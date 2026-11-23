(MENAFN- Straits Research) Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Size & Share Analysis The global angling & hunting equipment market size was valued at USD 28.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 29.74 billion in 2026 to USD 48.11 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the angling & hunting equipment market with a share of 34.5% in 2025. Angling & hunting equipment includes specialized tools used to catch fish and pursue game animals in permitted settings. Angling gear includes rods, reels, hooks, lines, and lures, while hunting equipment covers hunting firearms equipment, bows, optics, decoys, and field accessories. The angling & hunting equipment market demand is influenced by recreational fishing, licensed hunting activities, and the replacement of worn or outdated gear. Specialized fishing reels, species-specific lures, and weather-resistant hunting optics serve users who need equipment suited to particular outdoor conditions, contributing to angling & hunting equipment market growth. Angling & Hunting Equipment Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 28.00 Billion2026 Market Size USD 29.74 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 48.11 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.20%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 34.5% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 7.3%Segment Insights By Equipment Type Leading Segment Angling Equipment Market Share in 2025 54% By End User Fastest-growing Segment Competitive / Sporting Users CAGR 7.1% (2026-2034) By Distribution Channel Leading Segment Offline Market Share in 2025 65% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift Toward Smart Fishing Equipment with GPS and Sonar Integration The angling & hunting equipment market analysis shows a shift toward smart fishing equipment that combines GPS navigation, sonar imaging, and digital mapping to help anglers locate fish and identify underwater structures. For example, research published in Reviews in Fisheries Science & Aquaculture describes how integrated GPS chartplotters and sonar systems provide detailed underwater maps and fish-finding capabilities. 02 Integration of Thermal Imaging and Advanced Optics Thermal imaging and advanced optical technologies are being integrated in hunting equipment. Thermal scopes, night vision devices, and multispectral binoculars help users detect wildlife in low-light conditions and improve visibility across different outdoor environments. For example, thermal imaging devices were field-tested during wild boar management activities in Italy, demonstrating their ability to detect animals in low-light conditions and through vegetation. 01 The angling & hunting equipment market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by expansion of specialized outdoor hunting gear brands, development of digital tools for fishing and hunting activities, and improved access to recreational locations. In June 2026, HLRBO raised USD 2.5 million in funding led by Mairs & Power Venture Capital, with additional participation from individual and angel investors. The company operates a marketplace connecting hunters with private-land access. The funding will support platform expansion, mapping tools, AI-based land intelligence, and partnerships across the hunting sector. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Dynamics 01 Growth in Recreational Fishing Participation Drives Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Demand Recreational fishing attracts participants seeking outdoor leisure, freshwater fishing, and saltwater angling experiences. Different fishing environments require specific equipment, including rods, reels, lures, hooks, and tackle boxes suited to target species and local conditions. This encourages repeat purchases as anglers expand their gear collections and replace frequently used equipment, contributing to angling & hunting equipment market growth. 02 Demand for Lightweight and High-Performance Fishing Gear Boosts Market Anglers prefer lightweight rods, corrosion-resistant reels, and high-strength fishing lines that improve handling and performance across freshwater and saltwater environments. This is increasing demand for specialized fishing equipment designed for durability, casting accuracy, and ease of use. 03 Impact Analysis for Key Drivers in Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

Drivers Market Impact Growth in Recreational Fishing Participation Greater participation in recreational fishing is increasing purchases of fishing rods, reels, lines, and specialized tackle. Demand for Lightweight and High-Performance Fishing Gear The angling & hunting equipment market is seeing lightweight fishing rods and reels made with carbon fiber and advanced composites for better strength, sensitivity, and handling. Interest in Outdoor Hunting Activities Participation in regulated hunting activities is supporting sales of hunting apparel, optics, backpacks, and related equipment. Demand for Wildlife Observation Optics Interest in wildlife observation is supporting purchases of binoculars, spotting scopes, and rangefinders used during outdoor activities. Expansion of Specialized Outdoor Retail Wider availability of activity-specific equipment through specialist stores and online retailers is making angling & hunting products easier to access.

01

Strict Regulations on Hunting and Fishing Activities Restrain Market Expansion

Angling & hunting activities are subject to licensing requirements, seasonal restrictions, catch limits, and rules governing permitted equipment. These regulations vary across regions and may limit when and where consumers can use certain products. Changes in local rules can also create uncertainty for retailers and manufacturers planning product sales and inventory.

02

High Cost of Specialized Angling & Hunting Equipment Hinders Growth

Specialized equipment, such as precision hunting optics, advanced fishing reels, GPS devices, and technical outdoor clothing, can carry high purchase prices. Additional expenses for maintenance, hunting accessories, and replacement parts increase the total cost of participation. These costs may discourage beginners and occasional users from investing in advanced equipment.

03

Impact Analysis for Key Restraints in Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

Restraints Market Impact Strict Hunting and Fishing Regulations Licensing rules and seasonal restrictions can limit equipment usage and reduce sales of products designed for restricted activities. High Cost of Specialized Equipment Premium product prices can discourage first-time buyers and shift purchases toward basic or second-hand equipment. Weather and Seasonal Dependence Unfavorable weather and short activity seasons can reduce equipment usage and create fluctuations in retailer sales. Limited Access to Hunting and Fishing Areas Restricted access to suitable outdoor locations can reduce participation and weaken demand for specialized equipment. Equipment Safety and Liability Concerns Safety risks associated with certain hunting tools and outdoor equipment can increase product testing, instruction, and liability-related costs for manufacturers and sellers.

01

Growth of Fishing Bait and Lure Manufacturing Create New Avenues for Market Players

Fishing equipment manufacturers can develop specialized artificial lures, soft baits, and attractants for different fish species and water conditions. Product variations based on fishing techniques and target species can help retailers serve recreational and experienced anglers. Revenue can come from repeat bait purchases, premium lure collections, and wholesale supply agreements, contributing to angling & hunting equipment market growth.

02

Development of Equipment Repair and Customization Services Offers Growth Opportunities

Specialist retailers and repair workshops can serve anglers and hunters seeking to maintain or customize their existing equipment. Services may include fishing reel repairs, rod maintenance, tackle organization, and fitting adjustments for permitted hunting equipment. Revenue opportunities include repair charges, replacement parts, and paid customization services.

Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Equipment Type

Angling equipment accounted for a dominant share of 54% in 2025. Fishing rods, reels, lines, nets, and related accessories are widely used across freshwater and saltwater fishing activities.

Lures, baits, and flies are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, driven by the use of specialized bait to attract different fish species. Anglers frequently select or replace these products according to fishing conditions, target species, and seasonal patterns, creating recurring purchase opportunities.

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By End User

Recreational users accounted for the largest share of 72% in 2025. This segment includes individuals who use angling & hunting equipment for leisure, outdoor recreation equipment, and personal enjoyment.

The competitive and sporting users segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, supported by participation in organized fishing competitions, hunting sports, and skill-based outdoor events. These users often require specialized equipment that offers precision, durability, and consistent performance under competitive conditions.

By Distribution Channel

Offline distribution channel dominated the distribution channel segment, accounting for a share of 65% in 2025. Specialty fishing stores, hunting equipment retailers, and outdoor sporting equipment goods shops allow buyers to inspect product quality, compare equipment, and seek advice on suitable gear.

Brand-owned website is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, driven by consumers seeking direct access to product specifications, new releases, and brand-specific equipment ranges.

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Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Regional OutlookNorth America Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

North America's angling & hunting equipment market accounted for a share of 34.5% in 2025.

United States Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

The American Sportfishing Association's 2026 Special Report on Fishing found that 57 million Americans went fishing, with total fishing outings reaching 918 million. Fishing-related equipment purchases include fishing rods, reels, tackle boxes, artificial lures, and other gear, highlighting the importance of recreational fishing to equipment sales in the United States.

Canada Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

Ontario's 2025–2026 natural resources report recorded approximately 6 million Outdoors Card holders participating in fishing and hunting activities, generating more than USD 46.4 million in fish and wildlife revenue. The province also stocked fish in 1,200 waterbodies to support fishing opportunities, sustaining recreational activity that requires fishing rods, fishing tackle, and other angling equipment.

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Asia Pacific Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

The Asia Pacific angling & hunting equipment market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

India's sporting goods manufacturing sector has identified fishing rods, fishing reels, and fishing tackle as established product categories within the global sports equipment trade. NITI Aayog's work on strengthening domestic sports equipment manufacturing highlights opportunities to develop local production capabilities and reduce import dependence, including in specialized outdoor equipment.

China Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

In China, recreational fishing scene is attracting younger participants through lure-fishing videos and social media communities. A report published by China's State Council Information Office described how anglers increasingly upgrade their fishing gear as their skills improve, creating interest in specialized fishing reels, artificial lures, tackle boxes, and related fishing accessories.

Japan Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

Japan's Fisheries Agency maintains a national recreational fishing survey and publishes information on fishing activity and catch, providing a basis for understanding participation patterns and fishing practices. Japan's fishing tackle industry also tracks demand across 17 product categories, including specialized equipment, helping suppliers identify opportunities in fishing reels, lures, and other tackle suited to different fishing styles.

Europe Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

Europe's angling & hunting equipment market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

The European Anglers Alliance identifies recreational angling as an important contributor to local and coastal economies through equipment purchases, tourism, and related services. In the UK, established recreational sea fishing activity creates opportunities for suppliers of angling gear, including fishing rods, reels, lures, and other fishing supplies for coastal and inland use.

Germany Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

Germany's JAGEN UND FISCHEN 2026 trade fair in Augsburg attracted approximately 23,000 visitors and featured around 300 exhibitors across hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, and forestry. The event showcased products ranging from fishing tackle and angling equipment to hunting optics, clothing, and outdoor accessories, reflecting the diversity of Germany's specialist equipment market

Latin America Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

Latin America's angling & hunting equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Brazil's Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture requires recreational and sport fishers to register for the appropriate fishing license, which is generally valid for one year nationwide, subject to local restrictions. Mexico's National Commission of Aquaculture and Fisheries (CONAPESCA) specifies rules for recreational fishing, including license requirements for fishing from boats, catch limits, closed seasons, and permitted equipment. The regulations allow anglers to use a fishing rod or line with bait or lures.

Middle East & Africa Angling & Hunting Equipment Market

The Middle East & Africa angling & hunting equipment market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. The Yas Grand Kingfish Championship in Abu Dhabi brought professional and amateur anglers together across multiple coastal locations, including Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Mirfa, and Delma Island. Participants' use of fishing rods, lines, and other angling gear reflects the equipment involved in organized sport fishing. South Africa's Indian Ocean Classic, held in Richards Bay, brought offshore fishing teams together to compete for cash prizes and recognition. The event included equipment-specific rules requiring rod-and-reel setups and GPS navigation.

Competitive Landscape

The angling & hunting equipment market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established fishing tackle manufacturers, outdoor equipment brands, and specialized sporting goods suppliers. Key players such as Shimano, Globeride, Pure Fishing, Rapala VMC, and Gamakatsu are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global angling & hunting equipment market share.

Established players compete mainly through equipment durability, product performance, design innovation, and specialized fishing tackle offerings. Emerging and regional players focus on affordable outdoor fishing gear, application-specific equipment, and specialized products for recreational fishing and hunting activities.

Angling Equipment Hunting Equipment

Recreational Users Competitive / Sporting Users Professional Users

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U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Shimano Inc. Globeride, Inc. Pure Fishing, Inc Rapala VMC Corporation Gamakatsu Co., Ltd. O. Mustad & Son A St. Croix Rods Fox International Group Ltd Flambeau, Inc. Beretta Holding S.A. Blaser Group GmbH American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Carl Zeiss AG Leica Camera AG Hoyt Archery, Inc. Swarovski Optik KG Bear Archery, Inc. Mathews Archery, Inc Industry Developments October 2026 St. Croix Rods entered a new wholesale distribution agreement with FishUSA Wholesale, marking the rod manufacturer's first expansion into wholesale distribution. July 2026 PRADCO Outdoor Brands introduced new fishing lures ahead of ICAST 2026, including the Heddon Spook Stick and Rebel Live-Flex Tadpole and Hellgrammite. February 2026 SITKA Gear entered the fishing category with SITKA Fish, introducing technical waders, boots, apparel, and related equipment ScopeSegmentation By Equipment Type 2By End User 3By Distribution Channel 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Shimano Inc. · Globeride, Inc. · Pure Fishing, Inc. · Rapala VMC Corporation · Gamakatsu Co., Ltd.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The angling & hunting equipment market size was valued at USD 28.00 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 29.74 Billion in 2026 to USD 48.11 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the angling & hunting equipment market with a share of 34.5% in 2025. The leading brands in this market include Shimano Inc., Globeride, Inc., Pure Fishing, Inc., Rapala VMC Corporation, Gamakatsu Co., Ltd., O. Mustad & Son AS, Bear Archery, Inc., and Mathews Archery, Inc. The angling & hunting equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.