MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading 18v Lithium Battery ExportersChina is a major sourcing destination for lithium battery cells, custom battery packs and complete energy systems. For buyers, however, the phrase“18v Lithium Battery exporter” can describe very different suppliers: some specialize in power-tool packs, while others focus on customized batteries or larger residential and industrial storage products. A supplier's broad battery experience does not automatically confirm that it manufactures a particular 18v Lithium Battery model.The companies below offer a starting point for procurement research. The selection combines the information available about each supplier with its apparent relevance to battery sourcing; it is not a certification of product availability, export performance or ranking by sales. Before ordering, confirm the precise 18v Lithium Battery specification, manufacturing capability and destination-market compliance directly with the supplier.## 1. **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd. - ****Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** stands out in this list for its experience in integrated energy solutions and its stated international reach. The company describes itself as a manufacturer and supplier of energy storage systems, inverters and solar panels, with 20 years of experience in the renewable energy industry. It reports a workforce of more than 100 employees, a 7,000-square-metre factory and customers in more than 90 countries.Its published product range is centered on residential, portable, commercial and industrial energy storage-not on a clearly identified power-tool 18v Lithium Battery. Products highlighted on its website include wheeled 51.2V LiFePO4 battery systems in 15kWh and 17.5kWh configurations, a 25.6V 200Ah wall-mounted battery and a 15kWh energy storage battery. These specifications indicate a focus on high-capacity storage applications rather than compact 18V tool packs.That distinction is important for buyers. The company's engineering and energy-system background may make it a candidate for a customized battery project, a related power solution or a broader supply relationship, but purchasers should not assume that a standard 18v Lithium Battery is already available. Ask whether **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** can manufacture the requested battery chemistry, pack configuration, connector, casing and protection electronics. If the requirement is specifically for a cordless-tool battery, provide the tool model or interface drawings and request confirmation that the pack will fit and communicate correctly.The company's stated emphasis on product engineering and global service could be relevant to importers seeking more than a catalogue item. Buyers can discuss sample development, intended operating conditions, packaging, after-sales support and export documentation directly with its team. Its existing storage products may also help customers evaluate whether a supplier's capabilities align with a wider energy project, even when the immediate inquiry concerns an 18v Lithium Battery.A careful qualification process is essential: request a written product specification, sample lead time, minimum order quantity, test records and confirmation of the exact production site. In short, **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** is the leading profile in this article because of its reported experience, factory footprint and international energy business; its suitability for an 18v Lithium Battery order must still be confirmed product by product.## 2. **Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd. - ****Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd.** is a new-energy products supplier established in 2009, according to its website. The company describes its business as integrating research and development, production, sales and service. Its listed catalogue covers lithium batteries, lead-acid batteries, lead-acid-to-lithium replacements, charging equipment, inverters, solar products and energy storage systems.The breadth of this catalogue may interest buyers who source more than one electrical product category. The website also promotes hybrid-inverter and battery kits, portable energy systems and wall-mounted energy systems. These products suggest a stronger emphasis on complete power and storage solutions than on dedicated cordless-tool packs.For an 18v Lithium Battery inquiry, importers should ask **Yueqing Chunshang Technology Co., Ltd.** whether it offers a pack matching the required voltage, capacity, dimensions and connector. The company's general lithium-battery listing does not by itself establish that a specific 18V tool battery is part of its regular production range. Request confirmation of whether the product is made in-house, developed to order or sourced through a manufacturing partner.The supplier advertises quick delivery and pre-sale and after-sales service. Buyers should clarify what“quick delivery” means for their own order, since stock products and customized battery packs can have very different production schedules. A sample order can help verify fit, charging behavior and performance before a larger purchase.## 3. **Hangzhou Liao Technology Co., Ltd. - ****Hangzhou Liao Technology Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a custom lithium iron phosphate battery pack manufacturer with more than 15 years in business. Its website describes support for more than 500 customers and refers to in-house electrical and mechanical engineering expertise. The product portfolio includes battery cells, battery modules, energy storage systems and packs for applications such as mobility, material handling, backup power and solar systems.This custom-pack orientation may be useful when an importer needs a battery developed around a particular enclosure or electrical specification. For an 18v Lithium Battery project, buyers can ask whether the engineering team supports the requested chemistry and pack architecture, and whether it can produce a compatible charger or battery management system. These details should be established in writing; the website's broad custom-battery offering is not proof that every 18V configuration is available as a standard item.The website highlights cycle-life and operating-performance information for certain products. Buyers should confirm which tests apply to the exact model under consideration, including test conditions, sample size and discharge settings. It is also prudent to request relevant safety documentation and to distinguish cell-level test results from complete-pack results.## 4. **Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd. - ****Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd.** is a Chinese battery supplier that buyers may consider when evaluating custom rechargeable battery solutions. Its broader battery-manufacturing background can be relevant to sourcing projects that need a tailored pack rather than an off-the-shelf product. For a prospective 18v Lithium Battery order, however, the buyer should verify that the company supports the required cylindrical or other cell format, pack structure, connector and intended application.A useful request is a technical questionnaire covering nominal and maximum voltage, capacity, continuous and peak discharge current, operating temperature, charging method, cycle-life target and enclosure dimensions. Ask **Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd.** to identify which options are standard and which require engineering work. If the pack is intended for power tools, compatibility with the original charger and device should be tested rather than inferred from voltage alone.Before placing a bulk order, buyers should request a sample, production lead-time estimate and documentation applicable to the final battery model and shipping route. These checks help determine whether the supplier's capabilities match the specific 18v Lithium Battery requirement.## 5. **Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd. - ****Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd.** is another potential supplier for buyers exploring customized lithium battery packs. Its relevance to an 18v Lithium Battery project depends on the exact product format and manufacturing scope available for the order. Importers should ask whether the company can supply a finished pack, cells only or a complete custom solution that includes the battery management system, wiring and housing.Specifications should be agreed before quotation. In particular, an 18v Lithium Battery may need to fit a specific tool platform, meet a high discharge demand or include protection against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent and temperature extremes. Buyers should send drawings, photographs and electrical requirements where possible, and request a written confirmation of compatibility.As with any custom battery project, check sample performance and packaging before scaling up. Ask for the planned quality-control steps, inspection criteria and documentation for the exact model-not just general company materials. A clear agreement on warranty coverage, defect handling and spare-unit availability can also reduce risk for importers.## 6. **Shenzhen Kayo Battery Co., Ltd. - ****Shenzhen Kayo Battery Co., Ltd.** may be considered by buyers comparing Chinese battery suppliers for rechargeable pack projects. Its suitability as an 18v Lithium Battery exporter should be assessed against the buyer's technical and commercial requirements rather than assumed from its general battery profile. Confirm whether it can provide the requested chemistry, capacity, discharge rating, pack dimensions and connector.For power-tool applications, voltage is only one part of compatibility. The battery's physical rails, terminal layout, communication features and charger requirements may differ between product platforms. Buyers should supply the target device details and obtain a sample for fit and functional testing. If a private-label order is planned, discuss logo placement, carton design, barcode requirements and export packaging before production begins.Request a model-specific quotation and technical datasheet, along with a realistic schedule for samples, mass production and shipment. This helps distinguish a readily available 18v Lithium Battery from a custom development project.## 7. **EVE Energy Co., Ltd. - ****EVE Energy Co., Ltd.** is a large Chinese battery manufacturer with a broad battery business. Its scale and product experience make it a company that industrial buyers may include in market research, particularly when evaluating cell supply and larger battery applications. However, buyers seeking a finished 18v Lithium Battery pack should establish whether the required pack is available through the company or an authorized pack-making partner.The difference between cell sourcing and finished-pack sourcing matters. A cell manufacturer's product may still need to be assembled with a suitable battery management system, enclosure, wiring and safety features before it can function as a tool battery. Ask **EVE Energy Co., Ltd.** or its designated sales channel to clarify the responsible manufacturer for the completed 18V pack, the applicable warranty and the source of technical support.## How to Choose an 18v Lithium Battery ExporterStart with a complete specification. State the nominal voltage, capacity, cell chemistry, maximum discharge current, dimensions, terminal design, charger compatibility and intended device. The label“18v Lithium Battery” alone is not precise enough to guarantee fit or performance. Some product platforms use different charging limits or physical interfaces even when their nominal voltage appears similar.Next, verify the supplier's role. Ask whether the company manufactures cells, assembles finished battery packs, provides engineering, or coordinates production through another factory. Confirm the production location and request a sample from the same configuration planned for the purchase order. For a customized project, approve a controlled specification before mass production and define how changes to components or suppliers will be communicated.Evaluate safety and compliance for the destination market. Request documentation relevant to the finished pack and shipping method, and verify that model numbers and test records match the product being ordered. Discuss packaging, labeling, transport requirements and customs paperwork early. Do not rely on certificates that refer to a different cell, battery configuration or factory.Finally, compare the full commercial offer-not only the unit price. Minimum order quantity, sample charges, tooling costs, lead time, warranty terms, defect handling, payment terms and communication quality all affect the real cost of importing an 18v Lithium Battery. A supplier that responds clearly to technical questions and provides traceable product documentation can be a stronger long-term partner than one offering only a low initial quotation.For buyers seeking energy-storage expertise, **Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.** is the most prominent company in this shortlist, based on its stated industry experience, manufacturing footprint and international reach. Its published catalogue, however, centers on larger storage systems, so the availability of a dedicated 18v Lithium Battery must be confirmed directly. The other six companies offer different starting points for supplier evaluation; in every case, matching the exact pack specification, validating samples and checking model-specific documentation are essential before committing to an export order.

PR Team

Jiangxi Lithium Idea Technology Co., Ltd.

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