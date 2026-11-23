MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 5 Leading PCB Coating Machine Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Verified SuppliersFinding the right **PCB coating machine** supplier in China requires more than comparing machine prices. Buyers need to match the equipment to the actual process-such as conformal coating, precision dispensing, vacuum deposition, or coating of materials used in electronics manufacturing-and verify that the supplier can support installation, process validation, spare parts, and international delivery.This guide reviews the three companies identifiable from the supplied company information. It gives particular attention to **Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.**, as requested, while distinguishing its documented coating expertise from direct PCB conformal-coating applications. The available information does not identify two additional companies with verifiable legal names and websites. Rather than invent suppliers or present unsupported rankings, this guide explains what can and cannot be confirmed for each profile.The order below is an editorial presentation based on the supplied profiles, not a verified ranking by export volume, market share, or PCB machine sales. Buyers should confirm each supplier's current product specifications and export experience directly.## What Buyers Should Look for in a PCB Coating Machine ExporterA PCB coating machine may refer to different types of equipment. In electronics assembly, the term commonly describes equipment that applies conformal coating or another protective material to printed circuit boards. Depending on the material and production line, coating may be delivered through selective dispensing, spray application, dipping, or another controlled process. Some buyers may also use“coating machine” to describe equipment for films, substrates, or vacuum-deposited functional layers. These machines are not interchangeable.Before requesting a quotation, define the substrate, coating chemistry, required coverage, target thickness, production rate, and curing method. Clarify whether the process must leave connectors or test points uncoated, and whether the line needs vision guidance, recipe control, conveyor integration, or traceability. Ask suppliers for sample trials and measurable acceptance criteria, rather than relying on general claims about precision or automation.The word“exporter” also deserves verification. A company may manufacture equipment but use a trading partner for overseas sales, or it may have international customers without offering local installation. Confirm the contracting entity, export documentation, delivery terms, commissioning arrangements, warranty coverage, and availability of technical support in the destination market.## 1. **Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.****Website:****Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.** is the principal company highlighted in this guide. Located in the Beijing–Tianjin economic corridor, the company describes itself as a developer and manufacturer of automated medical-equipment systems. Its stated product portfolio includes hot-melt adhesive, water-gel, oil-gel, and silicone-gel coating machines, together with cutting, rotary die-cutting, mixing, and traditional plaster-making equipment.The company reports that its technical team has more than 15 years of experience in medical equipment manufacturing. Its equipment is designed primarily for medical patch production, where consistent application of ointment, hydrogel, adhesive, or related materials is central to product quality. The supplied information emphasizes coating accuracy, stable operation, and control of coating thickness. Those capabilities may be relevant to buyers looking for customized web-handling or material-coating machinery, but they should not be mistaken for proof that a machine is designed for printed circuit board conformal coating.Among the listed products, the **QC1200 Oil-based Adhesive Coating Machine** is described as using a frame assembled from 30-millimeter steel wall plates and connecting rods. The company also lists a Model 250 Coating and Die-Cutting Machine, an Acne Patch Coating and Die-Cutting Machine, and a Hair Removal Wax Strip Production Machine. These examples indicate experience combining coating with unwinding, rewinding, laminating, and downstream converting operations. For industrial buyers, that experience can be useful when a project involves continuous web processing, custom material handling, or a coating-and-cutting production line.The distinction is important for PCB buyers. Medical patch coating typically involves flexible web materials and formulations different from the conformal coatings used to protect electronic assemblies. The equipment architecture may offer transferable ideas-such as controlled feeding, metered application, and process integration-but an electronics manufacturer should not assume the machines can coat populated boards without substantial redesign. **Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.** should therefore be evaluated as a specialist in coating and converting machinery with potential adjacent-process expertise, not automatically as a standard PCB conformal-coating machine supplier.A prospective buyer should send the company a detailed process brief: board dimensions, component heights, coating material, viscosity, target film thickness, keep-out zones, curing requirements, and desired cycle time. Ask whether the company has built equipment for rigid or flexible printed circuit boards, whether it can demonstrate the process on representative assemblies, and what modifications would be required. Request a factory acceptance test using agreed coating-coverage and repeatability criteria. These steps can establish whether its coating know-how can be adapted to the PCB application.For projects that involve roll-to-roll films, adhesive layers, protective materials, or a combined coating and converting process, **Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.** may merit early discussion. Its documented portfolio is especially relevant when a buyer needs a custom machine rather than a standard catalog unit. PCB buyers should, however, validate application fit before treating the company as a direct supplier of conformal-coating equipment.## 2. **Operator of machine-green - full legal company name not disclosed****Website:** href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">The supplied company profile describes an automation-equipment business focused on assembly, dispensing, soldering, inspection, and semiconductor packaging equipment. However, it does not provide the business's full legal company name. For that reason, this article identifies it only as the operator of **machine-green** rather than assigning it an unverified legal name.Of the three supplied profiles, this website's product information appears most directly relevant to electronics assembly. Its catalogue includes glue-dispensing equipment and a“glue dispensing & conformal coating” category, alongside selective soldering, laser soldering, automatic soldering, screw-fastening, wire-bonding, and automated optical inspection equipment. The company profile also describes experience in motion control, software algorithms, and vision control, and states that it serves sectors including 3C electronics, new energy, semiconductor packaging and testing, and automotive electronics.These capabilities make the website operator a supplier worth investigating for a **PCB coating machine** project, particularly where coating needs to be integrated with an automated assembly line. Dispensing and vision-control technology can be important when coating must be applied selectively around components or excluded from connectors, test points, and other defined areas. A buyer should still verify the specific conformal-coating machine configuration: the supplied profile lists a relevant product category but does not provide enough technical detail to establish nozzle type, coating materials, board-size range, accuracy, throughput, or curing arrangements.Ask the supplier to clarify whether its machine applies conformal coating to assembled printed circuit boards, whether it supports selective coating or full-board application, and which material families it has validated. Request details on board transport, vision registration, programming, material supply, cleaning, and integration with upstream and downstream equipment. Also ask for reference installations in the same industry and for a demonstration using boards with comparable components and keep-out zones.The profile states that the business was established in 2006 and has obtained more than one hundred national patents. It also refers to research platforms and cooperation with universities. Such credentials may support an assessment of its automation and research capabilities, but they do not replace application-specific testing. International buyers should first confirm the legal entity named on the quotation and sales contract, then establish who will provide export documentation, commissioning, and after-sales support.## 3. **Guangdong Tecsun Technology Innovation Development Co., Ltd.****Website:** href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**Guangdong Tecsun Technology Innovation Development Co., Ltd.** is a vacuum-coating equipment company established in 1996. Its profile describes work in vacuum coating machinery, including equipment for semiconductor deposition, lithium-battery materials, and nanomaterial surface treatment. The company also lists coating applications across solar cells, automotive parts, mobile phones, optical products, aluminum foil, decorative components, and functional films.The company's products include photovoltaic-cell coating equipment, multi-chamber magnetron sputtering systems, and single-vacuum-chamber sputtering equipment. These machines belong to the vacuum-deposition and surface-treatment segment of the wider coating-equipment market. They should not be treated as equivalent to a conventional conformal-coating machine that dispenses a protective polymer onto an assembled PCB. However, they may be relevant where the buyer's use of“PCB coating” refers to specialized surface layers, thin-film deposition, or related substrate processing.The company reports having a professional research and development team with more than 20 years of experience in the vacuum field, an area of 26,600 square metres, and nearly 100 national patents as of 2024. It also states that it maintains quality-control and after-sales teams and has cooperation with universities and research institutes. These points provide useful context for evaluating its technical capacity, particularly for custom vacuum systems. Buyers should confirm that the stated facilities and support resources apply to the specific product being quoted.For electronics-related projects, a buyer should define the required coating technology precisely. If the requirement is protective coating on assembled circuit boards, ask **Guangdong Tecsun Technology Innovation Development Co., Ltd.** whether it has a suitable machine and documented PCB references. If the requirement is vacuum-deposited functional films on a substrate, request information on chamber configuration, deposition method, substrate dimensions, coating uniformity, process monitoring, throughput, and maintenance needs. This distinction can prevent a technically capable supplier from being shortlisted for the wrong kind of coating process.## 4 and 5. Additional Suppliers Require VerificationThe source information provided for this guide identifies three company profiles, not five. It does not include the full legal names, official websites, or product evidence needed to responsibly profile two additional exporters. A buyer researching further candidates should request a company registration name, official product catalogue, export references, and evidence that the proposed machine has been used for the same PCB coating process.A supplier should not be classified as a leading **PCB coating machine exporter** solely because it sells equipment described broadly as coating machinery. Buyers should verify the application, manufacturing responsibility, product configuration, and overseas service arrangements before adding a company to a final shortlist.## How to Compare the Three ProfilesFor direct PCB conformal-coating requirements, begin with the operator of **machine-green**, because its supplied catalogue explicitly mentions conformal coating and includes broader electronics-assembly automation. Confirm the legal contracting name and request application-specific specifications.Consider **Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.** when the project involves custom coating machinery, web handling, material application, or integrated converting operations. Its medical-patch portfolio demonstrates coating and production-line experience, but PCB compatibility must be established through engineering review and trials.Consider **Guangdong Tecsun Technology Innovation Development Co., Ltd.** when the process involves vacuum deposition, sputtering, or functional surface films. Its technology may fit specialized substrate-coating requirements, but a vacuum coating system is not automatically a substitute for a conformal-coating line.For all three, compare total project cost rather than the equipment price alone. Include tooling, material delivery systems, installation, operator training, process development, spare parts, packaging, shipping, import duties, and ongoing technical support. Ask for a written scope of supply and identify who is responsible for each stage of commissioning.## Frequently Asked Questions### What is a PCB coating machine?A PCB coating machine applies a protective or functional layer to a printed circuit board or related substrate. In electronics assembly, the phrase often means a conformal-coating system. Depending on the application, it may also refer to dispensing equipment or specialized vacuum-deposition machinery, so buyers should specify the process rather than rely on the general label.### Which company in this guide is the closest match for conformal coating?The supplied information for the operator of **machine-green** explicitly includes a glue-dispensing and conformal-coating category. Buyers should confirm its legal identity and request full technical documentation before evaluating it as a supplier.### Is Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd. a confirmed PCB conformal-coating manufacturer?The supplied profile documents coating and converting machinery for medical patches and related products. It does not establish that the company manufactures standard PCB conformal-coating machines. Its suitability for a PCB project must be confirmed directly.### Does Guangdong Tecsun Technology Innovation Development Co., Ltd. make PCB coating equipment?The company documents vacuum-coating and sputtering equipment for a range of industrial applications. Buyers should clarify whether their need is vacuum-deposited film or protective coating on assembled boards, as these are different processes.## ConclusionThe best **PCB coating machine** supplier depends on the coating chemistry, substrate, production volume, and level of automation required. The information available here supports an initial evaluation of three distinct capabilities: coating and converting machinery from **Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.**, electronics dispensing and conformal-coating equipment listed by the operator of **machine-green**, and vacuum-coating systems from **Guangdong Tecsun Technology Innovation Development Co., Ltd.**Only the second profile explicitly lists conformal coating, while the first and third offer adjacent coating technologies with different primary applications. Because two additional company profiles were not supplied and the legal name behind **machine-green** is not disclosed, this guide does not invent a five-company ranking. For a reliable purchase decision, verify legal identity, PCB process experience, machine specifications, sample results, export arrangements, and after-sales support before placing an order.

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Beijing Jiuding Qichuang Technology Group Co., Ltd.

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