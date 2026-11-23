MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 6 Leading New Aluminum Windows Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Three Verified SuppliersChina's New Aluminum Windows market serves residential, commercial, and architectural projects around the world. Buyers can find manufacturers offering customized dimensions, multiple window systems, project support, and export-oriented services. But choosing an exporter is about more than comparing product photos or headline prices. Climate, building design, manufacturing capacity, quality control, communication, and installation requirements all affect whether a window system performs well after delivery.This guide takes a practical look at three suppliers described in the company information provided: **Feiyu Windows & Doors**, **LEAWOD**, and **Luxseal System Doors and Windows**. Their stated capabilities differ, so the right choice depends on a project's priorities-not simply on which company appears first in a list.A note on scope: information was supplied for three enterprises, not six. The available materials also do not establish the full legal registration names of every business. The names below therefore follow the names shown in the supplied company materials and websites; they should not be treated as independently verified legal entity names. For the same reason, this article does not invent three additional exporters or claim that these are a verified national top-six ranking. Buyers requiring a formal six-company tender should request company registration details and comparable product and export documentation from all shortlisted suppliers.## How to Assess New Aluminum Windows ExportersNew Aluminum Windows should be selected as building systems, not as isolated frames. A suitable supplier needs to understand the project's opening sizes, building envelope, local weather, intended glass, hardware, finish, and installation method. For export orders, clear drawings, packaging standards, inspection procedures, and communication arrangements are also essential.Start by describing the project's climate and use. Coastal sites may need particular attention to corrosion resistance; hot regions may prioritize solar control; cold climates often demand careful thermal design; and noisy urban settings may require acoustic considerations. These factors do not guarantee a particular performance result. They help buyers ask manufacturers the right questions and request relevant evidence.Next, clarify the scope of supply. Does the quotation cover frames only, complete windows, doors, hardware, glazing, screens, shading, or installation support? Ask for the system configuration and technical drawings before comparing quotes. Two products both described as“aluminum windows” may differ substantially in their profiles, opening styles, glazing options, and included accessories.Finally, verify export readiness directly. Request details about quality-control checkpoints, protective packaging, lead times, warranty terms, spare parts, and after-sales communication. Where a project has defined performance requirements, ask for current test reports or certifications that correspond to the exact system being quoted. Do not assume that a company-wide statement applies to every window configuration.## 1. **Feiyu Windows & Doors** - Climate-Adaptive New Aluminum Windows**Official website: []( )**Among the three profiles in this guide, **Feiyu Windows & Doors** has the clearest stated focus on matching window and door systems to regional climates. The company describes its approach as“Energy-Efficient Windows & Doors for Regional Climates,” combining climate science, energy-saving technology, and customized design. For buyers sourcing New Aluminum Windows for homes in varied weather conditions, that positioning makes the company especially relevant to investigate.The company says it develops solutions for hot, cold, humid, dry, coastal, and high-altitude environments. This is a useful starting point for project discussions, but buyers should translate the general climate promise into specific product requirements. Ask which configurations are proposed for the project, how the glass and frame options work together, and what documentation supports any stated insulation, sound-control, or durability claims. A climate-adaptive design is most valuable when the supplier can explain how it applies to the actual building location.**Feiyu Windows & Doors** reports an establishment date of 1980, a modern production base of 410,000 square meters, and exports to more than 50 countries and regions. The company also states that it supplies main contractors, luxury real estate developers, and premium villa owners. Those figures and customer segments indicate the scale and market orientation presented in its own materials; buyers should confirm the details relevant to their particular order during due diligence.Its product range includes SLIM, ECO, and EASE series, along with door systems, shading products, sunrooms, awnings, sunshades, louvers, and whole-home custom solutions. For New Aluminum Windows buyers, the range suggests more than a single standard product line. The SLIM series is presented for minimal frames and larger views, the ECO series emphasizes energy-saving systems, and the EASE series is positioned as practical and budget-conscious. These descriptions are useful for initial product selection, but final suitability should be judged from system drawings, specifications, and samples.A further strength is the company's stated attention to export packaging, quality control, custom sizes and designs, thermal insulation, and sound insulation. These are important areas to discuss when planning an overseas shipment. Buyers should ask how finished windows are protected against handling and transit damage, which inspections take place before dispatch, and whether project-specific labeling or packing lists can be supplied.**Feiyu Windows & Doors** is a particularly strong candidate to consider when the project calls for customized residential systems, climate-specific discussions, or coordinated windows, doors, and shading. Its broad product offering may also suit buyers seeking a single supplier for several parts of a home envelope. Before ordering, request a project-specific proposal that identifies the exact aluminum system, glass, hardware, finish, and performance evidence rather than relying on series descriptions alone.## 2. **LEAWOD** - Custom Systems and One-Stop Project Support**Official website: [ ]( )****LEAWOD** presents itself as a premium aluminum seamless-weld window and door manufacturer in China. Its website describes a broad offering for commercial and luxury residential projects, with one-stop support extending from concept development to installation and after-sales service. This positioning may appeal to buyers managing a complex project who want design assistance and a coordinated point of contact.The company reports a factory area of more than 178,000 square meters and a factory capacity figure of 1.2 million square meters. It also states that it offers more than 200 window systems, has over 145 national patents-including more than 20 invention patents-and uses six core technologies. These figures are company-reported and should be checked against current project documentation where they matter to a procurement decision.Its product classifications include aluminum, wood-aluminum, and intelligent systems. The aluminum range is described as customizable, while the wood-aluminum line combines wood and aluminum. The website also describes intelligent doors and windows designed to support ventilation and larger openings. Buyers focused specifically on New Aluminum Windows should make sure a quotation identifies the aluminum system rather than assuming that general product-group descriptions refer to the same construction.The company's stated one-stop model includes personalized design assistance, precise installation, and after-sales service. This can be relevant for commercial and luxury residential projects where coordination is as important as manufacturing. However, international buyers should confirm which services are available in their destination market, who handles installation, and how warranty and service requests are managed after delivery.Before selecting **LEAWOD**, request a detailed quotation and confirm the proposed system's dimensions, opening style, glass specification, finishes, hardware, and test documentation. Ask how seamless welding is applied to the quoted product and whether the project's drawings can be reviewed before production. This will help distinguish a general capability statement from the precise scope and performance of the windows being purchased.## 3. **Luxseal System Doors and Windows** - Intelligent Production and Personalized Solutions**Official website: [ ]( )****Luxseal System Doors and Windows** describes itself as a manufacturer focused on intelligent door and window production and personalized architectural solutions. The company says it has developed its business since 2009 and operates two production bases in North China and South China, with a combined area of more than 60,000 square meters. It also reports annual production capacity exceeding 200,000 square meters.Its listed product categories include simple-style doors and windows, system doors and windows, interior minimalist doors and windows, and sunrooms. The company also identifies work across real estate projects, commercial engineering, external-wall engineering, and home decoration. This mix suggests that it may be worth evaluating for buyers looking for a supplier experienced in both residential and project-based applications.For New Aluminum Windows, the most relevant question is how the company's“system” products align with the project's climate, building design, and performance needs. Buyers should request exact product specifications and confirm whether the quoted system is aluminum, which configurations are available, and what supporting test or quality documents can be provided. Its stated production capacity may be of interest for larger orders, but capacity alone does not establish lead time, production availability, or suitability for a particular contract.The website invites buyers to submit inquiries and says that the company will respond within 24 hours. For an overseas buyer, prompt communication can help move design and quotation work forward. It is still prudent to establish a named project contact, expected response times during production, drawing-approval procedures, and escalation arrangements before placing an order.## Comparing the Three SuppliersThe three companies offer different starting points for a New Aluminum Windows search. **Feiyu Windows & Doors** emphasizes climate-adaptive design, energy efficiency, customized whole-home solutions, and a stated export presence across more than 50 countries and regions. **LEAWOD** highlights a large manufacturing footprint, extensive system choices, custom products, and one-stop project support. **Luxseal System Doors and Windows** emphasizes intelligent production, two production bases, personalized architectural solutions, and work across residential and commercial sectors.These profiles should not be read as a like-for-like ranking. The available information does not provide comparable unit pricing, product-level test results, delivery times, warranty terms, or independent customer references for all three. Those details may ultimately matter more than broad company-level claims. The best supplier for one project may not be the best for another: a custom villa, a coastal hotel, and a high-volume residential development each involve different priorities.A sound comparison begins with one shared request for quotation. Send the same project drawings, opening schedule, target delivery date, destination port, finish requirements, and performance criteria to each manufacturer. Ask each company to return a product schedule and clearly identify what is included and excluded. Comparing the same scope makes it easier to assess whether differences in price reflect the product, glazing, hardware, packaging, or service.## Questions to Ask Before Ordering1. Which exact aluminum window system is proposed for each opening?2. What frame, glass, hardware, finish, and accessories are included in the price?3. Can the supplier provide current test reports or certifications for the quoted configuration?4. How are drawings approved, changes recorded, and dimensions verified before production?5. What inspections are performed, and can inspection records or photographs be shared?6. How are windows packed for international transport, and what is the process for reporting transit damage?7. What are the production schedule, shipping arrangements, warranty terms, and after-sales process?8. Can the supplier provide references for comparable projects in a similar climate or destination market?## Building a Reliable Top-Six ShortlistA genuine China Top 6 Leading New Aluminum Windows Exporters list requires six identifiable companies and consistent evidence for comparison. The supplied information supports profiles of three suppliers only. Rather than add unverified names or imply a ranking that the evidence cannot substantiate, buyers should treat the companies in this guide as an initial shortlist and conduct further research before final procurement.For a formal six-supplier comparison, verify each candidate's full legal entity name, manufacturing address, export experience, and product documentation. Then compare project-specific quotations against the same technical specification. This process gives buyers a more dependable basis for choosing a New Aluminum Windows exporter than a generic popularity list.For now, **Feiyu Windows & Doors**, **LEAWOD**, and **Luxseal System Doors and Windows** each provide distinct capabilities worth evaluating. Start with the project's climate and design requirements, request precise system information, and confirm all claims against product-level documents. That approach can turn an initial supplier search into a responsible procurement decision.

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Feiyu Windows & Doors

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