MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 10 Leading Indoor Room Thermometer Exporters: A Focused Profile of Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.Choosing an **Indoor Room Thermometer** supplier involves more than comparing product photos. Buyers need to assess product range, manufacturing experience, quality management, customization options, and the supplier's ability to serve international markets. This profile focuses exclusively on **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.**, a Chinese manufacturer and trading enterprise whose product portfolio includes indoor thermometers and thermometer-hygrometers.**Company:** Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )The information below is based on the company's published profile and product listings. It offers buyers a practical overview of the supplier and points to the details they should confirm when sourcing an Indoor Room Thermometer.## Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. at a glanceFounded in 2013, **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** describes itself as an integrated manufacturer and trading enterprise specializing in the research and development, production, and sales of temperature-measuring instruments and meters. The company reports more than 13 years of production experience and operates a standard workshop covering 5,000 square meters.Its product range extends beyond household temperature measurement. Published offerings include food, meat, pet, and aquarium thermometers, as well as indoor thermometers and thermometer-hygrometers. This breadth is relevant for importers seeking an Indoor Room Thermometer supplier that can also support related temperature and humidity product categories.The company states that it supports OEM and ODM services and serves customers worldwide. For buyers, these services may provide options for product appearance, packaging, or other specifications, subject to confirmation during project discussions.## Indoor Room Thermometer and thermometer-hygrometer rangeAn Indoor Room Thermometer helps users monitor indoor temperature for everyday home use. A thermometer-hygrometer adds humidity measurement, providing a broader picture of room conditions. These devices can be useful in living spaces, bedrooms, offices, and other indoor settings where users want to keep track of temperature or relative humidity.**Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** lists several relevant product types, including:- Indoor Mini Thermometer- Indoor Thermometer Hygrometer- Mini Home Hygrometer Thermometer- Mini Digital Thermometer Hygrometer- Digital Thermometer Hygrometer- Room Alarm Clock Humidity- Thermometer Hygrometer ClockThese product names indicate a range of formats and functions, from compact temperature displays to combined temperature-and-humidity devices and clock-style products. The published listings do not provide every technical specification for every model. Buyers should therefore request the product datasheet for the exact Indoor Room Thermometer under consideration.Useful points to confirm include the measurement range, stated accuracy, display format, dimensions, power source, operating conditions, available colors, and packaging. For thermometer-hygrometer models, importers should also confirm the humidity range and accuracy. These details are model-specific and should be verified directly rather than inferred from a product title or image.## Manufacturing experience and quality informationAccording to its published company profile, **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** has been active in temperature-measuring instruments since 2013. It reports more than 100 patented products and identifies research and development, production, and sales as parts of its business. The company also states that it has passed ISO 9001 quality management system certification.The company reports that its product line has obtained certifications and compliance marks including CE, RoHS, FCC, FDA, California Proposition 65, UKCA, and LFGB. Requirements vary depending on product type, destination market, and intended use. Buyers should request current documentation for the specific Indoor Room Thermometer model and verify that the documents apply to their market and sales channel.For sourcing teams, documentation review is an important part of supplier qualification. Confirm the certificate or test report's scope, model coverage, issue date, and issuing organization. Where a specific market has additional requirements, discuss them before approving samples or placing a production order.## OEM and ODM options for buyersPrivate-label and custom-product projects often require more than adding a logo. Buyers may need adjustments to packaging, user instructions, colors, product presentation, or other order-specific details. **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** states that it supports OEM and ODM services for its thermometer and thermohygrometer products.Importers considering a customized Indoor Room Thermometer can begin by sharing a written product brief. It should identify the target market, intended retail channel, preferred device format, required measurement functions, packaging language, branding needs, and expected order quantity. The supplier can then confirm which requests are feasible for the selected model.Before mass production, buyers should agree on a final specification and review a representative sample. The sample review can cover screen readability, button operation where applicable, product finish, packaging, and consistency with the agreed requirements. For repeat orders, retaining an approved sample and version-controlled specification can help both sides maintain alignment.## Product range beyond the Indoor Room ThermometerThe wider catalog at **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** includes thermometers for food, meat, pets, and aquariums, alongside indoor temperature and humidity products. This cross-category range may be relevant to distributors that manage several temperature-measuring product lines or retailers seeking adjacent household and specialty products from one supplier.The existence of related product categories does not mean that every item shares identical components, certifications, or production requirements. Buyers should evaluate each model separately. For example, an Indoor Room Thermometer intended for household use has different functional expectations from a food thermometer or an aquarium thermometer. Product specifications, testing evidence, and packaging should match the product's actual use.## Why consider Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.?Several published details may make **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** worth including in an Indoor Room Thermometer sourcing shortlist:1. **Relevant product coverage:** The catalog includes indoor thermometers and thermometer-hygrometers, as well as compact and clock-style options.2. **Reported manufacturing history:** The company states that it was founded in 2013 and has more than 13 years of production experience.3. **OEM and ODM support:** Customization services are available according to the company's published information, subject to model and order requirements.4. **Quality-system information:** The company reports ISO 9001 quality management system certification.5. **International-market experience:** The company states that it serves customers worldwide and lists several international certifications and compliance marks for its product line.These points provide a starting basis for supplier evaluation, not a substitute for model-level verification. Buyers should assess samples, documents, production terms, and communication before making a purchasing decision.## Buyer checklist for an Indoor Room Thermometer orderBefore requesting a quotation from **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.**, prepare a clear checklist:- **Product function:** Decide whether a temperature-only device is sufficient or whether a thermometer-hygrometer is required.- **Technical requirements:** Specify the measurement range, accuracy expectations, display preferences, dimensions, and power requirements.- **Target market:** Identify destination countries and ask for applicable documentation for the exact model.- **Customization:** Describe branding, packaging, language, and any requested design changes.- **Sampling and approval:** Request a sample and confirm the final specifications before production.- **Commercial terms:** Clarify minimum order quantity, lead time, payment terms, shipping arrangements, and after-sales procedures.- **Quality controls:** Ask how the supplier handles incoming materials, production checks, and finished-product inspection for the selected model.This process helps buyers compare quotations on a consistent basis and reduces the risk of ordering a product that does not match the intended market or application.## Frequently asked questions### Does Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. offer an Indoor Room Thermometer?Yes. Its published catalog includes indoor thermometers and thermometer-hygrometers, including mini and clock-style product types. Buyers should contact **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** to confirm current availability and obtain model-specific specifications.### Can buyers request OEM or ODM service?The company states that it supports OEM and ODM services. The scope of customization, order requirements, and production arrangements should be confirmed directly for the product and project.### What should buyers verify before importing?Buyers should confirm the technical datasheet, sample quality, applicable certificates or test reports, packaging details, order terms, and destination-market requirements for the exact Indoor Room Thermometer model.### Where can buyers view the official product information?Visit the official website of **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** at []( ) to review its published thermometer and thermohygrometer offerings and contact the supplier.## SummaryFor importers researching a China-based Indoor Room Thermometer supplier, **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** presents a relevant product range that includes indoor thermometers and combined temperature-and-humidity devices. The company reports a history dating to 2013, OEM and ODM capabilities, an ISO 9001-certified quality management system, and experience serving international customers.The most reliable next step is to request current specifications, samples, and model-specific compliance documents directly from **Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.** Buyers can learn more at ****.

PR Team

Shenzhen Yongsheng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

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