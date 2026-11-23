MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to make eight decisions on its base rate in 2027, including four based on the results of forecast rounds.

The decision schedule for next year has been approved by the National Bank, according to the regulator's press release.

The decisions will be announced at 12:00 p.m. Astana time on the last working day of the week and will take effect from the first working day of the following week.

The scheduled announcement dates are January 22, March 12, April 23, June 11, July 23, September 10, October 22 and December 10.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has pursued an inflation-targeting monetary policy with a floating tenge exchange rate since 2015. Its medium-term objective is to bring annual inflation close to 5%, while maintaining price stability and anchoring inflation expectations.

In October 2026, the regulator lowered its base rate by 50 basis points to 15.75%, while maintaining a moderately tight monetary policy stance. Annual inflation stood at 9.3% in September, down from 9.8% in August. The National Bank aims to bring inflation to 6.5-8.5% in 2027 and closer to its 5% target in 2028. It has also continued using additional instruments, including minimum reserve requirements and liquidity management operations, to contain inflationary pressures.

Beyond price stability, the National Bank has identified expanding business lending as another priority for the financial sector. Speaking at the Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan in November 2026, Governor Timur Suleimenov said the regulator was working to strengthen banks' incentives to finance businesses rather than consumer lending. The National Bank has introduced measures to reduce excess liquidity and encourage lending to the real economy, while seeking to maintain the resilience of the banking sector.