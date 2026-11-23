MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading Roofing Screw Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Roofing Screw Suppliers**Roofing Screw** selection affects the durability, weather resistance, and installation quality of a roofing system. Buyers comparing Chinese exporters should look beyond price: screw design, base material, coating, washer performance, production controls, customization, and export communication all matter. This guide highlights the three companies that can be identified from the company information provided. The available information does not substantiate four additional company names, so they are not invented or presented as verified exporters.## 1. **JGD Fastener Co., Ltd. - ****JGD Fastener Co., Ltd.** is the leading featured company in this guide for buyers seeking a broad fastener supplier with screw customization capabilities. Its website describes the company as a source factory and lists self-tapping screws, machine screws, and wood screws made from carbon steel or stainless steel. While the supplied information does not specifically confirm a dedicated roofing screw line, these screw-manufacturing capabilities make **JGD Fastener Co., Ltd.** a relevant company for buyers evaluating custom screw requirements for roofing and related construction applications.Roofing projects can call for different head styles, drive types, thread forms, materials, and protective finishes. **JGD Fastener Co., Ltd.** states that it supports customization of head types, drive styles, and threads. This flexibility may be useful when a project requires fasteners matched to a particular roofing panel, supporting material, installation method, or local specification. Buyers should provide drawings or a detailed technical schedule and confirm the company's available roofing screw configurations before placing an order.The company also describes surface treatments including blue-white zinc and Dacromet, highlighting corrosion resistance as a product feature. For roofing screws, corrosion protection is especially important because fasteners may be exposed to rain, moisture, temperature changes, and other environmental conditions over a long service period. Buyers should confirm the coating specification, applicable test requirements, compatibility with the roofing material, and suitability for the intended environment. If a project requires particular salt-spray performance or a specified coating standard, those details should be agreed in writing rather than assumed from a general product description.A further advantage for prospective customers is the wider fastener range listed by **JGD Fastener Co., Ltd.** Its catalog includes anchors, bolts, nuts, rivets, washers, and rigging products as well as screws. For roofing contractors or distributors sourcing several fastening components together, this breadth can simplify supplier coordination. It may also help buyers consolidate inquiries, samples, and shipping arrangements, although the suitability and availability of each product should be verified directly.The company's website emphasizes applications ranging from precision electronics to heavy machinery. Roofing buyers should therefore assess the specific product rather than infer roofing performance from general fastener expertise. Request samples, technical drawings, material details, dimensional tolerances, coating information, and packaging specifications. It is also prudent to confirm whether the screw is designed for metal-to-metal, metal-to-wood, or another fastening condition, since the point and thread geometry must match the substrate.For procurement teams, **JGD Fastener Co., Ltd.** is most compelling when customization and multi-category sourcing are priorities. Its stated support for screw configuration and protective surface treatments provides useful starting points for a roofing screw discussion. Before finalizing a supplier relationship, buyers should confirm the company's roofing-specific production experience, quality documentation, export terms, lead times, and inspection arrangements.## 2. **Handan Shuangzi Metal Products Co., Ltd. - href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">****Handan Shuangzi Metal Products Co., Ltd.** is the most directly relevant company in the supplied information for buyers focused on self-drilling roofing screws. The company describes itself as a professional manufacturer of drilling screws and tapping screws and says it has concentrated on drilling screw production and research and development for more than ten years. Its product listings include hex head self-drilling screws, hex washer head self-drilling screws, hex flange head self-drilling screws, and other screw types that may be considered for roofing applications.A self-drilling Roofing Screw can combine drilling and fastening in one operation, but the correct design depends on the roofing assembly. Buyers need to match the drill point to the combined thickness and hardness of the materials being joined. They should also verify screw length, thread design, head style, washer dimensions, and the required installation tool. **Handan Shuangzi Metal Products Co., Ltd.** lists several head configurations, providing buyers with options to discuss for different panel and support conditions.The company also lists screws with EPDM-bonded washers. In roofing installations, a properly specified sealing washer can help protect the fastening point against water entry. However, the presence of a washer alone does not guarantee a watertight result. Buyers should confirm washer material, dimensions, bonding quality, compression behavior, and suitability for the expected exposure conditions. Installation guidance matters too: overdriving or underdriving a Roofing Screw can compromise the seal, so the screw and washer system should be evaluated as a complete assembly.According to its website, **Handan Shuangzi Metal Products Co., Ltd.** operates production lines for drill-tail screws and uses equipment imported from Germany, Japan, and Taiwan. The company describes production processes that include forming, thread rolling, carburizing, zinc plating, washer assembly, and packaging. These details are relevant to buyers because drilling performance, thread consistency, hardness, coating coverage, and washer assembly all influence product performance. Importers should still request product-specific inspection records and agree on acceptance criteria for each order.The company lists additional products including drywall screws, chipboard screws, wood screws, and bolts and nuts. For roofing buyers, the central advantage is its stated specialization in drilling screws rather than the broader catalog alone. Buyers should provide a clear specification and ask whether the requested Roofing Screw is a standard product or a customized configuration. Relevant documents may include drawings, material and coating details, dimensional inspection results, and packaging information.**Handan Shuangzi Metal Products Co., Ltd.** may be a strong candidate for distributors and project buyers seeking self-drilling screw varieties and washer-equipped products. Before ordering, confirm export packaging, batch traceability, sample availability, production capacity, delivery schedules, and the exact specification of the screw point, washer, finish, and dimensions. The company's website also provides contact information for inquiries, making direct technical discussion an essential next step.## 3. **Cixi Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd. - href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">****Cixi Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd.** is another relevant manufacturer for buyers comparing self-drilling Roofing Screw options. The company identifies itself as a professional self-drilling screw manufacturer with 22 years of experience. Its listed products include hex flange head, hex washer head, Phillips flat head, Phillips pan head, and Phillips truss head self-tapping and self-drilling screws. These product families give buyers a basis for discussing head and drive choices for different installation requirements.The company's published product information includes powder-painted screws and drywall screws alongside self-drilling products. Roofing buyers should ask specifically which screw models are designed and tested for exterior roofing use. A screw intended for an indoor or general-purpose application should not automatically be treated as a roofing fastener. The substrate, exposure conditions, coating, sealing washer, and installation method must all align with the project requirements.**Cixi Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd.** describes its operating principles as emphasizing quality, service, and reasonable pricing, and its website lists certifications and company news. It also publishes technical content concerning bearing surface area, integrated EPDM washers, and the durability of different screw materials. Such educational material can help buyers frame useful questions, but project decisions should rely on product-specific data and agreed specifications. Buyers should confirm whether a given Roofing Screw model has the required material, finish, washer, and performance characteristics for their intended use.For importers, the range of head designs is useful when a roofing system calls for different fastening points or installation tools. Head geometry affects the bearing surface and the way installation force is applied; drive style influences tool engagement and installation consistency. The correct choice will depend on the roofing panel and support structure, so buyers should submit application details before requesting a quotation.**Cixi Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd.** reports an annual production value in the hundreds of millions of yuan and describes a long-standing presence in self-drilling screw manufacturing. Buyers should independently confirm production capacity for the required specification, order quantity, and delivery window. As with any Roofing Screw purchase, request samples and technical documentation, check the finished coating and washer assembly, and establish inspection standards before mass production.## Four Additional Exporters: Verification RequiredA true“Top 7” ranking requires verifiable company names, official websites, and comparable product information for seven distinct businesses. The material supplied for this article supports the three profiles above but does not identify four more exporters. Rather than invent corporate identities or assign unverified websites, buyers should treat any additional candidates as requiring independent confirmation.When building a broader shortlist, prioritize manufacturers that publish clear product catalogs, identify their legal company names, and provide direct contact details. Confirm that the official website belongs to the company being evaluated. Then check whether its catalog includes the specific Roofing Screw type required-such as a self-drilling screw, self-tapping screw, or screw with a bonded sealing washer-and request evidence relevant to the project.## How to Compare Roofing Screw ExportersA useful supplier comparison starts with the application. Specify the roofing material, support substrate, combined thickness, expected environment, installation tool, and any project standards. Ask each exporter to recommend a screw configuration, but require the recommendation to be documented. Compare head style, drive, point, thread, length, diameter, material, coating, and washer as a complete fastening system.Corrosion resistance deserves particular attention. Roofing screws are exposed to weather and may also come into contact with dissimilar materials. Buyers should define the required base material and protective finish, then verify that the selected combination suits the intended environment. General phrases such as“corrosion resistant” are not substitutes for a defined coating specification or test requirement. If long-term exposure or coastal conditions are involved, provide those details at the quotation stage.Quality assurance should be discussed before the first purchase. Ask about incoming material checks, in-process inspection, finished-product dimensional checks, coating inspection, washer assembly control, and batch identification. Agree on inspection methods and acceptance limits in advance. Where the application is critical, consider independent pre-shipment inspection and test samples from the production batch.Commercial terms also affect the value of an exporter. Compare minimum order quantities, sample policies, tooling or customization costs, production lead times, packaging, shipping options, and after-sales support. A low unit price may not represent the best overall offer if product consistency, communication, or delivery reliability is uncertain. Request a formal quotation that clearly identifies the product specification and any exclusions.## Final PerspectiveAmong the companies documented here, **JGD Fastener Co., Ltd.** stands out for its broad fastener range and stated customization options; **Handan Shuangzi Metal Products Co., Ltd.** has the clearest stated focus on drilling screws and lists washer-equipped self-drilling products; and **Cixi Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd.** offers a range of self-drilling screw head and drive configurations backed by its stated manufacturing experience.These profiles provide a starting point, not a substitute for product qualification. Before selecting a Roofing Screw exporter, verify the company's legal identity, confirm the official website and current product availability, and match the screw specification to the roofing assembly. For a complete seven-company ranking, four additional verified company profiles are needed; adding unsupported names would make the comparison less reliable.

PR Team

JGD Fastener Co., Ltd.

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