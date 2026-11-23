Istanbul Authorities Search for Suspected Escaped Lioness in Forested Area
(MENAFN) Authorities in Istanbul launched an extensive search operation Sunday night after a suspected lioness was reportedly spotted roaming in the city's Sariyer district, with officials later locating the animal in a wooded area.
The search began following reports of a possible lioness sighting in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood on Sunday evening, prompting residents to alert the District Gendarmerie Command.
The Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks and Sariyer Municipal Police Department were subsequently informed, leading to the deployment of specialized teams to investigate the reported sighting.
Authorities examined surveillance camera recordings that appeared to show an animal resembling a lioness, prompting precautionary security measures and warnings urging residents to exercise caution.
In a social media statement, the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks said personnel at the Zekeriyakoy Gendarmerie Station had notified the relevant authorities after reviewing the footage.
Officials from the directorate's Sariyer branch subsequently visited the location to inspect the recordings and carry out initial searches.
"During the initial inspections carried out together with Zekeriyakoy Gendarmerie Station teams in the area where the footage was recorded, no animal was found," the directorate said.
Following the unsuccessful initial search, additional personnel equipped with thermal imaging cameras were sent to expand the operation and locate the animal.
"The animal's location has been identified as a result of operations carried out in the forested area. Efforts to capture it are continuing with a team that includes expert veterinarians," the directorate said.
Gendarmerie personnel continued enforcing security precautions around the affected area while specialized teams worked to capture the animal.
The search began following reports of a possible lioness sighting in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood on Sunday evening, prompting residents to alert the District Gendarmerie Command.
The Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks and Sariyer Municipal Police Department were subsequently informed, leading to the deployment of specialized teams to investigate the reported sighting.
Authorities examined surveillance camera recordings that appeared to show an animal resembling a lioness, prompting precautionary security measures and warnings urging residents to exercise caution.
In a social media statement, the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks said personnel at the Zekeriyakoy Gendarmerie Station had notified the relevant authorities after reviewing the footage.
Officials from the directorate's Sariyer branch subsequently visited the location to inspect the recordings and carry out initial searches.
"During the initial inspections carried out together with Zekeriyakoy Gendarmerie Station teams in the area where the footage was recorded, no animal was found," the directorate said.
Following the unsuccessful initial search, additional personnel equipped with thermal imaging cameras were sent to expand the operation and locate the animal.
"The animal's location has been identified as a result of operations carried out in the forested area. Efforts to capture it are continuing with a team that includes expert veterinarians," the directorate said.
Gendarmerie personnel continued enforcing security precautions around the affected area while specialized teams worked to capture the animal.
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