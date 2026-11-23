(MENAFN- Straits Research) Business Travel Arrangement Service Market Size & Share Analysis The global business travel arrangement service market size was valued at USD 78.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 83.13 billion in 2026 to USD 131.50 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the business travel arrangement service market with a share of 38.5% in 2025. A business travel arrangement service involves organizing and coordinating work-related travel, including transportation, accommodation, itinerary planning, and travel expense management. These business travel services help companies manage employee travel according to corporate policies, budgets, and scheduling requirements through business travel agencies and corporate travel management systems. The business travel arrangement service market demand is driven by increasing corporate travel program requirements and the need for efficient coordination of business trips. Companies are using integrated corporate travel solution platforms to centralize bookings, monitor expenses, and streamline employee travel arrangements, contributing to business travel arrangement service market growth. Business Travel Arrangement Service Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 78.50 Billion2026 Market Size USD 83.13 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 131.50 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 5.90%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 38.5% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026-2034) 5.6%Segment Insights By Travel Type Fastest-growing Segment International Business Travel CAGR 6.6% (2026-2034) By Service Type Leading Segment Air Travel Arrangement Services Market Share in 2025 32% By Corporate Customer Size Fastest-growing Segment Small Enterprises CAGR 6.5% (2026-2034) By Travel Purpose Leading Segment Sales Business Development Market Share in 2025 22% By End-Use Industry Fastest-growing Segment Healthcare CAGR 6.5% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Corporate Travel Planning The business travel arrangement service market analysis shows increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into corporate travel planning. AI-powered platforms analyze travel preferences, company policies, budgets, and itinerary requirements to recommend suitable flights, hotels, and transport options. For example, Yatra developed its DIYA AI assistant to support complex itinerary planning and policy-compliant bookings, helping simplify corporate travel arrangements and expense management. 02 Shift Towards Sustainability-Focused Corporate Travel Companies are incorporating emissions tracking, rail alternatives, and lower-carbon travel options into corporate travel policies to measure and manage the environmental impact of business trips. The European Central Bank (ECB) has introduced travel rules requiring staff to use trains instead of flights for journeys to destinations such as Amsterdam, Basel, Brussels, Paris, and locations within Germany, except in exceptional circumstances. It uses a travel dashboard to monitor the environmental impact of business trips. 01 The business travel arrangement service market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by AI-enabled booking automation, integration of guest travel and corporate expense systems, and consolidation of business travel technology providers. In June 2026, Perk secured a USD 300 million private credit facility led by Neuberger Specialty Finance, with participation from Blue Owl Capital, Hercules Capital, and Liquidity. The financing will support product and technology investment, including AI-powered automation across corporate travel booking and expense management. Business Travel Arrangement Service Market Dynamics 01 Growth in Cross-Border Business Activities Boost Market Growth International trade and overseas client engagements creates demand push in the business travel industry. Companies rely on travel service providers to coordinate international flights, accommodation, airport transfers, and travel documentation for employees visiting overseas markets. For example, India's participation in international trade fairs such as the Canton Fair in China creates travel requirements for Indian exporters and business delegations, supporting the use of organized corporate travel business travel management services. 02 Need for Corporate Travel Risk Management and Duty Care Drives Market Companies are placing greater emphasis on employee safety during business trips, particularly when employees travel to regions affected by political instability, health risks, extreme weather, or transport disruptions. This is increasing the need for travel arrangement providers that offer traveler tracking, emergency assistance, risk alerts, and alternative travel bookings. The focus on fulfilling corporate duty-of-care responsibilities is encouraging businesses to use professional travel management services. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

Drivers Market Impact Growth in Cross-Border Business Activities International trade and overseas client engagements are creating demand for coordinated flight, accommodation, and ground transport bookings. Need for Corporate Travel Risk Management The need to ensure employee safety during business trips is increasing demand for travel risk monitoring and emergency assistance services. Focus on Employee Well-Being and Retention The growing focus on employee well-being and retention is encouraging organizations to adopt structured wellness programs and related support services. NDC Protocol Adoption The adoption of NDC (New Distribution Capability) standards is enabling airlines and travel agencies to offer richer flight content, personalized fares, and additional travel options through booking platforms. Need for Centralized Travel Booking and Reporting Companies with frequent business trips are using travel arrangement services to consolidate bookings and maintain records of travel expenditure.

01

High Cost of Business Travel Arrangement Services Increases Travel Budgets

Business travel arrangement services may involve booking fees, travel management software, expense tracking tools, and dedicated support teams. These costs can increase the overall travel budget for companies, particularly small and medium-sized businesses. Budget constraints may lead some organizations to manage bookings internally or use basic online travel platforms, limiting demand for specialized services.

02

Stringent Travel Policy Compliance Restrain Market Adoption

Business travel arrangement providers must coordinate bookings with company travel policies, spending limits, approval procedures, and reimbursement rules. Managing different requirements across departments and international offices can increase administrative workloads and complicate booking processes. These challenges may discourage companies from adopting comprehensive travel management services and delay implementation.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

Restraints Market Impact High Cost of Business Travel Arrangement Services Service fees, software expenses, and dedicated support costs can discourage small and medium-sized businesses from adopting professional travel management solutions. Stringent Travel Policy Compliance Managing different approval procedures and spending limits can increase administrative workloads and complicate corporate travel arrangements. Frequent Changes in Travel Plans Last-minute cancellations, rescheduling, and itinerary changes can increase service workloads and create additional costs for travel management providers. Data Security and Privacy Concerns Handling employee passport details, payment information, and travel records can expose providers to cybersecurity risks and increase compliance expenses. Dependence on Airline and Hotel Suppliers Limited availability, changing fares, and supplier booking restrictions can reduce travel flexibility and make it harder to secure suitable options within corporate budgets.

01

Bleisure Travel Planning Opens New Segment for Market Expansion

Business travel arrangement service providers can generate additional revenue by offering leisure extensions, hotel upgrades, sightseeing packages, and personal travel bookings for corporate employees extending work trips into holidays. These services enable providers to earn from supplementary bookings while helping companies accommodate employees' preferences for combining business and leisure travel.

02

Specialized Travel Services for SMEs Open New Revenue Streams

Business travel arrangement service providers can expand their customer base by offering small and medium-sized enterprises affordable booking platforms, consolidated expense management, negotiated corporate rates, and travel-policy support. Subscription-based travel management, transaction fees, and bundled services open additional revenue streams among SMEs that lack dedicated in-house travel management teams.

Business Travel Arrangement Service Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Travel Type

The international business travel segment is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period, driven by cross-border business expansion, international client meetings, and global partnership development.

Domestic business travel is expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, supported by employee travel for client visits, regional meetings, sales activities, and branch operations. Travel management services help businesses coordinate itineraries and control trip-related expenses.

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By Service Type

Air travel arrangement services dominated the service segment in 2025, accounting for share of 32%. Air travel remains important for business trip planning that require timely movement between cities and countries. Corporate travel service providers assist with flight bookings, fare comparisons, ticket changes, and itinerary coordination.

Rail travel arrangement services segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, supported by demand for convenient rail connections on short- and medium-distance business routes.

By Corporate Customer Size

Large enterprises led the corporate customer size segment with a share of 35% in 2025. Large organizations often manage travel across multiple departments, offices, and international markets. They use travel arrangement services to consolidate bookings, enforce corporate travel policies, negotiate supplier rates, and monitor travel expenses.

Small enterprises segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by the need for affordable and convenient travel coordination without maintaining dedicated in-house travel teams.

By Travel Purpose

Sales and business development segment accounted for the dominated share of 22% in 2025. Companies arrange business trips for client acquisition, relationship management, contract negotiations, and market development. In-person meetings can help sales teams understand customer requirements and strengthen commercial partnerships.

Conferences, exhibitions, and trade events segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, supported by corporate participation in industry conferences, product showcases, networking events, and professional exhibitions.

By End-Use Industry

By the end use industry, the IT-enabled services segment accounted for the dominated share of 15% in 2025. IT-enabled services companies arrange travel for client engagements, project implementation, employee training, and coordination between global delivery centres.

Healthcare segment is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by business travel associated with medical technology partnerships, pharmaceutical collaborations, healthcare conferences, and industry exhibitions. Travel arrangement services help healthcare organizations coordinate employee trips and participation in professional events.

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Asia Pacific Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

Asia Pacific's accounted for a dominant share of 38.5% in 2025.

India Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

Indian businesses use centralized travel booking and expense systems to manage employee flights, hotel reservations, approvals, and reimbursements. For example, India's GST framework allows eligible businesses to claim input tax credit on qualifying business travel expenses, making accurate invoicing and expense tracking important parts of corporate travel management.

China Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

China's high-speed rail network connects major business centres such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, creating a need to coordinate rail tickets, flights, hotels, and local transport for multi-city business trips. Integrated booking and reimbursement systems help companies manage travel approvals, payments, and expenses across domestic itineraries.

Japan Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

Japanese corporate travel management systems integrate flight, rail, and hotel bookings with travel approvals and expense settlement. For example, JTB-CWT's B+PLUS platform integrates domestic air, rail, and hotel reservations with SAP Concur, helping businesses coordinate employee itineraries and track travel spending.

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Europe Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

Europe's business travel arrangement service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

United Kingdom Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

UK businesses use corporate travel agencies to coordinate flight, rail, and hotel bookings while managing travel policies and employee safety. Corporate Travel Management (CTM) provides online booking, 24/7 travel assistance, and consolidated travel-spending reports, helping businesses manage itineraries and control travel expenses.

Germany Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

German businesses are increasingly using digital platforms to connect travel requests, reservations, approvals, and expense reporting. For example, eB2B Business Travel integrates booking workflows with corporate finance and HR systems, helping companies consolidate travel data and process employee reimbursements in line with company policies.

North America Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

North America's business travel arrangement service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

United States Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

U.S. General Services Administration's GO platform consolidates travel planning, authorization, booking, expense claims, and reporting for federal civilian agencies. This centralized approach creates opportunities for corporate travel booking services and expense management technologies that help organizations enforce travel policies and monitor employee spending.

Canada Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

Canadian organizations use formal travel and expense policies to define eligible transportation, accommodation, and reimbursement costs for employee trips. For example, Golf Canada's travel policy links authorized business expenses with online booking and expense-reporting tools, illustrating how corporate travel arrangements combine booking services with expense verification and reimbursement controls.

Latin America Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

The Latin America business travel arrangement service market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. Itaú Gestão de Ativos in Brazil used VOLL's travel management platform to save more than USD 29.36 million on airline tickets and hotels, demonstrating how integrated booking and expense management can improve cost control. Mexico City hosts major business events such as the Mexico Business Summit, bringing together executives, investors, and policymakers from different industries. These events create demand for coordinated flight bookings, hotel reservations, ground transportation, and itinerary management for corporate delegates.

Middle East & Africa Business Travel Arrangement Service Market

The Middle East & Africa business travel arrangement service market is expected to experience a growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. UAE-based UTS Travels offers corporate travel management with pre-booking approvals, consolidated invoicing, and spending reports, helping businesses organize trips while monitoring travel budgets.

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation in South Africa announced an international trade mission to Accra and Nairobi for local businesses. The travel package included airfare assistance, accommodation, ground transportation, and meeting coordination, demonstrating the role of organized travel services in supporting cross-border business activities.

Competitive Landscape

The business travel arrangement service market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established corporate travel management companies. Key players such as American Express, BCD Travel, FCM Travel, CWT, and Corporate Travel Management are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global business travel arrangement service market share.

Established players compete mainly through corporate travel policy management, expense control, itinerary support, and global service networks. Emerging and regional players focus on digital booking platforms and application-specific business travel solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

Domestic Business Travel International Business Travel

Air Travel Arrangement Services Hotel and Accommodation Arrangement Services Rail Travel Arrangement Services Ground Transportation and Car Rental Arrangement Services Visa & Immigration Arrangement Services Travel Insurance Arrangement Services MICE Travel Services By Corporate Customer Size Small Enterprises Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises Multinational Corporations

Sales Business Development Client & Customer Engagement Internal Meetings & Corporate Collaboration Conferences, Exhibitions & Trade Events Training & Professional Development Project, Technical & Site-Based Travel Executive & Leadership Travel

IT-Enabled Services BFSI Manufacturing Healthcare Energy, Oil & Gas & Utilities Automotive Chemicals & Materials Consumer Goods & Retail Telecommunications Professional & Business Services Construction & Infrastructure Government & Public Sector Education & Research Media & Entertainment

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Business Travel Arrangement Service Market American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT BCD Travel FCM Trave CWT Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Direct Travel Navan TravelPerk Egencia Corporate Traveller ATPI Reed & Mackay Gray Dawes Travel Christopherson Business Travel Altour Clarity Business Travel Flight Centre Business Travel World Travel, Inc. FROSCH Travel Leaders CorporateKey Industry Developments August 2026 Emburse and Direct Travel announced a strategic partnership to integrate business travel booking and management with expense automation, payments, and financial intelligence ScopeSegmentation By Travel Type 2By Service Type 12By Travel Purpose 7By End-Use Industry 14Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) · BCD Travel · FCM Travel · CWT · Corporate Travel Management (CTM)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The business travel arrangement service market size was valued at USD 78.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 83.13 Billion in 2026 to USD 131.50 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the business travel arrangement service market with a share of 38.5% in 2025. The leading brands in this market include American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), BCD Travel, FCM Travel, CWT, Corporate Travel Management (CTM), Direct Travel, Navan, TravelPerk, Egencia, Corporate Traveller, ATPI, Inc., FROSCH, and Travel Leaders Corporate. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.