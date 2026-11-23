MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHAOZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading Plastic Boxes Disposable ExportersChina is a major sourcing destination for disposable food packaging, supplying restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets, takeaway businesses, and food-service distributors around the world. Buyers searching for **Plastic Boxes Disposable** products can choose from clear PET containers, PP takeaway boxes, hinged clamshells, compartment food trays, deli cups, and paper-plastic packaging combinations. The right supplier can help balance product protection, presentation, customization, production capacity, and delivery requirements.A reliable supplier shortlist should be based on verifiable information, not just a“top exporter” label. The company details available for this article identify three manufacturers or suppliers. Rather than inventing four additional company profiles, this guide highlights those three businesses and offers practical criteria buyers can use to assess other potential suppliers. Among the companies covered, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** stands out for its combination of custom packaging services, food-grade material positioning, manufacturing equipment, and bakery-focused product range.## 1. Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.**Company:** Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )For buyers looking for custom **Plastic Boxes Disposable** packaging, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** is a strong first company to investigate. The manufacturer presents itself as a food-packaging supplier with OEM and ODM services, supporting customers who need packaging tailored to specific products, dimensions, or presentation requirements.The company reports a team of more than 60 professional employees, including research and development personnel, technicians, quality inspectors, and customer-service staff. Its stated factory area exceeds 10,000 square metres, and it reports having more than 12 advanced pieces of equipment. These resources are relevant for importers seeking a supplier with in-house production capabilities and support across the order process.A distinctive feature of the company's range is its combination of paper bases and clear PET covers. Its long rectangular pastry tray boxes pair a paper tray with a transparent PET lid, with side snap locks designed to hold the components together. The company presents these packages for bakery and food-service uses such as cake rolls, cream puffs, pastries, and sandwiches. This hybrid format offers visible product presentation while retaining a paperboard base, making it a useful option for businesses that want an alternative to an all-plastic box.For buyers specifically seeking plastic packaging, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** also lists plastic containers alongside paper boxes and packaging bags. Its website highlights PET and food-grade white paperboard, and describes its PET packaging as recyclable. Buyers should confirm the exact resin, food-contact documentation, local recycling compatibility, and product specifications for each selected item before placing an order. These checks are particularly important because recycling access and food-packaging regulations vary between markets.The company also emphasizes production equipment, including Mengxing blister machinery and Zhongbo die-cutting units. For custom packaging projects, equipment capability can influence design options, consistency, and production efficiency. Buyers should provide product dimensions, target weight, stacking requirements, temperature conditions, and intended food type when requesting samples or quotations. These details help a manufacturer assess whether a particular **Plastic Boxes Disposable** design is suitable for the application.Another point in the company's favour is its stated experience serving customers in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Its website describes a focus on stable quality, service, and global customers. For prospective buyers, the practical next step is to request product samples, confirm minimum order quantities, review lead times, and ask how the company manages inspection and export packaging. These questions help turn general capability claims into order-specific information.Overall, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** is worth considering for buyers seeking bakery packaging, PET-lid paper trays, plastic containers, or OEM and ODM support. Its broad packaging portfolio makes it especially relevant to businesses that may source more than one packaging format from the same supplier.## 2. Tianjin OMY International Trading Co., Ltd.**Company:** Tianjin OMY International Trading Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )**Tianjin OMY International Trading Co., Ltd.** is a supplier of disposable food containers and related packaging. Established in 2017, the company describes its business as covering research and development, production, sales, and service. Its website lists a broad selection of container styles, giving buyers several formats to compare when sourcing **Plastic Boxes Disposable** products.The product range includes American-style rectangular, square, and round containers; British-style rectangular containers; clasp containers; Chinese-style disposable rectangular containers; and European-style rectangular containers. The company also lists PET clamshell containers, deli containers, portion cups, multi-division containers, and PP microwavable containers. For food businesses that sell meals with separate sides or sauces, its multi-compartment containers and sauce cups may be useful additions to a packaging order.The website highlights quality control across raw-material preparation, production, and packaging. It also promotes a variety of specifications, factory pricing, and shorter delivery times. Buyers should verify these points against their own requirements by requesting current technical data, samples, production schedules, and written quotations. For microwave use in particular, confirm that the specific product is designed and labelled for the intended temperature and heating conditions.The company is located in the Jinghai Economic Development Zone in Tianjin, close to Tianjin Port. Its website notes access to sea, road, rail, and air freight, which may be relevant to purchasers planning shipments from northern China. Logistics suitability depends on the destination, shipment size, and chosen freight arrangement, so buyers should confirm current delivery options directly with the supplier.**Tianjin OMY International Trading Co., Ltd.** may suit importers looking for a wide mix of takeaway containers, cups, and compartment trays from one source. Before ordering, buyers should confirm which product materials and food-contact documents are available for their destination market, as well as whether the company can accommodate custom branding or product specifications.## 3. Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.**Company:** Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )**Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.** offers a broad food-container portfolio that includes conventional plastic products and biodegradable or compostable alternatives. The company describes itself as integrating research and development, manufacturing, and sales, with OEM and ODM services for customers seeking customized packaging.Its listed products include disposable rectangular sushi containers, takeaway containers with printed lids, PP soup bowls, hinged clamshell containers, and containers made with corn-starch-based materials. The range gives buyers the option to compare traditional **Plastic Boxes Disposable** formats with alternative materials, depending on product needs and local packaging rules. Any environmental claim should be checked against the exact product's certifications and the disposal infrastructure available in the buyer's market.The company reports more than 20 years of industry experience, an 18,000-square-metre production base, over 50 automated production lines or machines as described on its website, and a workforce of more than 100 people. It also states that it holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, HACCP, and QS certifications for food-grade packaging. Buyers should request current certificate copies and confirm that the scope and validity apply to the products they intend to purchase.For custom projects, **Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.** describes an end-to-end process that covers requirement discussions, quotation, solution confirmation, production, quality control, logistics, and after-sales support. Its location in Fuzhou is presented as a strategic base for logistics. The company may be a suitable prospect for importers seeking customized takeaway containers or a mix of plastic and alternative-material packaging.## How to Evaluate Other Plastic Boxes Disposable SuppliersThe three companies above provide different strengths, but no supplier should be selected on product photos or headline capacity alone. A sound sourcing process includes several checks:1. **Match the container to the food.** Consider food type, portion size, temperature, oil or moisture exposure, transport time, stacking, and lid security. A container suited to chilled desserts may not be appropriate for hot meals.2. **Confirm material and food-contact suitability.** Ask for the material specification and relevant compliance documents for the precise product. Requirements differ by destination market, so confirm that documentation supports your intended use and sales region.3. **Request samples before committing.** Test fit, closure, clarity, rigidity, leakage resistance, and performance during storage or delivery. For printed or customized products, approve the final artwork and a representative sample.4. **Clarify customization and order terms.** Confirm available sizes, colours, printing options, mould requirements, minimum order quantities, tooling charges, and production lead times. Put agreed specifications in writing.5. **Assess quality control.** Ask how incoming materials, production batches, and finished goods are inspected. If the order is large or the packaging is critical to your product, consider arranging an independent inspection.6. **Review shipping and packing details.** Confirm carton dimensions, units per carton, gross weight, pallet options, and shipment terms. These details affect freight costs and warehouse handling.7. **Check sustainability claims carefully.**“Recyclable,”“biodegradable,” and“compostable” do not mean the same thing. Ask for product-specific evidence and confirm whether the relevant collection or processing infrastructure exists in your target market.## ConclusionChina offers buyers a wide range of **Plastic Boxes Disposable** products, from clear PET bakery covers and PP takeaway containers to sushi trays, clamshells, and compartment boxes. Based on the company information available, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** merits particular attention for its custom-service focus, PET-lid paper packaging, plastic containers, and stated manufacturing resources. **Tianjin OMY International Trading Co., Ltd.** presents a varied catalogue of disposable containers and cups, while **Fujian Seafancy Technology Co., Ltd.** combines conventional packaging with alternative-material options and describes a structured OEM and ODM process.A dependable sourcing decision still requires product-specific verification. Buyers should compare samples, material documents, customization terms, quality procedures, and shipping details before selecting a supplier. The information available here supports profiles of these three companies; four additional company profiles would require verified company names and official website information.

PR Team

Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

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China Top 7 Leading Plastic Boxes Disposable Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 23, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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