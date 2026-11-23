MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Dhanush Not Attend Anirudh Wedding Reception: Dhanush's absence at Anirudh's wedding reception has erupted into a huge controversy. Let's look into it in detail.

Music director Anirudh and Kaviya Maran's wedding reception is one of the most talked-about events in the Tamil film industry right now. Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, MS Dhoni, and various other celebrities attended the grand function held in Chennai yesterday and blessed the couple. But actor Dhanush's absence from a star-studded event has raised many questions among fans.

Anirudh and Kaviya Maran's wedding took place in Greece on November 11. Actor Dhanush's sons attended this wedding, which only close relatives and friends attended. So, fans expected Dhanush to attend the grand reception in Chennai. But his absence has become a talking point now.

The friendship between actor Dhanush and Anirudh is known to Tamil cinema fans. Anirudh made his debut as a music director through the movie '3', directed by Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Dhanush wrote and sang the song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' in this film, which received a massive response worldwide.

For Anirudh, who gained international attention with a single song, that film became a huge identity in the film industry. Anirudh also composed music for many films starring Dhanush continuously. The songs released by their alliance also received a good response from fans.

In this situation, Anirudh had released a post on social media two days ago to celebrate the completion of 15 years since his debut in the film industry as a music director. But netizens pointed out and criticized the fact that there was no mention of Dhanush in that post.

Various opinions are being shared on the internet regarding Dhanush not attending Anirudh's wedding and the reception held in Chennai. Was he given a wedding invitation? Did he avoid the event despite being invited? Or is there any disagreement between the two? Fans are raising their doubts.

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush has gone to Madurai to participate in the shooting of his 56th film. Fans gave him a grand welcome with bouquets when he arrived at the Madurai airport. Photos related to this have also been released on the internet.

While Anirudh - Kaviya Maran's wedding reception is getting attention on one hand with the arrival of celebrities, Dhanush's absence is sparking a new debate on the other hand. However, no official explanation has been released regarding why Dhanush did not attend the wedding reception or their current relationship. So, the information circulating on social media remains speculation for now.