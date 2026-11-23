MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHNOM PENH, PHNOM PENH, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Large Kneeling Mat Exporter Spotlight: **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.****Official website: []( )**## Large Kneeling Mat Manufacturing for Global BuyersChoosing a supplier for a **Large Kneeling Mat** involves more than comparing dimensions or unit prices. Importers, distributors, fitness-equipment brands, and industrial buyers often need consistent cushioning, reliable production capacity, customization options, export experience, and a supplier able to support different applications. **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** is a rubber-foam products manufacturer and exporter whose product range includes high-density NBR kneeling pads, sports equipment mats, yoga mats, and insulation boards.Based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** describes its business as integrating research and development, production, trading, and customer service. The company reports more than 10 years of industry experience, exports to over 30 countries and regions, and monthly production capacity exceeding 200 tons across its product range. These capabilities make it a potential sourcing option for buyers evaluating a **Large Kneeling Mat** supplier that can also serve related rubber-foam product requirements.For current product details, customization discussions, and quotation requests, buyers can visit **[]( )**.## Why Consider a Large Kneeling Mat Made from NBR Foam?A **Large Kneeling Mat** is used wherever people need a broader, cushioned surface between their knees and a hard, cold, rough, or potentially dirty floor. Common settings include home maintenance, gardening, workshops, fitness areas, and other tasks that require kneeling for extended periods. The appropriate material and construction depend on the application: a product used for light household tasks may have different requirements from one intended for frequent commercial or industrial use.The kneeling-pad range listed by **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** is based on NBR foam. NBR, or nitrile butadiene rubber, is commonly used in foam products where flexibility and cushioning are important. The company describes its NBR closed-cell foam as flexible, resilient, soft, lightweight, and non-toxic, with additional properties including odorlessness and resistance to heat, acids, and alkalis. Its product information also identifies floor protection, vibration absorption, noise reduction, and thermal insulation among the broader benefits of its foam materials.For buyers sourcing a **Large Kneeling Mat**, a key point is to align the foam specification with the intended use. Thickness, density, hardness, dimensions, surface pattern, and color can all affect how a mat feels and performs. **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** states that it supports customization across these parameters, allowing buyers to discuss a product specification rather than rely only on a standard, fixed-size pad.## Customization Options for Large Kneeling Mat OrdersA major consideration in private-label and wholesale sourcing is whether a factory can adapt a product to a buyer's required dimensions and market positioning. **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** lists customizable thickness from 4 mm to 50 mm, width from 50 mm to 200 mm, and length according to customer requirements. The company also lists a density range of 60–220 kg/m3 and hardness from 10–90 Shore O, alongside options for color, pattern, and packaging.These ranges provide a starting point for a buyer–supplier discussion; they should not be treated as confirmation that every combination is available for every **Large Kneeling Mat** design. Buyers should request a written specification for their target product, including finished dimensions, material, density, hardness, tolerances, surface design, and packaging. Samples or production proofs can help confirm that the chosen configuration is appropriate before a larger order is placed.Customization may be relevant for several types of customer:- **Importers and distributors** seeking a product sized for their local market.- **Fitness and equipment brands** looking for coordinated mats or accessories.- **Industrial suppliers** requiring a cushioned surface for a particular work environment.- **Private-label buyers** needing customized colors, patterns, or packaging.- **Retailers** planning product ranges that include kneeling pads and related foam products.By offering OEM and ODM services, **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** indicates that it can discuss both buyer-specified production and product development arrangements. The scope, minimum order quantity, sample availability, and final lead time should be confirmed directly for each project.## Production Capacity and Export ExperienceProduction reliability is especially important when a buyer plans recurring orders or needs a supplier capable of handling multiple product types. **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** reports monthly production capacity of more than 200 tons. This figure applies to the company's overall production capability, rather than exclusively to **Large Kneeling Mat** output. Buyers with a forecast or seasonal volume plan should therefore confirm available capacity for their specific product, material, and delivery schedule.The company also states that it has more than 10 years of industry experience and has exported products to over 30 countries and regions. This export background may be relevant to buyers seeking a supplier familiar with international orders. However, shipping arrangements, documentation, destination-specific product requirements, and trade terms vary by order. Importers should confirm these details with **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** before placing a purchase order.The company lists an indicative delivery period of 15–30 days for OEM and ODM services. As with any production estimate, actual timing may depend on order quantity, material availability, sample approval, customization complexity, packaging, and shipping arrangements. Buyers should request a project-specific schedule and confirm when the lead-time clock begins.## Quality, Safety, and Material ConsiderationsWhen purchasing a **Large Kneeling Mat**, buyers may need to assess durability, cushioning, surface grip, odor, ease of cleaning, and compatibility with the intended environment. Product requirements differ by market and use case, so a detailed technical review is advisable. **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** describes its foam products as resilient, non-slip, durable, easy to clean, and suitable for applications involving both adults and children.The company also states that its materials have certifications or test-related credentials including 17P, EN71-3, PAHs, REACH, and RoHS. Buyers should request current certificates, test reports, and product-scope information directly. A certification or test reference should be checked against the exact material, product construction, manufacturing site, and destination-market requirements; the presence of a listed credential alone does not establish that every product configuration is covered.A practical sourcing process is to provide the supplier with the intended application and ask for relevant product documentation. For example, a buyer can request material details, available test reports, sample units, and care guidance for the proposed **Large Kneeling Mat**. This helps both sides identify whether the selected construction is suited to the expected contact conditions and operating environment.## Product Range Beyond Large Kneeling MatsAlthough this profile focuses on the **Large Kneeling Mat**, the broader product range of **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** includes yoga mats, sports equipment mats, kneeling pads, and insulation boards. The company lists NBR and TPE options among its products, with examples including high-elasticity NBR yoga mats, sports equipment mats, and non-slip TPE yoga mats.This wider manufacturing scope may be useful for buyers seeking to consolidate related foam products through one supplier. For instance, a distributor might evaluate kneeling pads alongside exercise mats, while an equipment business may be interested in protective or cushioning mats for different applications. Buyers should still assess each product category independently: a material or design suitable for one mat type may not automatically be suitable for another.For a **Large Kneeling Mat** project, it is helpful to specify whether the product will be sold as a standalone pad, bundled with other products, or developed as part of a broader private-label range. Clear product descriptions make it easier to confirm material, sizing, packaging, and order planning with **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.**.## What Buyers Should Confirm Before OrderingBefore requesting a quotation, buyers can prepare a concise product brief. This reduces uncertainty and helps the supplier respond with a more relevant recommendation. Useful details include:1. **Finished dimensions:** State the required width, length, and thickness for the **Large Kneeling Mat**.2. **Application:** Describe whether the mat is intended for home, fitness, workshop, industrial, or another setting.3. **Material and feel:** Indicate whether a soft, firm, or more supportive foam feel is preferred.4. **Technical targets:** Ask about suitable density, hardness, and any performance requirements.5. **Surface and appearance:** Specify color, pattern, texture, and any non-slip expectations.6. **Packaging:** Provide requirements for individual packaging, bulk cartons, labeling, or private-label presentation.7. **Order volume:** Share the expected initial quantity and likely repeat-order volume.8. **Compliance documents:** Identify destination-market requirements and request relevant, current documentation.9. **Samples and approval:** Confirm whether samples are available and how approval will be recorded.10. **Commercial and shipping terms:** Agree on lead time, payment terms, shipping arrangements, and responsibilities before production.This preparation is particularly useful when requesting OEM or ODM work. It gives **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** a clearer basis for discussing feasibility, sample development, and production timing, while helping the buyer compare the proposed specification with its own commercial needs.## Who May Find This Supplier Relevant?**Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** may be relevant to companies looking for a manufacturer of foam-based kneeling and sports products with customization capabilities. Its reported export experience and broad product portfolio may appeal to importers, wholesalers, fitness-product distributors, industrial supply businesses, and brands developing private-label mats.The most suitable buyer is one prepared to define the product requirements and verify them through direct communication, documentation, and, where appropriate, sample evaluation. A purchasing team seeking a specific **Large Kneeling Mat** should not rely solely on general product descriptions. It should confirm the precise finished dimensions, material construction, performance expectations, packaging, certification scope, and order schedule for the requested item.## Frequently Asked Questions### Does Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd. manufacture Large Kneeling Mats?**Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** lists high-density NBR kneeling pads within its product range. Buyers seeking a particular **Large Kneeling Mat** size or configuration should confirm availability and specifications directly with the company.### Can the dimensions of a Large Kneeling Mat be customized?The company states that it supports customization, including thickness, width, length, density, hardness, color, pattern, and packaging. The listed ranges and options should be confirmed for the exact product design and order.### Does Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd. offer OEM or ODM services?Yes. **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** lists OEM and ODM services. Buyers should discuss design requirements, sampling, order quantities, packaging, and delivery schedules directly.### What is the company's reported production capacity?The company reports monthly production capacity exceeding 200 tons across its product range. Buyers should confirm capacity and timing for their specific **Large Kneeling Mat** order.### Where can buyers learn more?Product information and contact details are available through the official website: **[]( )**.## Supplier SummaryFor buyers researching a customizable **Large Kneeling Mat**, **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.** presents a focused option in the NBR foam kneeling-pad category, supported by a broader range of rubber-foam products. The company reports more than 10 years of industry experience, exports to over 30 countries and regions, and overall monthly production capacity above 200 tons. It also lists OEM and ODM services, customizable product parameters, and an indicative 15–30-day delivery period for customized projects.As with any international sourcing decision, buyers should verify product specifications, capacity, documentation, samples, lead times, and commercial terms for their own order. To discuss a **Large Kneeling Mat** requirement with **Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.**, visit **[]( )**.

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Yinguan (Cambodia) Industrial Co., Ltd.

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