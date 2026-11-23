Bigg Boss 20: Did Uditi Singh Use Phone Inside BB House? Viral Clip Sparks Confusion (WATCH)
Uditi Singh's short clip from Bigg Boss 20 is causing a stir online. People are curious if she is using phone inside the house. Some also says it is just a photograph of her family in a frame.
Uditi Singh viral clip causes confusion
In the viral clip on social media platforms, Uditi can be seen laying down with a long rectangular object in her hands. Many people have commented that it looks like a mobile phone and questioned the show.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ྀིྀིfuchsia (@fuchsia_ugc)
However, many more also says it is just a photo frame of her family photograph. She misses her family being away from them for a long time and was just casually seeing the photo.
Photo or phone?
As this is a short clip and the rectangular thing was not seen fully, we can't just say if it was a phone or a photo frame. Many people have already made misleading assumptions and circulating it online. Fans have pointed out how easy it is to make such false assumptions with limited information.
It is still not confirm what that rectangular thing was. What do you think - a photo or a phone?
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