model or customization route is the best fit.## Contact Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on motorized TV lift cabinets for indoor and outdoor applications. Its offering includes standard outdoor models, dual-motion outdoor designs, and motorized indoor cabinets, supported by customization, OEM manufacturing, ODM development, and delivery coordination.For buyers researching a **Designer TV Cabinet**, the company's range provides several starting points for residential, commercial, and project-based discussions. To review the catalog, confirm current specifications, or enquire about a custom solution, visit the official website:**Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )A successful Designer TV Cabinet purchase depends on matching the product's size, movement, finish, materials, control method, and installation requirements to the intended application. By sharing those requirements directly, buyers can assess the most appropriate standard model or discuss a tailored solution with Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.

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Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.

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