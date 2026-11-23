Azerbaijan Sees Italy Partnership As Key To Expanding Middle Corridor Trade
"Azerbaijan's geographical location and transport infrastructure create broad opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Europe and Asia," he said.
According to him, the Middle Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and the Port of Baku are key infrastructure projects supporting these connections.
"Cooperation with Italian companies on these projects opens up significant opportunities to expand trade relations," Akhundov said.
The deputy minister also highlighted prospects for cooperation in the Alat Free Economic Zone and industrial parks.
"Locating production facilities close to logistics infrastructure, organizing supply chains efficiently, and identifying target markets in advance are important for enhancing the commercial appeal of projects. I am confident that expanding the operations of Italian companies in Azerbaijan, introducing advanced technologies, and leveraging opportunities to access regional markets will contribute to the development of a more diversified trade and investment partnership between the two countries," he said.
The Middle Corridor, also known as Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe through Central Asian countries, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.
The route originates in China, passes through Central Asia, crosses the Caspian Sea, and continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye into Europe. It is viewed as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern transport corridors, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with European markets.
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